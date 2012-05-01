TEXT-Fitch rates ATIC's proposed notes 'BB+(exp)'

May 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BB+' foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Grupo Embotellador Atic S.L. (Atic). In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has assigned an expected rating of 'BB+' to Ajecorp B.V.'s (Ajecorp) proposed USD 300 million senior unsecured notes issuance. The Rating Outlook for Atic is Stable. Ajecorp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atic and is incorporated in the Netherlands as a limited liability company. The USD 300 million notes to be issued by Ajecorp are unconditionally guaranteed by Atic and some of its subsidiaries. Proceeds from the notes are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing debt. The expected ratings of Ajecorp's notes have been directly linked to that of its parent company, Atic, through Fitch's parent and subsidiary methodology. Atic's 'BB+' ratings are supported by the geographic diversification of its operations within Latin America and Thailand, the defensive nature of the beverage industry and the strong free cash flow characteristics of the industry. Atic's sound positions within the 'B' brand segments of most of the markets in which it operates, as well as its moderate levels of leverage, also support the ratings. Strong competition within the beverage industry and the volatility of raw material costs are among the factors that limit Atic's ratings to 'BB+'. The company's corporate structure is also considered a credit weakness. Atic's controlling shareholders, the Ananos family, directly own the formulas for the beverages produced by the company, which results in the transfer of some operating profits to the shareholders in the form of royalty payments. The controlling shareholders also own another beverage company, Callpa Limited, which produces and sells beverages in several Asian countries. The shareholders may have to support the nascent operations of Callpa Limited, which could indirectly impact the credit quality of Atic. Strong Geographic Diversification During 2011, Peru represented 34% of Atic's consolidated EBITDA. This market is especially strong for the company, as historically it has been a non-cola market. This benefits 'B' brand producers, which rely heavily upon non-cola products. Atic's next most important markets in terms of EBITDA contribution are Colombia (28%), Thailand (16%), Venezuela (16%), and Mexico (11%). The Central America region represents another 16% of EBITDA. Atic's geographic diversification should increase in the future due to the company's recent entrance into the Brazilian market. The high level of geographic diversification mitigates to a degree the company's exposure to markets such as Venezuela, where economic and political uncertainty is high. Target Markets Have Price Sensitive Consumers Atic has a relatively small presence in each country with market shares below 20%. Its key brands are 'Big Cola' and 'Kola Real'. The company faces strong competition from Coca-Cola and Pepsi in each market it operates. Atic prices its products approximately 30% to 40% lower than the Coca-Cola's products and competes directly against other producers of non-branded products in the 'B' brand segment of the market. The company's targeted customers are price sensitive consumers in the lower economic classes. Atic's distribution model varies across countries. In Peru and Thailand, Atic primarily operates its own distribution network. In Colombia, Central America and Venezuela, the company relies more heavily on third parties. Nearly 90% of its consolidated sales occur at mom-and-pop stores. Volatile Raw Material Costs and Competitive Environment Atic generated USD 105 million of consolidated EBITDA during 2011, a decrease from USD 118 million during 2010. The decline is primarily due to the weak performance of the company's operations in Mexico, rising raw material costs and the startup of operations in Brazil. Improvement of profitability will be challenging, especially in the highly competitive Mexican market. Other markets performed favorably despite the rise in raw material costs, as the company was able to transfer rising costs to higher prices. Bond Issuance to Extend Debt Maturities As of Dec. 31, 2011, Atic had EUR 241 million (USD 313 million) of consolidated debt, of which EUR 160 million (USD 208 million) is classified as long-term. Atic faces an amortization schedule relatively concentrated in 2012, when EUR 81 million matures. The company faces equal amortizations of about EUR 43 million per year during 2013, 2014 and 2015. About 73% of consolidated debt is U.S. dollar denominated and approximately 48% of its consolidated debt is secured. The purpose of the bond issuance is to extend debt maturities. After the USD 300 million bond issuance, consolidated debt should increase to about USD 370 million. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had EUR 17 million of cash and marketable securities. Credit Metrics Deteriorated Due to High Investments & Working Capital Requirements Atic's total debt-to-Ebitda ratio during 2011 was 3.2 times (x), and its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio was 3.0x. These credit metrics are weaker than the average ratios maintained by the company during the prior three years of 2.0x and 1.8x, respectively. The deterioration of credit metrics is mainly the result of an increase in debt due to higher working capital requirements and the financing of investments in Brazil, Colombia and Central America. Looking forward these investments should improve operating cash flows and lead to improved credit metrics. Management's financial strategy targets a debt-to-Ebitda ratio of between 2.0x and 2.5x, which Fitch believes will be difficult to achieve in the near term absent a turnaround of its Mexican operations. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'National Ratings - Methodology Update' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage National Ratings Criteria