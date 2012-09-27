FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Hertz Corp.'s term loan 'BB' rating
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Hertz Corp.'s term loan 'BB' rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed
its 'BB' issue-level rating on Hertz Corp.'s $1.4 billion term loan that matures
in 2018 after a $750 million add-on. The rating remains on CreditWatch with
negative implications. The recovery rating on this issue is '1', indicating our
expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery of
principal in the event of a payment default. Hertz Corp. is the major operating
subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (B+/Watch Neg/--). Proceeds
from the add-on may only be borrowed in conjunction with Hertz's proposed
acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG; B+/Watch Neg/--).    
 

Our ratings on Hertz Corp. remain on CreditWatch, where we placed them with 
negative implications on Aug. 27, 2012, after the company announced it had 
entered into a definitive agreement to acquire competitor DTAG for $2.6 
billion of cash and the assumption of $1.6 billion of DTAG's fleet debt. The 
company will fund the acquisition through a combination of Hertz's cash, 
DTAG's cash, and debt, for which Hertz has committed financing. Hertz has 
stated it will divest its Advantage value brand, certain additional assets, 
and DTAG airport concessions to obtain regulatory approval. Unless there are 
additional material changes required to obtain regulatory approval, we would 
expect to affirm the corporate credit rating and assign a stable outlook upon 
the closing of the proposed transaction, which we expect to occur by year end, 
or possibly earlier.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. To Acquire Dollar Thrifty; 'B+' Rating Put 
On CreditWatch Negative, Aug. 27, 2012
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


RATINGS LIST

Hertz Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                      B+/Watch Neg/--

Rating Affirmed 

Hertz Corp.
 $2.15 billion term loan due 2018             BB/Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                             1

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
