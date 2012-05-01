FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P report on impact of Durbin Amendment on U.S. banks
May 1, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P report on impact of Durbin Amendment on U.S. banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 1 - Over the past few years, the U.S. banking industry has been working
to comply with numerous regulatory reforms the government has enacted in
response to the global financial crisis, said an article published yesterday by
Standard & Poor's, titled "U.S. Banks Are Changing Their Strategies To Mitigate
The Financial Impact Of The Durbin Amendment."	
	
The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act introduced 	
significant regulatory changes for U.S. banks. The Durbin Amendment (Section 	
920) was a late addition to the Dodd-Frank Act that went into effect in 	
October 2011. Its aim is to lower consumer prices and to support small 	
businesses by capping debit card interchange ("swipe") fees that merchants pay 	
to banks.	
	
"Consistent with our original expectations, the implementation of the Durbin 	
Amendment has had no immediate impact on U.S. bank ratings," said Standard & 	
Poor's credit analyst John K. Bartko. "Banks have responded to the lost swipe 	
fee revenue by introducing new bank service and product fees. Furthermore, 	
there is little direct evidence that merchants have passed on the savings from 	
lower interchange fees to their customers, suggesting that the legislation may 	
be falling short on its goals for consumers."	
	
The Durbin Amendment has affected the financial industry in a number of ways, 	
but perhaps not in the ways legislators intended. The benefits to consumers 	
seem largely negligible as banks have sought other ways to generate revenue or 	
cut services. "U.S. bank earnings suffered an initial negative impact to 	
revenue," said Mr. Bartko. "But this is unlikely to remain a concern as the 	
banks adapt their operations to the new regulations."	
	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

