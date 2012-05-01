FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Aetna's senior unsecured notes 'A-'
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Aetna's senior unsecured notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Aetna Inc.'s (NYSE:AET) planned
issuance of $750 million in senior unsecured notes. The issuance will consist of
$250 million of five-year maturities and $500 million of 30-year maturities.	
	
The rating on the new issuance reflects Aetna's very strong business profile, 	
earnings, and financial flexibility, and strong liquidity. Offsetting factors 	
include Aetna's exposure to moderately stressed industry fundamentals that we 	
expect to persist though 2012 and its relatively aggressive share repurchase 	
and stockholder dividend strategy.	
	
We expect Aetna to use the offering proceeds to repay short-term debt and for 	
other general corporate purposes. We believe this effective restructuring of 	
Aetna's balance-sheet obligations will modestly enhance near-term liquidity 	
and financial flexibility. We expect Aetna to manage its adjusted 	
debt-to-capital ratio (including unfunded post-retirements obligations and the 	
net present value of operating leases) to about 35% in the near to 	
intermediate term. We expect EBITDA interest coverage (including imputed 	
interest on operating leases) to be more than 10x, which is conservative for 	
the rating category.	
	
Aetna's liquidity position is currently strong, with expected cash and 	
marketable securities of $700 million to $1 billion at the holding company and 	
unregulated subsidiaries at year-end 2012. In 2012, we expect the holding 	
company to receive dividends of $1.7 billion to $2 billion from the operating 	
companies, of which approximately two-thirds will come from regulated 	
insurance subsidiaries, which is slightly more than ordinary dividend 	
capacity, which would support very strong debt service.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Aetna Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating                 A-/Positive/A-2	
	
New Rating	
 $750 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Notes                 A-	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

