TEXT-S&P answers top 10 questions on N.A. transportation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintains a stable outlook for the North American transportation industry, according to a report titled "Top 10 Investor Questions: North American Transportation," published April 30 on RatingsDirect. "Operating conditions for the North American transportation industry remain mildly positive as the U.S. economy maintains its pace of gradual expansion," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Philip Baggaley. But high oil prices pose a risk, particularly for selected sectors such as airlines, as do Europe's ongoing issues. "We anticipate that revenues will continue to increase but that higher fuel costs will partly--or in some cases, more than--offset growth," Mr. Baggaley said. The merger and acquisition news that has emerged in several sectors could also have rating implications for the affected companies. In the article, Standard & Poor's answers some of the most frequently asked questions it has received from investors about the industry. These questions include: -- Which transportation sectors are at risk if the European sovereign and banking crisis worsens? -- What is behind the sudden surge in bond issuance by aircraft leasing companies? -- How could the TNT deal affect UPS' financial risk profile? -- What are the potential benefits and risks of the proposed US Airways-AMR Corp. merger? -- How will lower utility coal shipments affect credit quality in the railroad sector? -- How damaging could high bunker fuel prices be for shipping companies' earnings and cash flow? The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)