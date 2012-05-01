FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P answers top 10 questions on N.A. transportation
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 1, 2012 / 7:14 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P answers top 10 questions on N.A. transportation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintains a stable outlook for
the North American transportation industry, according to a report titled "Top 10
Investor Questions: North American Transportation," published April 30 on
RatingsDirect.	
	
"Operating conditions for the North American transportation industry remain 	
mildly positive as the U.S. economy maintains its pace of gradual expansion," 	
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Philip Baggaley. 	
	
But high oil prices pose a risk, particularly for selected sectors such as 	
airlines, as do Europe's ongoing issues. "We anticipate that revenues will 	
continue to increase but that higher fuel costs will partly--or in some cases, 	
more than--offset growth," Mr. Baggaley said. 	
	
The merger and acquisition news that has emerged in several sectors could also 	
have rating implications for the affected companies.	
	
In the article, Standard & Poor's answers some of the most frequently asked 	
questions it has received from investors about the industry. These questions 	
include:	
     -- Which transportation sectors are at risk if the European sovereign and 	
banking crisis worsens?	
     -- What is behind the sudden surge in bond issuance by aircraft leasing 	
companies? 	
     -- How could the TNT deal affect UPS' financial risk profile?	
     -- What are the potential benefits and risks of the proposed US 	
Airways-AMR Corp. merger?	
     -- How will lower utility coal shipments affect credit quality in the 	
railroad sector?	
     -- How damaging could high bunker fuel prices be for shipping companies' 	
earnings and cash flow?	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.