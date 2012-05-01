TEXT-S&P revises Humana and units' outlook to positive

Overview -- U.S. health insurer Humana Inc.'s credit strength is improving versus its historical profile. -- We affirmed our counterparty credit rating on Humana. Inc. and our financial strength ratings on its subsidiaries. -- We raised our financial strength ratings on certain operating subsidiaries and revised the outlooks on all Humana entities to positive from stable (except for Kanawha Inc. which remains stable). Rating Action On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating on Humana Inc., its 'A-' financial strength ratings on Humana Inc.'s core operating subsidiaries (see ratings list), and its 'BBB+' financial strength rating on wholly-owned subsidiary Kanawha Insurance Co. In addition, we raised our long-term financial strength ratings on certain of Humana's health insurance operating subsidiaries to 'A-' from 'BBB+' based on our designation of core status under our group rating methodology (see ratings list). We revised our outlooks on all Humana entities to positive from stable (except for Kanawha Inc. which remains stable). Rationale Our positive outlook reflects our view that Humana's credit profile is improving based on its growing business scale, led by its robust growth momentum in its core Medicare business. The company's continued earnings stability in spite of ongoing Medicare Advantage (MA) reimbursement risks and its maintenance of very strong capitalization at the regulated entities also support the positive outlook. In addition, the company's key credit measures remain very strong versus peers' and are indicative of a higher rating. Humana's business profile is getting stronger, as the company grew its MA and Medicare Part D (PDP) membership substantially in 2011 and is on pace for another strong year in 2012. Humana, with No. 2 and No. 3 market shares in the MA and PDP markets, respectively, has been one of the most successful growth stories in the private Medicare space during the past several years, as its growth has outpaced that of the industry and peers. In addition, we believe that its growth prospects remain robust based on favorable demographics (the aging of the baby boomers into the Medicare population), our expectations for increasing MA penetration (currently at about 25%), industry consolidation (which will favor larger players such as Humana), and new opportunities, such as the dual-eligible population (the 9 million members nationwide that are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid). In addition, we believe the company will continue to grow its unregulated, noninsurance business lines, such as its Concentra business, which operates occupational health and primary care centers nationwide. The company's ability to sustain its recent strong business growth will be a key consideration if we decide to raise the ratings in the next 12-24 months. Stable earnings, from an operating margin perspective, will be another key factor in any upgrade consideration. The company has been relatively successful in translating its robust business growth during the past several years into solid earnings growth and operating margin stability. Despite relatively weak MA reimbursement for private MA plans, Humana's pretax operating income (EBIT) has grown in each of the past two years, while operating margins have expanded. The company's earnings have benefited from generally lower-than-expected medical cost increases, consistent with industry experience, and its continued cost advantage versus fee-for-service Medicare (highlighted by the company's "15% Solution" strategy). In addition, the company has benefitted from quality bonuses for its MA plans under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS) Quality Bonus Demonstration program that have significantly offset lower government funding of the MA program through lower benchmarks and lower rebates. Although we expect the company's EBIT to fall slightly to $2 billion in 2012, the projected pretax ROR (EBIT) of 5.0%-5.5% is consistent with our long-term expectations for the company. Very strong statutory capitalization and conservative credit ratios will also be key factors in any upgrade consideration. Our capital model estimates that Humana held a 'AAA' capital redundancy at its regulated insurance subsidiaries for year-end 2011. The company's key credit ratios are very strong versus peers' and for the current rating category. We forecast an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio of less than 20% for year-end 2012 (our long-term expectation is 25%-30% for the company), adjusted EBITDA coverage of 15x for 2012, and an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1x for 2012. Our long-standing credit concern with Humana is its significant government concentration. More than three-quarters (76%) of Humana's 2011 revenues were from government-related business, namely Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. However, in considering our positive outlook, we believe that Humana's recent favorable operating trends will be sustainable given that its 2012 MA premiums have already been set and that the announced 2013 MA rates for the industry appear to be better than previously expected. In addition, the gradual phase-in of lower benchmarks and rebates, as well as the continuation of the CMS Quality Demonstration program (through 2014) will continue to allow Humana time to adjust its product portfolio gradually to support its overriding growth objectives and earnings discipline. Conversely, risks that remain during the next several years include health insurance industry assessments starting in 2014, the implementation of an 85% MA-specific medical loss ratio minimum in 2014, and generally increased oversight and regulation of the private Medicare market. For the long term, we continue to believe that the U.S. government will target the overall Medicare program (including MA and Medicare Part D) in its considerations for long-term budget reduction. Changes already being considered, for example, include making Medicare a premium support "voucher" program, setting up Medicare exchanges, increasing Medicare beneficiaries' cost-sharing, and raising the Medicare eligibility age. However, in our view, given the popularity of the MA and PDP programs and growing political intransigence, we believe that major structural changes, if they occur, will be carefully considered and that Humana, along with other large private players, should have sufficient competitive advantage and cost efficiencies to compete effectively in the Medicare space. Outlook We plan to consider a one-notch upgrade in the next 12-24 months. We would likely raise the ratings if Humana meets our operating targets for 2012, and if 2013 guidance points to continued favorable business growth and earnings stability. In addition, we would expect Humana to maintain very strong statutory capitalization and keep its key credit ratios at current levels, or at least in line with the upper end of 'A' rating targets. For 2012, we project total medical membership growth of about 4% to reach 8.9 million members, with MA membership growth of about 17% (330,000-340,000 members), stand-alone PDP growth of 20%-24% (500,000-600,000 members), and commercial growth of 1% (20,000 members). We expect total revenues of at least $39 billion, adjusted EBIT of close to $2 billion, a ROR of 5%-5.5%, and a consolidated medical loss ratio of 83.5%-84.5%. Our credit ratio expectations include an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio of 20% (25%-30% long-term), a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1x, and EBITDA interest coverage of 15x. Our target range for the 'A' rating category includes a debt-to-capital ratio of 25%-35% and EBITDA interest coverage of 5x-8x. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Kanawha Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- Humana Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Humana Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/-- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana Inc. Humana Medical Plan Inc. Humana Insurance Co. Humana Health Plan of Texas Inc. Humana Health Plan Inc. Humana Health Insurance Co. of Florida Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/-- Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia Inc. Humana Wisconsin Health Organization Insurance Co. Humana Insurance of Puerto Rico Inc. Humana Insurance Co. of KY Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico Inc. Humana Health Plan of Ohio Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Positive/-- BBB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Positive/-- BBB+/Stable/--