TEXT-S&P revises Humana and units' outlook to positive
May 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Humana and units' outlook to positive

Overview	
     -- U.S. health insurer Humana Inc.'s credit strength is improving
versus its historical profile.	
     -- We affirmed our counterparty credit rating on Humana. Inc. and our 	
financial strength ratings on its subsidiaries.	
     -- We raised our financial strength ratings on certain operating 	
subsidiaries and revised the outlooks on all Humana entities to positive from 	
stable (except for Kanawha Inc. which remains stable).	
Rating Action	
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' 	
long-term counterparty credit rating on Humana Inc., its 'A-' financial 	
strength ratings on Humana Inc.'s core operating subsidiaries (see ratings 	
list), and its 'BBB+' financial strength rating on wholly-owned subsidiary 	
Kanawha Insurance Co. In addition, we raised our long-term financial strength 	
ratings on certain of Humana's health insurance operating subsidiaries to 'A-' 	
from 'BBB+' based on our designation of core status under our group rating 	
methodology (see ratings list). We revised our outlooks on all Humana entities 	
to positive from stable (except for Kanawha Inc. which remains stable).	
	
Rationale	
Our positive outlook reflects our view that Humana's credit profile is 	
improving based on its growing business scale, led by its robust growth 	
momentum in its core Medicare business. The company's continued earnings 	
stability in spite of ongoing Medicare Advantage (MA) reimbursement risks and 	
its maintenance of very strong capitalization at the regulated entities also 	
support the positive outlook. In addition, the company's key credit measures 	
remain very strong versus peers' and are indicative of a higher rating.	
	
Humana's business profile is getting stronger, as the company grew its MA and 	
Medicare Part D (PDP) membership substantially in 2011 and is on pace for 	
another strong year in 2012. Humana, with No. 2 and No. 3 market shares in the 	
MA and PDP markets, respectively, has been one of the most successful growth 	
stories in the private Medicare space during the past several years, as its 	
growth has outpaced that of the industry and peers. In addition, we believe 	
that its growth prospects remain robust based on favorable demographics (the 	
aging of the baby boomers into the Medicare population), our expectations for 	
increasing MA penetration (currently at about 25%), industry consolidation 	
(which will favor larger players such as Humana), and new opportunities, such 	
as the dual-eligible population (the 9 million members nationwide that are 	
eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid). In addition, we believe the company 	
will continue to grow its unregulated, noninsurance business lines, such as 	
its Concentra business, which operates occupational health and primary care 	
centers nationwide. The company's ability to sustain its recent strong 	
business growth will be a key consideration if we decide to raise the ratings 	
in the next 12-24 months.	
	
Stable earnings, from an operating margin perspective, will be another key 	
factor in any upgrade consideration. The company has been relatively 	
successful in translating its robust business growth during the past several 	
years into solid earnings growth and operating margin stability. Despite 	
relatively weak MA reimbursement for private MA plans, Humana's pretax 	
operating income (EBIT) has grown in each of the past two years, while 	
operating margins have expanded. The company's earnings have benefited from 	
generally lower-than-expected medical cost increases, consistent with industry 	
experience, and its continued cost advantage versus fee-for-service Medicare 	
(highlighted by the company's "15% Solution" strategy). In addition, the 	
company has benefitted from quality bonuses for its MA plans under the Centers 	
for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS) Quality Bonus Demonstration program that 	
have significantly offset lower government funding of the MA program through 	
lower benchmarks and lower rebates. Although we expect the company's EBIT to 	
fall slightly to $2 billion in 2012, the projected pretax ROR (EBIT) of 	
5.0%-5.5% is consistent with our long-term expectations for the company.	
	
Very strong statutory capitalization and conservative credit ratios will also 	
be key factors in any upgrade consideration. Our capital model estimates that 	
Humana held a 'AAA' capital redundancy at its regulated insurance subsidiaries 	
for year-end 2011. The company's key credit ratios are very strong versus 	
peers' and for the current rating category. We forecast an adjusted 	
debt-to-capital ratio of less than 20% for year-end 2012 (our long-term 	
expectation is 25%-30% for the company), adjusted EBITDA coverage of 15x for 	
2012, and an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1x for 2012.	
	
Our long-standing credit concern with Humana is its significant government 	
concentration. More than three-quarters (76%) of Humana's 2011 revenues were 	
from government-related business, namely Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. 	
However, in considering our positive outlook, we believe that Humana's recent 	
favorable operating trends will be sustainable given that its 2012 MA premiums 	
have already been set and that the announced 2013 MA rates for the industry 	
appear to be better than previously expected. In addition, the gradual 	
phase-in of lower benchmarks and rebates, as well as the continuation of the 	
CMS Quality Demonstration program (through 2014) will continue to allow Humana 	
time to adjust its product portfolio gradually to support its overriding 	
growth objectives and earnings discipline. Conversely, risks that remain 	
during the next several years include health insurance industry assessments 	
starting in 2014, the implementation of an 85% MA-specific medical loss ratio 	
minimum in 2014, and generally increased oversight and regulation of the 	
private Medicare market.	
	
For the long term, we continue to believe that the U.S. government will target 	
the overall Medicare program (including MA and Medicare Part D) in its 	
considerations for long-term budget reduction. Changes already being 	
considered, for example, include making Medicare a premium support "voucher" 	
program, setting up Medicare exchanges, increasing Medicare beneficiaries' 	
cost-sharing, and raising the Medicare eligibility age. However, in our view, 	
given the popularity of the MA and PDP programs and growing political 	
intransigence, we believe that major structural changes, if they occur, will 	
be carefully considered and that Humana, along with other large private 	
players, should have sufficient competitive advantage and cost efficiencies to 	
compete effectively in the Medicare space.	
	
Outlook	
We plan to consider a one-notch upgrade in the next 12-24 months. We would 	
likely raise the ratings if Humana meets our operating targets for 2012, and 	
if 2013 guidance points to continued favorable business growth and earnings 	
stability. In addition, we would expect Humana to maintain very strong 	
statutory capitalization and keep its key credit ratios at current levels, or 	
at least in line with the upper end of 'A' rating targets.	
	
For 2012, we project total medical membership growth of about 4% to reach 8.9 	
million members, with MA membership growth of about 17% (330,000-340,000 	
members), stand-alone PDP growth of 20%-24% (500,000-600,000 members), and 	
commercial growth of 1% (20,000 members). We expect total revenues of at least 	
$39 billion, adjusted EBIT of close to $2 billion, a ROR of 5%-5.5%, and a 	
consolidated medical loss ratio of 83.5%-84.5%. Our credit ratio expectations 	
include an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio of 20% (25%-30% long-term), a 	
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1x, and EBITDA interest coverage of 15x. Our 	
target range for the 'A' rating category includes a debt-to-capital ratio of 	
25%-35% and EBITDA interest coverage of 5x-8x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Kanawha Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--     	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--     	
	
Humana Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Humana Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB/Positive/--    BBB/Stable/--	
	
Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana Inc.	
Humana Medical Plan Inc.	
Humana Insurance Co.	
Humana Health Plan of Texas Inc.	
Humana Health Plan Inc.	
Humana Health Insurance Co. of Florida Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Positive/--     A-/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Positive/--     A-/Stable/--	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia Inc.	
Humana Wisconsin Health Organization Insurance Co.	
Humana Insurance of Puerto Rico Inc.	
Humana Insurance Co. of KY	
Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico Inc.	
Humana Health Plan of Ohio Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Positive/--     BBB+/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Positive/--     BBB+/Stable/--

