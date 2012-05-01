FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates CNG Holdings' proposed notes 'B'
May 1, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates CNG Holdings' proposed notes 'B'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- CNG Holdings has announced that it plans to issue $350 million in 	
senior secured notes and tender almost all its existing senior secured and 	
senior subordinated notes.	
     -- We assigned a 'B' issue credit rating and '4' recovery rating to the 	
proposed $350 million senior secured notes.	
     -- We also lowered the rating on the untendered portion of the company's 	
existing senior secured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B' and subsequently withdrew the 	
rating because a de minimus amount will remain untendered. In addition, we 	
affirmed our 'B' issuer credit rating on CNG; the outlook remains stable.	
     -- We believe that the proposed notes will moderately increase CNG's 	
leverage, but not enough to lead to a negative rating action.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' issue 	
credit rating and '4' recovery rating to Cincinnati, Ohio-based CNG Holdings 	
Inc.'s proposed offering of $350 million senior secured notes due in 2020. 	
Standard & Poor's also lowered the issue credit rating on the untendered 	
portion of the company's existing senior secured notes to 'CCC+' and 	
subsequently withdrew that rating. In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 	
'B' issuer credit rating on CNG. The outlook remains stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation reflects our view that CNG's leverage has been adequate, 	
though we expect it to increase moderately following the completion of the 	
proposed $350 million senior secured notes offering. Taking the new funding 	
into account, we expect a debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases) 	
of 3.0x-3.5x in 2012, which remains adequate for the current rating level.	
	
The ratings on CNG are based on the company's exposure to regulatory and 	
operational risk and its reliance on third parties to fund loans in Texas. 	
CNG's product concentration in payday loans also limits the rating. The firm's 	
strong earnings, the moderate credit risk inherent in payday lending, the 	
favorable consumer demand for its products, and the firm's operational 	
advantages relative to its smaller competitors partly offset these weaknesses.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the report on CNG Holdings, to be 	
published after the release of this report on RatingsDirect on the Global 	
Credit Portal.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook balances the firm's strong earnings and adequate liquidity 	
against the operational risk of its U.K. expansion plans. As the implications 	
of new regulation in the U.S. become clearer, we could raise the rating if the 	
company can expand its overseas business while maintaining adequate 	
profitability and leverage. We could lower the rating if the firm's debt to 	
EBITDA rises to more than 5.0x or if its EBITDA interest coverage falls to 	
less than 2.0x because of a decline in cash flow, an increase in debt, or 	
material adverse legal and regulatory actions.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
CNG Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               B	
 Recovery Rating                        6                  3	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                                        To                 From	
CNG Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 CCC+	
 Recovery Rating                        NR                 6	
	
New Ratings	
	
CNG Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$350 mil nts due 2020               B                 	
 Recovery Rating                        4                  	
	
Rating Affirmed	
	
CNG Holdings Inc.	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   B/Stable/--        	
 	
NR--Not rated.	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

