TEXT-S&P rates CNG Holdings' proposed notes 'B'

Overview -- CNG Holdings has announced that it plans to issue $350 million in senior secured notes and tender almost all its existing senior secured and senior subordinated notes. -- We assigned a 'B' issue credit rating and '4' recovery rating to the proposed $350 million senior secured notes. -- We also lowered the rating on the untendered portion of the company's existing senior secured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B' and subsequently withdrew the rating because a de minimus amount will remain untendered. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' issuer credit rating on CNG; the outlook remains stable. -- We believe that the proposed notes will moderately increase CNG's leverage, but not enough to lead to a negative rating action. Rating Action On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' issue credit rating and '4' recovery rating to Cincinnati, Ohio-based CNG Holdings Inc.'s proposed offering of $350 million senior secured notes due in 2020. Standard & Poor's also lowered the issue credit rating on the untendered portion of the company's existing senior secured notes to 'CCC+' and subsequently withdrew that rating. In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B' issuer credit rating on CNG. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that CNG's leverage has been adequate, though we expect it to increase moderately following the completion of the proposed $350 million senior secured notes offering. Taking the new funding into account, we expect a debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases) of 3.0x-3.5x in 2012, which remains adequate for the current rating level. The ratings on CNG are based on the company's exposure to regulatory and operational risk and its reliance on third parties to fund loans in Texas. CNG's product concentration in payday loans also limits the rating. The firm's strong earnings, the moderate credit risk inherent in payday lending, the favorable consumer demand for its products, and the firm's operational advantages relative to its smaller competitors partly offset these weaknesses. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the report on CNG Holdings, to be published after the release of this report on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The stable outlook balances the firm's strong earnings and adequate liquidity against the operational risk of its U.K. expansion plans. As the implications of new regulation in the U.S. become clearer, we could raise the rating if the company can expand its overseas business while maintaining adequate profitability and leverage. We could lower the rating if the firm's debt to EBITDA rises to more than 5.0x or if its EBITDA interest coverage falls to less than 2.0x because of a decline in cash flow, an increase in debt, or material adverse legal and regulatory actions. Related Criteria And Research Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List Downgraded To From CNG Holdings Inc. Senior Secured CCC+ B Recovery Rating 6 3 Ratings Withdrawn To From CNG Holdings Inc. Senior Secured NR CCC+ Recovery Rating NR 6 New Ratings CNG Holdings Inc. Senior Secured US$350 mil nts due 2020 B Recovery Rating 4 Rating Affirmed CNG Holdings Inc. Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/-- NR--Not rated. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.