TEXT-S&P rates Watson Pharmaceuticals notes 'BBB'

Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned Parsippany, N.J.-based generic pharmaceutical company Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s $3.9 billion senior unsecured notes offering its 'BBB' issue-level rating. The company will issue the notes in three tranches maturing in 2017, 2022, and 2042, respectively. Market conditions will determine the coupons and amounts of the various tranches. The senior unsecured notes will rank equally with the company's existing and future senior unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness. Proceeds will partially fund the previously announced purchase of unrated Iceland-based Actavis Group hf. for about EUR4.25 billion in cash. Following the announcement of this acquisition in April 2012, we affirmed our ratings on Watson and revised our outlook to negative, reflecting the integration risk inherent to the acquisition. Our 'BBB' rating on Watson reflects our expectation of a rapid expansion of EBITDA from the acquired operations. We expect leverage measures to rapidly decline from peak levels to values more consistent with an "intermediate" (according to our criteria) financial risk profile. The acquisition of Actavis, including transaction fees, is being financed with almost $6 billion in new borrowings, raising the pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio to an estimated 4.1x. Our expectations for 2013 are for debt to EBITDA to fall to just under 3x, a level consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile. We expect this measure to continue to decline throughout 2014. The acquisition of rapidly growing Actavis hf. expands Watson's revenues by about 50% and its key generic prescription pharmaceuticals business by over 70%. In addition, the acquisition will more than double Watson's international operations, adding a strong presence in fast-growing central and western European regions. While the benefits of the acquisition to Watson's global reach and market rank are substantial, we believe that they are insufficient to change our view of the business risk profile as "satisfactory." We expect operational performance to reflect the launch of new generic products, the entry of several competitors to Watson's generic version of Lipitor and acquisitions. A pipeline of branded products and efforts to enter the biosimilars market are unlikely to have a material operating impact for several years. Still, Watson's well-established position in the highly competitive generic drug industry as well as its measured participation in the ongoing industry consolidation are strong supports. RATINGS LIST Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- New Rating Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc. Senior Unsecured $3.9 billion notes due 2017, 2022, and 2042 BBB