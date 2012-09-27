FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts American Greetings rating on watch negative
September 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P puts American Greetings rating on watch negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 27 - Overview
     -- U.S. greeting cards manufacturer and distributor American Greetings 
Corp. has received a "going private" offer from its CEO, and President and 
COO. 
     -- We believe the company's credit profile could be weaker following the 
transaction because of a likely increase in leverage, although we don't know 
the financing details at this time.
     -- We are placing all of our ratings on American Greetings, including the 
'BB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its 
ratings on American Greetings Corp., including the 'BB+' corporate credit 
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning we could lower or 
affirm the ratings following the completion of our review.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement that Zev Weiss, 
its chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Weiss, its president and chief 
operating officer, on behalf of themselves and certain other members of the 
Weiss family and related parties, intend to acquire all remaining outstanding 
Class A and Class B common shares of American Greetings for $17.18 per share. 
The Weiss family currently controls about 50% of the voting power between the 
A and B shares. The Weiss family has indicated that some existing shareholders 
would likely reinvest or rollover their shares as part of this buyout. They 
would obtain debt financing to fund the balance of the transaction.

If the transaction were to be completed, we believe American Greetings' credit 
metrics would weaken as a result of a likely increase in leverage, although we 
don't have the financing plans at this time. Currently, leverage as measured 
by the ratio of debt to EBITDA (pro forma for the recent Clinton Cards PLC 
acquisition) is about 3x (including a significant adjustment for operating 
leases), which is at the high end of our range of between 2x-3x for an 
"intermediate" financial risk profile. Given our assessment of the company's 
business risk profile as "fair," additional leverage as a result of the 
proposed management buyout is likely to result in a downgrade.

CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch when more information regarding the 
transaction and related financing becomes available. We will then assess the 
company's financial policy and the impact of the company's new capital 
structure on existing ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded 
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings affirmed; CreditWatch action
                            To                  From
American Greetings Corp.
 Corporate credit rating    BB+/Watch Neg/--    BB+/Stable/--
 Senior secured             BBB/Watch Neg       BBB
   Recovery rating          1                   1
 Senior unsecured           BB+/Watch Neg       BB+
   Recovery rating          4                   4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
