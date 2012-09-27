TEXT-S&P rates RBS Citizens Financial Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Our ratings on RBS Citizens Financial Group reflect the company's strong market position as a major U.S. regional bank, its robust capital ratios, and its improving asset quality and earnings generation. -- We are assigning 'A-/A-2' issuer credit ratings on Citizens. -- We are rating Citizens' new $350 million subordinated debt 'BBB+'. -- The outlook on the long-term issuer rating is stable, reflecting our expectation that Citizens' earnings will maintain its recent improvement because of lower loan losses. Rating Action On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on RBS Citizens Financial Group Inc. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'BBB+' rating on Citizens' subordinated debt. Our 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings on Citizens' subsidiaries--RBS Citizens N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania--remain unchanged, and the outlook is stable. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains at 'a'. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings on Citizens take into account the company's "strong" business position (as our criteria define it) as a major U.S. regional bank with good market shares, particularly in New England and some Mid-Atlantic areas, as well as in the Midwest. Another significant positive is Citizens' strengthened capital ratios and our view that the bank's risk-adjusted ratios are relatively strong. We consider Citizens' risk position "adequate" and in line with U.S. peers'. The company's loan portfolio is well diversified, and we expect net credit losses to continue to decline as a result of the runoff of certain troubled loans and the generally stable economic conditions in its markets. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, which is the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a bank operating only in the U.S. is 'bbb+'. The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS; A/Stable/A-1) has owned 100% of Citizens since 1988. We view Citizens as a "moderately strategic" subsidiary under our methodology. However, because Citizens' SACP is the same as the counterparty credit rating on RBS, we do not incorporate any ratings uplift related to the implied support from RBS. The U.K. government has been the majority owner of RBS since October 2008, which subjects RBS to heightened regulation. RBS has stated that it intends to retain Citizens, but, in our view, Citizens' long-term position within the RBS group is uncertain. For instance, RBS could sell Citizens to improve or accelerate returns to the U.K. taxpayers. Still, we recognize that, despite RBS' financial difficulties, RBS has provided material support to Citizens and has not detracted from the company's overall credit quality. Citizens paid a moderate $40 million dividend to RBS in June 2012, but prior to that, it had not paid any dividends to RBS since 2007. We expect moderate dividends in the second half of 2012 and in 2013. Our assessment of Citizens' business position as strong reflects the company's large-scale, good competitive position in several local markets and solid geographic diversification. It also recognizes Citizens' relatively low-risk, basic regional banking business model and stable organic growth strategy. Citizens is the nation's 12th-largest bank, with about $130 billion in assets, and it operates about 1,500 branches in 12 states. Citizens is based in Providence, R.I., and its main markets are New England and the Mid-Atlantic, but it also has a presence in the Midwest (mainly Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois). We expect that Citizens will continue to focus on these markets and grow its loans at a moderate pace. We assess Citizens' capital and earnings as "strong," mainly based on our view that its capital ratios are high relative to many peers' and our expectation that the company's earnings will continue to improve over the next couple of years. The company's capital measures have risen sharply over the past few years as a result of the conversion of junior capital instruments (held by RBS) to common equity and a significant contraction of total assets. According to Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, Citizens' RAC ratio was 11.8% as of March 31, 2012, and we expect this ratio to continue to exceed 10% in the next couple of years, given earnings retention and the possibility of only moderate dividends to RBS. In addition, tangible common equity to tangible assets was very solid at about 11.0% as of June 30, 2012, up sharply from 7.65% at year-end 2009. Regulatory capital ratios are also high. However, Citizens has less financial flexibility to raise equity than most peers because it cannot directly access the public equity markets. In our assessment of Citizens' earnings, we recognize that the company's profitability improved significantly in 2011, and we expect further progress through 2012 and 2013 as the company reduces its loan loss provisions. After posting losses in 2008 and 2009 and only $17 million of net income in 2010, Citizens was solidly profitable in 2011 and first half 2012. The improvement stemmed from a sharp decline in loan loss provisions, partly reflecting the further runoff of its poorly performing purchased serviced-by-others (SBO) home equity portfolio. Still, we view Citizens' inherent earnings power as mediocre and slightly weaker than peers. Citizens' NIM has been lower than peers', mainly because of its large proportion of lower-risk and lower-yielding loans. Also, Citizens maintains a fairly high noninterest expense-to-revenue ratio of about 65%. Revenue diversification is about average relative to that of its peers. Noninterest income comprises about 30%-35% revenues. We consider Citizens' risk position adequate and about average relative to most other U.S. commercial banks. This reflects the company's somewhat well-diversified loan portfolio, its substantial progress in reducing its asset quality risk over the past few years, and our expectation that net charge-offs will continue to decline. Citizens' assets shrank about 19% from year-end 2008 to June 30, 2012, partly because it liquidated loan pools that it identified as noncore. The largest of these is its poorly performing purchased SBO home equity portfolio of approximately $3.3 billion as of June 30. Positively, the portfolio continues to run off and is currently less than 4% of loans. Citizens' $87 billion loan portfolio remains skewed toward retail lending. The mix includes 30% home equity loans and lines, 35% commercial and industrial (including leasing), 11% residential mortgages, 10% auto loans, 8% commercial real estate (CRE), 2% other consumer (including marine), 3% student loans, and 2% credit cards. Citizens' large exposure to home equity loans and lines, which account for nearly one-third of total loans, remains an asset quality risk. However, the bulk of this exposure is the company's $23 billion core home equity portfolio, which has so far performed satisfactorily and was originated largely within Citizens' branch footprint. The portfolio has somewhat high-quality underwriting standards, such as fairly low loan-to-value ratios and relatively high FICO scores. CRE accounts for only about 8% of loans, and its performance has improved in recent quarters. We estimate that riskier construction-lending exposure is low less than 2% of loans. Given the seasoning of Citizens' weaker portfolios and the economic stabilization in its markets, we expect its asset quality to continue to improve in the coming quarters. Citizens' nonperforming assets (NPAs) to loans plus real estate owned declined to 2.47% as of June 30, 2012, from 3% at year-end 2010. Net charge-offs were about 1.0% in the first half of 2012, down from 1.33% in 2011 and 2% in 2010. After boosting its loan loss reserves over the past few years, Citizens has lowered its reserve ratios. Reserve coverage appeared satisfactory as of June 30, 2012, with reserves to NPAs of 66% and reserves to total loans of 1.69%. We assess Citizens' funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." A key strength is Citizens' sizable retail deposit base, and the company has strategically reduced its reliance on wholesale funding over the past few years, which we believe lowers refinancing risk. We evaluate Citizens' liquidity on the asset side of its balance sheet as comparable to its peers', given its fairly liquid securities portfolio and cash equivalents, which account for about 18% of total assets. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Citizens' earnings will continue to improve through 2012 and 2013, mainly because of a further decline in loan losses. It also reflects our view that Citizens will likely maintain its RAC ratio, based on our measure, at more than 10%. If, however, the company's asset quality or earnings generation shows signs of worsening, we could revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings. We could also revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings if the company pays dividends to RBS that are higher than we expect, causing capital ratios to decline significantly. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 Bank Holding Company Rating A-/Stable/A-2 SACP a Anchor bbb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Ratings List New Ratings RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 Subordinated $350 mil. due 2022 BBB+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)