TEXT-Fitch affirms Symetra Financial Corp ratings

May 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings on Symetra Financial Corp. (SYA), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and all outstanding debt issues, as well as the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of the company's lead life insurance subsidiary, Symetra Life Insurance Company. A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of this press release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Symetra Financial Corp.'s (Symetra) ratings reflect the company's solid balance sheet, consistent earnings, moderate financial leverage and lower risk products. Additional strengths include the company's well distributed sources of revenue and earnings from its main operating segments, and good competitive position in the group medical stop-loss market and fixed annuities sold through banks. The ratings also consider Symetra's lack of significant scale and product diversity relative to other higher rated life insurers. In addition, Fitch also considers Symetra's reliance on its niche group medical stop-loss business which generates a major source of earnings, as a concentration risk. Fitch has maintained the Stable Outlook based primarily on the company's good earnings and fixed charge coverage, solid operating company capitalization, moderate financial leverage and growth in the company's shareholder's equity over the last few years. Fitch's near-term concerns include the negative impact on earnings from the current interest rate environment. Flattened or narrowing spreads between investment yield and the company's crediting rate will have a negative impact on earnings in the short and intermediate term. Longer term, should interest rates remain flat or decline, the effect on earnings will be more severe. Fitch favorably views Symetra's balance sheet strength and asset quality. The company's estimated March 31, 2012, NAIC risk-adjusted capital (RBC) of 466% is considered by Fitch to be strong and is higher than the median of most of its similarly rated peers. Additionally the company's good asset quality is reflected in its fixed income portfolio which has avoided concentrations in troubled asset classes and has less than 6% of assets below investment grade as of March 31, 2012. Symetra's products are less complex than many of its life and annuity peers. Fitch also recognizes that the company's size and scale ($28.5 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2012) leave it more susceptible to challenges in the competitive environment and financial markets than many larger more diversified life companies. Also, while Fitch views the company's earnings diversity from its Benefit, Retirement and Life segments favorably, the company's reliance on its niche group stop loss business is considered a concentration risk given it represents 25% and 29% of the company's 2011 revenues and earnings, respectively. That concentration may decline in 2012 as the company looks for growth opportunities in group life and expands it annuity distribution. Fitch recognizes that the Benefit segment's profitability continues to be well managed and that the segment's earnings have made significant contributions to the company's profitability for a number of years. However, Fitch views the business as niche due primarily to the potential for earnings volatility year to year. Fitch also considers the uncertain marketplace behavior in 2014 given changes from the implementation of health exchanges and the individual mandate anticipated as part of the Health Reform bill (PPACA). Given the myriad of issues that have yet to be resolved, the new law has the potential to expand the market for the company's group product but some down side scenarios exist that shrink the marketplace or eliminate existing customers as well. Key rating drivers that could lead to a revision in Symetra's Ratings Outlook to Positive or to a rating upgrade would be achieved over an extended period of time, and include enhanced profitability to double digit levels, successful execution of its product diversification strategy and maintenance of strong capital levels in excess of 450% RBC. Material shifts in financial leverage, fixed charge coverage and operating company leverage relative to recent levels would be key items considered. Given Symetra's current size and scale relative to higher rated peers, a ratings upgrade is not likely in the near term. Key rating drivers that could lead to a revision in Symetra's Rating Outlook to Negative or to a ratings downgrade include any deteriorating operating or holding company capitalization sustained below 375% Company Action Level (CAL) Risk Based Capital (RBC), an increase in financial leverage above 25% or a decline in GAAP based fixed charge coverage to below 8 times on a sustained basis. Material realized or unrealized losses in the company's long-duration bond portfolio derived from sudden changes market conditions, spiked interest rate levels and credit spreads that lead to significant earnings pressure or cash flow stresses would likely add negative rating pressure. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook: Symetra Financial Corp. --IDR at 'A-'; --6.125% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2016 at 'BBB+'; --8.3% junior subordinated CENts due Oct. 15, 2067 at 'BBB-'. Symetra Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York --IFS at 'A+'.