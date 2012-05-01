FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2012 / 9:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Rosetta Resources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB-'
issue rating on Rosetta Resources Inc.'s (Rosetta) $200 million senior
unsecured notes after the company increased its borrowing base on its senior
secured revolving credit facility (not rated) to $625 million from $325 million.
The recovery rating remains '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%
to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Rosetta to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.	
	
The ratings on Houston-based oil and gas exploration and production company 	
Rosetta reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's "weak" business 	
risk and "aggressive" financial risk. Ratings incorporate the company's small 	
proved reserve base relative to peers, its aggressive growth strategy, and its 	
reliance on one location (Eagle Ford) for much of its future growth. Our 	
ratings also reflect its exposure to robust crude oil prices and its healthy 	
credit protection measures. 	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Rosetta Resources Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating             B+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
 Senior unsecured debt rating        BB-	
  Recovery rating                    2

