TEXT-Fitch may change Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, Calif. rating

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ‘BBB’ rating on the following bonds issued on behalf of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara (CCSB) on Rating Watch Evolving: --$17,555,000 California Municipal Finance Authority Revenue Bonds (Cancer Center of Santa Barbara) series 2006*. *The bonds are insured by Radian Asset Assurance, which Fitch does not rate. Rating Watch Evolving indicates that the rating on CCSB’s debt can be affirmed, lowered, raised, or withdrawn. CCSB recently announced an affiliation agreement with the Sansum Clinic (Clinic), whereby CCSB transferred its healthcare operations to the Clinic but retained its fund-raising and grant-making operations. CCSB has retained all major assets and liabilities and will focus on fundraising efforts and directed philanthropy. The security for the 2006 bonds remains a gross revenue pledge of CCSB. The Clinic, which Fitch does not rate, will lease CCSB’s real property through the maturity of the 2006 bonds, with the lease payment sized to meet debt service requirements. In addition to the lease payments from the Clinic, other funds available to CCSB for debt service include contributions, investment income from the endowment, and unrestricted cash and investments. CCSB had $49.6 million in unrestricted cash and investments and $17.6 million in total debt as of June 30, 2012. Fitch has initiated a review of the reconfigured entity and its credit characteristics, which include material changes to the composition and sources of its revenue streams, anticipated participation through fund-raising and grant funding of a replacement facility to be undertaken by the Clinic, and the creation of a trustee-held supplemental debt service reserve fund. Fitch expects to complete the review within 45 days and take appropriate rating action.