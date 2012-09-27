TEXT-Fitch affirms Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Communities, NC

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB+' rating on the following North Carolina Medical Care Commission (Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community (Deerfield)) outstanding first mortgage revenue bonds: --$47,945,000 series 2008A; --$30,035,000 series 2008B*; --$25,390,000 series 2004A; --$5,000,000 series 2004B. *Underlying rating. The series 2008B bonds are backed by an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit from BB&T. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by pledged assets including gross receipts, a first mortgage lien, and a debt service reserve fund for the fixed-rate bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS HEALTHY LIQUIDITY: Deerfield's solid cash position compares favorably to Fitch's 'BBB' category medians. GOOD OCCUPANCY: Deerfield's long presence in the market and strong marketing staff have led to consistently solid occupancy despite the addition of independent and health center units in 2010. Over the last four years (2008-2011) occupancy across the continuum of care has averaged over 89%. IMPROVING PROFITABILITY: As Deerfield continues to grow into its expanded campus, profitability metrics are improving. Adjusted net operating margin in fiscal 2011 (Sept. 30 year end) was a very strong 36.1%, reflecting strong turnover entrance fee receipts. Deerfield's operating ratio was high at 108.3% in fiscal 2011 but improved from 110.9% in fiscal 2010. VERY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: The primary credit concerns include Deerfield's large debt burden and exposure to risks related to its variable-rate demand bonds (VRDBs). Maximum annual debt service (MADS) was 25.9% of total revenue in fiscal 2011 compared to the 'BBB' category median of 12.9%. However, turnover entrance fee receipts were very strong in fiscal 2011 and through the nine months ended June 30, 2012, and produced debt service coverage of 1.8x and 2.0x, compared to the 'BBB' category median of 1.8x. CREDIT PROFILE The 'BBB+' rating is based on Deerfield's solid occupancy in a good service area and very strong liquidity position. Profitability and debt service coverage are also good for the rating category. The primary credit concern continues to be Deerfield's high debt burden and exposure to variable-rate debt. Located in Asheville, North Carolina, a known retirement destination, Deerfield has maintained strong occupancy over the last four years. Besides a slight dip in 2010 when Deerfield completed its major campus repositioning adding 83 ILUs, 20 deluxe assisted living units and 14 private nursing units, occupancy across the continuum has been strong at or above 87%. Through the nine months ended June 30, 2012, occupancy was good, averaging 91.2% in the independent living units (ILUs), 89% in the assisted living units (ALUs) and 90% in the skilled nursing facility units (SNFs). In addition, Deerfield has 13 ILU units reserved as of September 2012 and expects these residents to move in before year-end. Deerfield has been in the market since 1955 and its primary competitor, Givens Estates (rated 'BBB'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), is located about two miles from Deerfield and also maintains high occupancy. However, Givens Estates is a type C contract, so it does not compete with those who prefer a lifecare contract. There is a new community (Legacy of Mills River) that is in pre-sale mode; however, construction has not commenced and management does not expect it to impact Deerfield. Total unrestricted cash at June 30, 2012 equaled $57.98 million, which translates into an excellent 935.3 days cash on hand (DCOH) and 7.8x cushion ratio, both well above the respective 'BBB' category medians of 369 days and 6.6x. Cash to debt is in line with the rating category at 54.7% at June 30, 2012 compared to the median of 50.9%. The maintenance of a strong balance sheet is important due to Deerfield's large debt load and put risk associated with the series 2008B VRDBs. Deerfield has budgeted $1.7 million in routine capital expenditures for fiscal 2013. Fitch expects Deerfield's limited capital needs will allow maintenance of its strong liquidity. Profitability is improving as Deerfield grows into its expanded facility. Net operating margin was 7.7% in fiscal 2011, still slightly below the 'BBB' category median of 9.5% but much improved from negative 2.1% in fiscal 2010. Adjusted net operating margin, which includes entrance fees, was 36.1% in fiscal 2011, comparing favorably to the 'BBB' category median of 20.3%. Deerfield relies on solid turnover entrance fee receipts to generate sufficient coverage of its debt service. Improved occupancy has led to very strong turnover entrance fee generation. Net turnover entrance fees was $8.1 million through the nine months ended June 30, 2012 compared to $8.2 million in fiscal 2011, $4.6 million in fiscal 2010 and $5 million in fiscal 2009, Although debt service coverage has improved to 1.8x in fiscal 2011 from 1.0x in fiscal 2010, this is highly reliant on turnover entrance fees. Deerfield is budgeting debt service coverage of 1.68x for fiscal 2013. Fitch's primary credit concern continues to be Deerfield's leverage position and exposure risks associated with its VRDBs including put, renewal and remarketing risk. Deerfield's debt burden is very high with MADS at 25.9% of total revenue for fiscal 2011. This is an improvement from 33.2% in fiscal 2010 but significant compared to the 'BBB' category median of 12.9%. As of June 30, 2012, Deerfield had about $108.4 million in debt outstanding, composed of 68% underlying fixed-rate and 32% underlying variable-rate debt. Deerfield has $30 million of VRDBs outstanding. In fiscal 2011, Deerfield redeemed $20 million of VRDBs with initial entrance fee receipts as planned. Although the letter of credit (LOC) on Deerfield's VRDBs does not expire until 2018, if there is a failed remarketing, the term-out provision is fairly onerous at 367 days. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Deerfield will continue to maintain its strong ILU occupancy and generate solid entrance fee receipts to cover its high debt burden. Upward rating potential is limited until Deerfield can reduce its debt burden. Deerfield is a type 'A' continuing care retirement community (CCRC) located on 125 acres of land in Asheville, North Carolina. The facility consists of 351 ILUs, 60 ALUs and 62 SNFs. Deerfield covenants to provide audits within 120 days of fiscal year end, quarterly statements within 45 days of quarter end (including occupancy statistics), annual budget and management letter within 120 days of fiscal year end and for any material event. Total operating revenue in fiscal 2011 (Sept. 30 year end) was $26.4 million.