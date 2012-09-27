FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Communities, NC
September 27, 2012
September 27, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Communities, NC

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB+' rating on the following North
Carolina Medical Care Commission (Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community
(Deerfield)) outstanding first mortgage revenue bonds: 

--$47,945,000 series 2008A;
--$30,035,000 series 2008B*;
--$25,390,000 series 2004A;
--$5,000,000 series 2004B. 

*Underlying rating. The series 2008B bonds are backed by an irrevocable 
direct-pay letter of credit from BB&T.

 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by pledged assets including gross receipts, a first 
mortgage lien, and a debt service reserve fund for the fixed-rate bonds.

 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

HEALTHY LIQUIDITY: Deerfield's solid cash position compares favorably to Fitch's
'BBB' category medians.  

GOOD OCCUPANCY: Deerfield's long presence in the market and strong marketing 
staff have led to consistently solid occupancy despite the addition of 
independent and health center units in 2010. Over the last four years 
(2008-2011) occupancy across the continuum of care has averaged over 89%.

IMPROVING PROFITABILITY: As Deerfield continues to grow into its expanded 
campus, profitability metrics are improving. Adjusted net operating margin in 
fiscal 2011 (Sept. 30 year end) was a very strong 36.1%, reflecting strong 
turnover entrance fee receipts. Deerfield's operating ratio was high at 108.3% 
in fiscal 2011 but improved from 110.9% in fiscal 2010. 

VERY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: The primary credit concerns include Deerfield's large 
debt burden and exposure to risks related to its variable-rate demand bonds 
(VRDBs).  Maximum annual debt service (MADS) was 25.9% of total revenue in 
fiscal 2011 compared to the 'BBB' category median of 12.9%. However, turnover 
entrance fee receipts were very strong in fiscal 2011 and through the nine 
months ended June 30, 2012, and produced debt service coverage of 1.8x and 2.0x,
compared to the 'BBB' category median of 1.8x.

CREDIT PROFILE

The 'BBB+' rating is based on Deerfield's solid occupancy in a good service area
and very strong liquidity position. Profitability and debt service coverage are 
also good for the rating category. The primary credit concern continues to be 
Deerfield's high debt burden and exposure to variable-rate debt. 

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, a known retirement destination, Deerfield 
has maintained strong occupancy over the last four years. Besides a slight dip 
in 2010 when Deerfield completed its major campus repositioning adding 83 ILUs, 
20 deluxe assisted living units and 14 private nursing units, occupancy across 
the continuum has been strong at or above 87%. Through the nine months ended 
June 30, 2012, occupancy was good, averaging 91.2% in the independent living 
units (ILUs), 89% in the assisted living units (ALUs) and 90% in the skilled 
nursing facility units (SNFs). In addition, Deerfield has 13 ILU units reserved 
as of September 2012 and expects these residents to move in before year-end. 
Deerfield has been in the market since 1955 and its primary competitor, Givens 
Estates (rated 'BBB'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), is located about two miles from 
Deerfield and also maintains high occupancy. However, Givens Estates is a type C
contract, so it does not compete with those who prefer a lifecare contract. 
There is a new community (Legacy of Mills River) that is in pre-sale mode; 
however, construction has not commenced and management does not expect it to 
impact Deerfield. 

Total unrestricted cash at June 30, 2012 equaled $57.98 million, which 
translates into an excellent 935.3 days cash on hand (DCOH) and 7.8x cushion 
ratio, both well above the respective 'BBB' category medians of 369 days and 
6.6x. Cash to debt is in line with the rating category at 54.7% at June 30, 2012
compared to the median of 50.9%. The maintenance of a strong balance sheet is 
important due to Deerfield's large debt load and put risk associated with the 
series 2008B VRDBs. Deerfield has budgeted $1.7 million in routine capital 
expenditures for fiscal 2013. Fitch expects Deerfield's limited capital needs 
will allow maintenance of its strong liquidity.

Profitability is improving as Deerfield grows into its expanded facility. Net 
operating margin was 7.7% in fiscal 2011, still slightly below the 'BBB' 
category median of 9.5% but much improved from negative 2.1% in fiscal 2010. 
Adjusted net operating margin, which includes entrance fees, was 36.1% in fiscal
2011, comparing favorably to the 'BBB' category median of 20.3%. Deerfield 
relies on solid turnover entrance fee receipts to generate sufficient coverage 
of its debt service. Improved occupancy has led to very strong turnover entrance
fee generation. Net turnover entrance fees was $8.1 million  through the nine 
months ended June 30, 2012 compared to $8.2 million in fiscal 2011, $4.6 million
in fiscal 2010 and $5 million in fiscal 2009, Although debt service coverage has
improved to 1.8x in fiscal 2011 from 1.0x in fiscal 2010, this is highly reliant
on turnover entrance fees. Deerfield is budgeting debt service coverage of 1.68x
for fiscal 2013.

Fitch's primary credit concern continues to be Deerfield's leverage position and
exposure risks associated with its VRDBs including put, renewal and remarketing 
risk. Deerfield's debt burden is very high with MADS at 25.9% of total revenue 
for fiscal 2011. This is an improvement from 33.2% in fiscal 2010 but 
significant compared to the 'BBB' category median of 12.9%.   

As of June 30, 2012, Deerfield had about $108.4 million in debt outstanding, 
composed of 68% underlying fixed-rate and 32% underlying variable-rate debt. 
Deerfield has $30 million of VRDBs outstanding. In fiscal 2011, Deerfield 
redeemed $20 million of VRDBs with initial entrance fee receipts as planned. 
Although the letter of credit (LOC) on Deerfield's VRDBs does not expire until 
2018, if there is a failed remarketing, the term-out provision is fairly onerous
at 367 days. 

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Deerfield will continue to 
maintain its strong ILU occupancy and generate solid entrance fee receipts to 
cover its high debt burden. Upward rating potential is limited until Deerfield 
can reduce its debt burden. 

Deerfield is a type 'A' continuing care retirement community (CCRC) located on 
125 acres of land in Asheville, North Carolina. The facility consists of 351 
ILUs, 60 ALUs and 62 SNFs. Deerfield covenants to provide audits within 120 days
of fiscal year end, quarterly statements within 45 days of quarter end 
(including occupancy statistics), annual budget and management letter within 120
days of fiscal year end and for any material event. Total operating revenue in 
fiscal 2011 (Sept. 30 year end) was $26.4 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
