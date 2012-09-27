TEXT-Fitch rates Ohio GO bonds 'AA+'

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to $175 million State of Ohio general obligation (GO) highway capital improvement bonds, series Q (Full Faith and Credit/Highway User Receipts). The bonds are expected to price through negotiation the week of Oct. 10, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$8.3 billion outstanding state GO bonds at 'AA+'; --$2.1 billion outstanding appropriations backed bonds of the state at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY General obligation, full faith and credit of the State of Ohio, excluding net lottery proceeds. These bonds are additionally secured by state highway user receipts. Highway user receipts include fees, excises, and license taxes levied by the state relating to registration, operation, or use of vehicles on public highways as well as fuel taxes. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID ECONOMIC GROWTH: Ohio's 'AA+' general obligation rating reflects the state's careful financial management, ongoing record of maintaining fiscal balance, and a moderate, rapidly amortizing debt burden. The rating is supported by an economy that has evidenced a stronger rebound than the nation as a whole. MANUFACTURING SECTOR IS DISPROPORTIONALLY LARGE: Despite Ohio's economic breadth and diversity, the manufacturing sector continues to represent a disproportionally large segment of the economy and diminishes prospects for longer-term economic growth. MODERATE LIABILITY BURDEN: The state's debt burden is moderate and rapidly amortized. Debt is typically conservatively managed although restructuring for fiscal relief occurred in the 2010/11 biennium as well as in fiscal 2012. On a combined basis, outstanding debt and pension obligations are a manageable burden on the state. CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The state generally has a careful and conservative approach to financial operations and has consistently managed to achieve budgetary balance, inclusive of positive operating results in fiscal 2012 which provided for an addition to the state's rainy day fund. CREDIT PROFILE Ohio's 'AA+' GO rating is based on the state's careful financial management, ongoing record of maintaining fiscal balance, and a moderate, rapidly amortizing debt burden, supported by an economy that is steadily adding jobs lost in the recession. The recession had a widespread impact on the state's economy, accelerating a longstanding slump in manufacturing and weighing on the slowly growing service sector. The state has recorded consecutive months of year over year job gains since July 2010, largely incorporating gains in the manufacturing sector and professional and business services, offset by significant losses in government employment. Sizable budget gaps forecast for the current biennium, which began July 1, 2011, required broad balancing actions, including sharp reductions in aid to municipalities, debt restructuring, and the planned lease of the state's liquor distribution system. Tax revenues increased measurably year-over-year (y-o-y) in fiscal 2012 and the state recorded an operating surplus and deposit to its rainy day fund despite a delay in the lease of its liquor distribution system. STEADY ECONOMIC GROWTH The state steadily added jobs in 2011, evidenced by y-o-y growth in every month from July 2010, and 2012 is likewise evidencing a continuation of this positive, steady trend. The state recorded y-o-y employment growth of 2% in August 2012 as compared to 1.4% growth for the nation, led by large increases in durable goods manufacturing; trade, transportation, and utilities; professional business services; and education and health services. This steady growth continues to be tempered by ongoing losses in the government sector; modestly down 0.6% y-o-y in August 2012 but 38,200 jobs (5%) less than in August 2006. Y-o-y through August 2012, state employment has increased by 101,000 jobs, yet employment remains well below its pre-recession peak that was set in June 2006 and growth was notably slow during the recent summer months. The pace of the state's y-o-y employment growth has been similar to that of the nation although Ohio's growth has been more consistent through this slow recovery. These gains resulted in an August 2012 unemployment rate of 7.2% that was below the U.S. average of 8.1%, an improvement from past rates that generally ranged above the national average. State personal income per capita of $37,791 has remained steady at just over 90% of the U.S. the past few years after trending downward from almost 98% in 1994. SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT Fitch considers Ohio's financial management to be sound, with the state consistently maintaining budgetary balance, including during the downturn. However, Fitch notes that during the downturn the state employed one-time measures for fiscal relief, a pattern that continued into FY 2012. The enacted budget for the 2012 - 2013 biennium cut spending and instituted Medicaid reforms while directing the refunding of outstanding debt for current-year debt service savings, the sale of state prisons for operational savings, the leasing of the state's liquor enterprise system, and the redirection of revenue to the state general revenue fund (GRF) by accelerating the phase-out of certain tax reimbursements to school districts and other local governments. One-time measures in FY 2012 were budgeted at $1 billion with a drop to $30 million in FY 2013. The state estimates actual revenues in fiscal 2012 grew 3.1% from fiscal 2011; surpassing the forecast of a 2.2% decline in that year. These results produced a $129 million net increase in the GRF's cash balance to $973.5 million, after a $247 million transfer to the state's budget stabilization fund (BSF). The BSF, intended to carry a balance up to 5% of the prior year GRF revenues, is now equal to $482 million; about 1.8% of fiscal 2012 GRF revenue. The state's unencumbered ending cash balance in FY 2012 was $371 million. Continued economic improvement bolstered the state's economically sensitive revenue sources, contributing to the positive results in FY 2012, and offsetting a $500 million revenue loss from the inability to complete the planned lease of the state's liquor distribution system to JobsOhio due to ongoing litigation. PIT receipts in FY 2012 increased 3.9% y-o-y, and sales tax receipts were strong at 6.7% y-o-y growth. Overall, tax receipts in FY 2012 were up 7.3% y-o-y; however, these results included the state's redirection to the GRF of tax receipts previously allocated to localities, such as the commercial activity tax and public utility tax. Total GRF receipts were up 3.1% from FY 2011, incorporating the falloff of ARRA funding in FY 2011. Baseline revenue sources in fiscal 2013, which include expected economic growth, are forecast to increase about 6% from actual receipts in fiscal 2012 and include a 6.7% forecast increase in state tax receipts. Achieving these results requires a 4.8% increase in PIT revenue and a 4.3% increase in sales tax revenue. While Fitch believes downside risk remains to the revenue forecast, the positive economic momentum seen recently in the state, absent additional economic shocks, could sustain the forecast. Year to date through August 2012, state tax receipts are running 11.8% higher y-o-y and are 0.8% above the forecast. Incorporating marginally slower than forecast federal receipts, total receipts are 0.5% above the forecast. CONSERVATIVE DEBT MANAGEMENT Ohio's debt management is generally conservative. Debt amortization is rapid, with all debt fully retired in 20 years and 75% of general revenue fund-backed debt amortized in 10 years. Total tax-supported debt of $12 billion is equivalent to a manageable 2.8% of 2011 personal income. The $1.74 billion capital improvement plan for FY 2013 and 2014 will be largely funded by $1.36 billion of general fund-backed debt. The largest beneficiaries of the plan are higher education, primary and secondary education, and local infrastructure projects. Debt ratios are expected to continue to approximate current averages as over $1.5 billion in GRF principal is scheduled to roll off in the next two years and personal income is expected to continue to grow. As is the case with many states, funding for Ohio's pension systems has declined significantly, with the largest system, PERS, declining from a strong 96% funded ratio as of Dec. 31, 2007 to 79% funded as of Dec. 31, 2011. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption, PERS would have a 71.2% funded ratio. This week, the governor signed several pieces of pension reform legislation targeted to improve the financial condition of all five Ohio pension systems. Reform measures include: increased employee contributions, number of years of service credit, minimum retirement age, changes to cost of living calculations, and final average salary calculation. The measures do not increase the state's contribution to the systems. On a combined basis, the burden of the state's net tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded pension (UAAL) obligations equals 4.2% of 2011 preliminary personal income, well below the 6.6% median for U.S. states rated by Fitch. The calculations include 45% of the liability of PERS that Fitch estimates to be attributable to the state and a small apportionment of the teachers' retirement system (TRS) UAAL for which the state is responsible.