TEXT-S&P: Compass Group ratings unaffected by Halo sale

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC's (BB-/Stable/--) divestiture of HALO Holding Corp. for net proceeds of approximately $68 million does not immediately affect our ratings or outlook on Compass. HALO is a distributor of customized promotional products. Compass intends to use proceeds from the sale to pay down outstanding debt under its revolving credit agreement; as a result, the company will restore nearly full availability on this $290 million facility. On a pro forma basis, Compass' credit protection measures improve slightly and remain in line with our indicative ratios for the corporate credit rating and "aggressive" financial risk descriptor. We expect adjusted leverage to approach the mid-2x area in fiscal 2012, assuming a combination of modest revenue growth and debt paydown. The divestiture of HALO provides Compass some alleviation of cyclical influences and enhances liquidity, thus providing it the opportunity to invest to build existing businesses or to acquire another target within the company's consumer and industrials market niche. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Compass Group published Oct. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect.