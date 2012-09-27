TEXT-S&P: global bank covered bond programme rating unchanged

Sept 27 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said its preliminary ‘BBB-’ rating and stable outlook on Global Bank Covered Bond Programme’s up to US$200 million series 2012 structured covered bonds remain unchanged after modifications to the proposed issuance documents and portfolio. We assigned our preliminary rating on the bonds, which fall under Global Bank Covered Bond Programme’s new $500 million covered bond program, on April 24, 2012. This will be the first issuance from this program, which will be Global Bank Corp. y Subsidiarias’ (Global Bank‘s) primary mortgage covered bond issuance platform. Further issuances could be made under this program. The main changes to the updated portfolio characteristics are:

-- The aggregate principal balance increased to US$241,375,865 from US$211,371,781, and the number of loans increased to 3,928 from 3,601.

-- The average principal balance increased to US$61,450 from US$58,698.

-- The average seasoning (i.e., age) decreased to 36.5 months from 38 months.

-- The percentage of preferential loans decreased to 46% from 47% of the total outstanding amount.

-- Interest rates for the nonpreferential loan portion of the portfolio increased to 6.31% from 6.14% on average.

-- The portion of second-home loans in the portfolio grew to 9.6% from 6.2% of the outstanding amount. The most relevant changes to the documents include:

-- A variation in the aggregate loan amounts for the asset coverage and amortization tests, which will adjust the asset percentage and current principal balances, respectively, if the Panamanian reference rate exceeds the portfolio’s weighted average interest rate by more than 0.75%.

-- The removal of the requirement in the loans’ eligibility criteria that the loans’ weighted average yield equals at least 5.0%.

-- The inclusion of a backup servicer event whereby a backup servicer is appointed before an issuer default when the ratings on the issuer are downgraded below ‘B+’ or withdrawn.

-- The inclusion of a substitution limitation that limits the number of loans that the issuer can substitute to 5% of the outstanding amount of the loans in the portfolio during a calendar year. The covered bonds to be issued under the new program represent the issuer’s direct unconditional and unsubordinated obligations and rank pari passu among themselves. The covered bonds are backed by a cover pool of residential mortgages denominated in U.S. dollars and located in Panama; the covered bondholders have a priority claim on these assets. The program will have a separate cover pool that will be transferred to a guaranty trust in HSBC Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2). The preliminary ‘BBB-’ rating reflects our view of:

-- The first recourse to Global Bank (foreign currency rating, BB+/Stable/B).

-- The second recourse to a portfolio of mortgages transferred to a guarantee trust, and the credit quality of the portfolio, which can withstand stressed credit risk during a pass-through scenario (i.e., without considering the covered bonds’ maturity date).

-- The initial overcollateralization of 17.3% (one minus the amount of the liabilities divided by the outstanding amount of the assets).

-- The two-month reserve account to cover any potential interest shortfalls.

-- The fact that 46% of the portfolio benefits from an interest rate subsidy from the government of Panama (BBB/Stable/A-2) for the first 15 years after the loan’s origination.

-- The transaction’s legal structure, which contemplates a true sale of the mortgage loans from Global Bank to the guarantee trust, effectively isolating the mortgage portfolio from the issuer’s assets in case of default. In our stress scenario, we assume that Global Bank becomes insolvent and the covered bond transaction has to instead rely on the cover pool assets for repayment, including the possible sale of the portfolio of mortgages to meet scheduled debt service. At the assigned preliminary rating, we expect that the credit support will be sufficient to withstand losses of approximately 14.8% (assuming a foreclosure frequency of 28% and loss severity of 53%). In this case, the securities may default if the sale of the collateral is insufficient to pay the securities on time. However, the assigned preliminary rating is one notch higher than the issuer credit rating on Global Bank, which reflects our view that credit support should be sufficient to cover credit losses under a stress scenario consistent with the assigned preliminary rating. This approach is consistent with our corporate recovery criteria, which indicate that a one-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating would apply when recovery prospects are more than 70%. Our stable outlook on the covered bonds transaction reflects our stable outlook on Global Bank. STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Presale: Global Bank Covered Bond Programme, April 24, 2012

-- Global Bank Corporation y Subsidiarias Rated ‘BB+/B’, Outlook Stable, April 12, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings, June 20, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

-- Indemnification Of Expenses And Liabilities By SPE Issuers, Feb. 6, 2001