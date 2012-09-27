FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Discovery Communications' amended revolver 'BBB'
September 27, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Discovery Communications' amended revolver 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
Silver Spring, Md.-based cable TV network company Discovery Communications LLC's
amended $1 billion revolving credit facility due October 2017 its 'BBB'
issue-level rating. Parent company Discovery Communications Inc. 
provides a guarantee for the revolver, as it does for the company's public debt.

The corporate credit rating on Discovery is 'BBB' and the rating outlook is 
stable. The 'BBB' rating reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk 
profile (as per our criteria), anchored by its two strong cable TV networks 
(Discovery and TLC), and its "intermediate" financial risk profile, based on 
its moderate leverage and strong cash flow. The stable rating outlook reflects 
our view that Discovery's strong cash flow generating ability and sustained 
earnings growth will enable it to implement moderate shareholder-favoring 
measures and make some modest-size acquisitions without increasing debt 
leverage. We expect EBITDA growth to slow, but to continue at a satisfactory 
pace, and believe lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 3x. (For the 
latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's 
research report on Discovery Communications published Sept. 8, 2012.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008


RATINGS LIST

Discovery Communications LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                     BBB/Stable/--

New Issue

Discovery Communications LLC
 $1B sr unsecd revolver due October 2017     BBB
 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

