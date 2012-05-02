FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch to rate Cedar Funding Ltd, presale issued
May 2, 2012
May 2, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch to rate Cedar Funding Ltd, presale issued

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cedar Funding Ltd. (US Structured Credit)May 2 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to Cedar
Funding Ltd.:	
	
--$227,500,000 class A-1 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.	
	
The expected ratings are based on information provided to Fitch as of April 27,
2012.	
	
The presale report is available to investors on Fitch's website at
'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information about Fitch's comprehensive
subscription service FitchResearch, which includes all presale reports,
surveillance and credit reports on more than 20 asset classes, contact product
sales at +1-212-908-0800 or at 'webmaster@fitchratings.com'.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Fitch's counterparty criteria are under review and currently subject to an
exposure draft consultation. The exposure draft proposals, if adopted into
criteria, are not expected to result in rating action on existing transactions;
however this cannot be precluded if the final revised criteria differ materially
from the exposure draft proposals.	
	
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 10, 2011);	
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011);	
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions'
(March 20, 2012);	
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (March 12, 2012).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria	
Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs	
Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs	
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions	
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

