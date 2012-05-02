FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises SBLIC to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises SBLIC to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- During the past 12 months SBLIC has improved its business profile 	
through the successful launch of its fixed-indexed annuity (FIA) offering.	
     -- The asset-management transaction between Security Benefit Corp. and 	
Guggenheim has enhanced SBLIC's quality of capital.	
     -- We are raising the counterparty credit and financial strength ratings 	
on SBLIC and its affiliate to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.	
     -- The outlook is stable and reflects our opinion that the improved 	
business and financial profiles will be sustained during the next two years.	
    	
Rating Action	
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Security Benefit Life 	
Insurance Co. (SBLIC) and its affiliate, First Security Benefit Life Insurance 	
and Annuity Co. of New York (FSBLIC-NY), to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The subordinated 	
debt rating on SBLIC's surplus notes is also being raised to 'BBB' from 	
'BBB-'. The outlook on SBLIC is stable.	
	
Rationale	
SBLIC successfully launched its first FIA through its new distributor direct 	
channel in 2011. The product improves SBLIC's business profile by expanding 	
outside of its historically strong position in the 403(b) market, and has also 	
helped diversify its revenue and profitability streams. Adjusted earnings 	
before interest and taxes improved significantly to about $110 million in 	
2011, resulting in return on assets in excess of our expectations for the 	
rating at about 100 basis points (bps). We believe this to be appropriate 	
margins given the product mix.	
	
Premiums on a statutory basis increased to more than the 2007 precrisis level 	
to $1.6 billion. This was a sharp rebound from a low of $345 million in 2010. 	
The increase was mainly a result of about $950 million of sales of the new FIA 	
product, although the 403(b) market also grew during the year. The quick 	
recovery was a year ahead of our expectations for the company to generate 	
about $1.5 billion of premiums in 2012.	
	
Another key factor in the upgrade relates to SBLIC's stronger capital 	
position. In early 2012 Security Benefit Corp. completed the sale of its 	
asset-management business to Guggenheim and concurrently restructured the 	
collateralized notes being held at SBLIC. The transaction significantly 	
enhances the quality of capital in our view. As part of the transaction, the 	
affiliated notes outstanding have been significantly reduced with the 	
injection of about $300 million of cash. In addition, the remaining affiliated 	
notes have been diversified by obligor and carry a higher coupon, which will 	
improve the future net investment income.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on SBLIC is stable. We are unlikely to raise the rating during the 	
next two years. For the current rating we expect generally accepted accounting 	
principles return on assets to be about 75 bps a year and for the company to 	
continue to improve on its competitive position and diversify its 	
distributions partners. We also expect SBLIC to maintain a redundant capital 	
position at the 'AA' level and continue to improve the quality of its capital 	
base. We could lower the rating if margins on the new business being written 	
compress due to assumptions on the product deviating from pricing estimates. 	
In particular, we will be focusing on the lapsation utilization and the market 	
dynamics that affect the GMWB rider. We would view adverse performance quite 	
negatively as the company already possesses a narrow earnings profile. We 	
could also lower the rating if the company doesn't maintain redundancy at the 	
'AA' level of capital.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, May 3, 2010	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
First Security Benefit Life Insurance and Annuity Co. of New York	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/--       BBB+/Positive/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/--       BBB+/Positive/--	
	
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/A-2      BBB+/Positive/A-2	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/A-2      BBB+/Positive/A-2	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co.	
 Subordinated                           BBB                BBB-	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.