TEXT-S&P revises Russian Bank Koltso Urala to stable
September 28, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Russian Bank Koltso Urala to stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Our concerns regarding the asset quality and risk profile of Russian 
bank LLC CB Koltso Urala (Koltso Urala) have diminished.
     -- We also note that it has curtailed its risk appetite, slightly 
decreased its (albeit still-aggressive) growth targets, and refocused its 
retail segment expansion strategy from express lending to consumer lending 
with tighter underwriting standards. 
     -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Koltso Urala to stable from 
negative and affirming our 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit 
ratings on the bank.
     -- We are raising the Russia national scale rating to 'ruBBB' from 
'ruBBB-'.
     -- The stable outlook balances our view of Koltso Urala's reduced risk 
appetite and improvements in the diversification of its loan portfolio against 
its still-aggressive growth strategy.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Russian bank LLC CB Koltso Urala to stable from negative. At the same time we 
affirmed our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on 
the bank. We raised the Russia national scale rating on the bank to 'ruBBB' 
from 'ruBBB-'.
Rationale
The outlook revision and the one-notch raising of the Russia national scale 
rating reflect our reduced concerns regarding Koltso Urala's risk profile and 
asset quality. The bank has curtailed its risk appetite, slightly decreased 
its asset-growth targets, and refocused its expansion strategy into the retail 
sector from express lending to lower-risk consumer lending with tighter 
underwriting standards.

The bank's asset quality has stabilized with nonperforming loans (overdue by 
more than 90 days) accounting for about 3% of the loan portfolio at Sept. 1, 
2012. Restructured loans reduced from 12.6% at Oct. 1, 2011, to about 2.1% at 
Sept. 1, 2012. We also view positively the bank's gradual improvements to the 
diversification of its loan portfolio. The top-20 borrowers made up 46.6% of 
the loan book and 303% of the bank's total equity as of year-end 2010. At 
mid-2012, the top-20 borrowers accounted for 38% of total loans and 244% of 
bank's equity. The improvement has come from a closer focus on retail lending 
and a Russian ruble (RUB) 1 billion external capital injection, received by 
the bank in December 2011 from the main shareholder Megnogorsk Copper Sulphate 
Plant (MCSP; not rated; holds 95% of the bank's capital). We also note that in 
August 2012 MMSK became the subsidiary of Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co. 
(UMMC; not rated), as UMMC became the sole shareholder of MCSP.

That said, we view as remote a revision of Koltso Urala's risk position score 
to "moderate" from "weak", at least in the short term. To do so, we would need 
to see proof that the bank's recently established and untested retail risk 
management procedures were robust. Additionally, we would need to see the bank 
reducing the pace of assets growth to closer to industry average. Koltso Urala 
targets 75% loan portfolio growth for 2012, and another 50% for 2013, which is 
significantly above the domestic average.

In addition to its "weak" risk position, our ratings on Koltso Urala reflect 
our view of a 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia, the 
bank's "moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "average" 
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b-'.

Outlook
The stable outlook balances our view of Koltso Urala's reduced risk appetite 
and improved diversification of its loan portfolio against its 
still-aggressive growth strategy. We do not anticipate any changes to Koltso 
Urala's medium-term strategy, which focuses on retail lending expansion. We 
expect the retail loan portfolio to account for more than 50% of total loans 
by 2015. 

In the medium term, we could consider raising the ratings if we saw positive 
developments in the bank's risk profile, such as reduced lending 
concentrations and growth levels, as well as the maintenance of acceptable 
asset quality. In the future, an upgrade might be triggered by an increase in 
the bank's capitalization, due for instance to better-than-expected earnings 
retention or issuance of capital instruments that would lead to a sustainable 
increase in our projected Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted RAC ratio before 
adjustments above 5%.

We could consider lowering the ratings if capitalization fell, reflected in a 
RAC ratio before adjustments of less than 3%; or if the currently adequate 
liquidity cushion reduced significantly. We could also lower the ratings on 
the bank if macroeconomic conditions were to deteriorate, notably if the 
parent's creditworthiness weakened.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating   B-/Stable/C

SACP                   b-
Anchor                 bb
Business Position      Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings   Weak (-1)
Risk Position          Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity  Average and Adequate (0)

Support                0
GRE Support            0
Group Support          0
Sovereign Support      0
Additional Factors     0
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, Mar. 19, 2012


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                    To         From
LLC CB Koltso Urala
 Counterparty Credit Rating       B-/Stable/C    B-/Negative/C

Upgraded
                    To         From
LLC CB Koltso Urala
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Russia National Scale         ruBBB/--/--    ruBBB-/--/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
