TEXT-Fitch: U.S. corporate investment caution evident in Q1 reports
May 2, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. corporate investment caution evident in Q1 reports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 2 - A number of recent U.S. economic data releases, as well as
management comments during earnings season, continue to support Fitch Ratings'
view that companies are proceeding cautiously when considering expanded
investment in plant and equipment.  	
	
We see little evidence that a significant ramp up in capital expenditures is at 	
hand, despite some positive signs regarding a modest pick up in manufacturing 	
activity in the April Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey. 	
	
The weaker preliminary read on U.S. GDP growth of 2.2% for the first quarter was	
driven in large part by a decline in nonresidential fixed investment, which 	
contracted at a 2.1% annualized rate (compared with growth of 5.2% in the fourth	
quarter of 2011). March durable goods orders also showed weakness, down 1.1% in 	
the month after excluding volatile orders for transportation equipment.	
	
This tracks closely with our expectations for 2012 U.S. corporate capex, which 	
appears to be lagging following a pull-forward of some corporate investment into	
late 2011.  	
	
Corporate capex grew last year, but that growth partly reflected an acceleration	
of some investment to take advantage of expiring bonus depreciation tax 	
benefits. Heavy investment in the energy sector, which accounts for 	
approximately 30% of total corporate capex, also helped drive 2011 growth. 	
Energy companies remain outliers in early 2012, with aggressive capex plans 	
still on track in light of high oil prices.	
	
The hangover effects of accelerated 2011 spending, persistent concerns about the	
global demand outlook, and the absence of production capacity constraints are 	
all holding back investment growth. Most management teams across a range of 	
industries remain concerned about potential economic ripple effects from the 	
European debt crisis and a slowdown in emerging market growth this year.	
	
Companies in capital-intensive industries like telecom are not expecting 	
significant increases in capex for 2012. Full-year capital spending at AT&T and 	
Verizon, for example, will likely be flat over 2011 as wireline spending 	
cutbacks offset wireless network growth.	
	
The April ISM manufacturing and new orders index readings were stronger compared	
with March, and survey respondents across 18 manufacturing industries generally 	
reported improving business conditions. However, survey results were not 	
unambiguously positive, as reflected in higher raw material costs and a decline 	
in order backlogs from the previous month.	
	
Many U.S. manufacturers have indicated that stronger relative demand coditions 	
in the U.S. and Latin America are offsetting weakness in Europe as well as 	
slowing growth in China. To the extent that companies are hevily exposed to 	
those more challenging markets, the outlook for capex growth in the second half 	
of the year is likely to remain cautious.

