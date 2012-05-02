TEXT-S&P revises American Home Mortgage Servicing outlook to positive

May 2 - OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc. as a residential prime and residential subprime mortgage servicer. We also affirmed our AVERAGE rankings on the company as a residential subordinate-lien and special loan servicer. We also revised our outlook to positive for residential special loan servicing. Our outlook for prime, subprime, and subordinate-lien servicing remains stable. -- The ranking affirmations reflect Standard & Poor's opinion about the company's sound overall internal controls and corporate governance along with effective and experienced senior management. The affirmations also reflect what we believe is a capable default management operation. -- The outlook revision for special servicing is based on what Standard & Poor's considers to be sound proprietary technology that the company developed to assist management and staff with the administration of distressed assets. The outlook also reflects what Standard & Poor's considers to be good senior management and a developing staff. May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook to positive on American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc. (AHMSI) as a residential special loan servicer. At the same time we affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on the company as a residential loan mortgage servicer and residential subprime mortgage servicer, and affirmed its AVERAGE rankings for residential subordinate-lien and residential special servicing. The outlook is stable for prime, subprime, and subordinate-lien servicing. We revised the outlook for residential special servicing to reflect enhancements the company has made to proprietary technology, stability in management, and in our view, the development of an effective staff dedicated to special loan servicing. The ranking affirmations reflect our opinion that the company continues to maintain a sound environment with effective risk management, satisfactory customer service, and solid default management, while continuing to promote home retention. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- Sound and effective risk management and internal controls. -- Experienced senior management. Weaknesses: -- Recently elevated staff turnover. -- Continued high vendor staff turnover. The overall servicer rankings are supported by ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for management and organization and ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for loan administration. In our opinion, AHMSI has a seasoned and experienced management team, solid corporate governance, effective internal controls and risk management, dedicated and comprehensive training programs, thorough policies and procedures, satisfactory call center management, demonstrated default management expertise, and a sound level of automation and effective use of technology. In our view, AHMSI's level of automation, management team, and default management expertise allows the company to continue to effectively manage portfolio risk. Metrics provided by American Home through Standard & Poor's SEAM (Servicer Evaluation Analytical Methodology) questionnaire indicate that the company compares favorably with similarly ranked residential mortgage industry participants. OUTLOOK AHMSI's management informed Standard & Poor's that it will continue to search for opportunities to grow its portfolios, especially the special loan portfolio, as it continues to manage risk, minimize default, and emphasize home ownership. We believe that the company will continue to make process enhancements and improve default management. We also believe that AHMSI will continue to grow and develop its management team and staff. The company continues to benefit from an available pool of mortgage servicing/default management personnel in the Dallas and Jacksonville areas, the sites of its domestic operations. Management has indicated that it remains committed to further improving performance by monitoring performance standards for all employees. In our opinion, AHMSI should continue to serve as an efficient residential, subprime, subordinate-lien, and special servicer given its experienced management team, well-structured training programs, well-managed default operations, and comprehensive policies and procedures. RELATED RESEARCH CRITERIA -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004. -- Select Servicer List.