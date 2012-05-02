FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises American Home Mortgage Servicing outlook to positive
May 2, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises American Home Mortgage Servicing outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 2 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on American Home Mortgage 	
Servicing Inc. as a residential prime and residential subprime mortgage 	
servicer. We also affirmed our AVERAGE rankings on the company as a 	
residential subordinate-lien and special loan servicer. We also revised our 	
outlook to positive for residential special loan servicing. Our outlook for 	
prime, subprime, and subordinate-lien servicing remains stable. 	
     -- The ranking affirmations reflect Standard & Poor's opinion about the 	
company's sound overall internal controls and corporate governance along with 	
effective and experienced senior management. The affirmations also reflect 	
what we believe is a capable default management operation.	
     -- The outlook revision for special servicing is based on what Standard & 	
Poor's considers to be sound proprietary technology that the company developed 	
to assist management and staff with the administration of distressed assets. 	
The outlook also reflects what Standard & Poor's considers to be good senior 	
management and a developing staff.	
    	
     May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook to
positive on American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc. (AHMSI) as a residential
special loan servicer. At the same time we affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE rankings
on the company as a residential loan mortgage servicer and residential subprime
mortgage servicer, and affirmed its AVERAGE rankings for residential
subordinate-lien and residential special servicing. The outlook is stable for
prime, subprime, and subordinate-lien servicing.	
	
We revised the outlook for residential special servicing to reflect 	
enhancements the company has made to proprietary technology, stability in 	
management, and in our view, the development of an effective staff dedicated 	
to special loan servicing. The ranking affirmations reflect our opinion that 	
the company continues to maintain a sound environment with effective risk 	
management, satisfactory customer service, and solid default management, while 	
continuing to promote home retention.	
	
KEY RANKING FACTORS	
	
Strengths:	
     -- Sound and effective risk management and internal controls.	
     -- Experienced senior management.	
	
Weaknesses:	
     -- Recently elevated staff turnover.	
     -- Continued high vendor staff turnover.	
	
The overall servicer rankings are supported by ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for 	
management and organization and ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for loan 	
administration.	
	
In our opinion, AHMSI has a seasoned and experienced management team, solid 	
corporate governance, effective internal controls and risk management, 	
dedicated and comprehensive training programs, thorough policies and 	
procedures, satisfactory call center management, demonstrated default 	
management expertise, and a sound level of automation and effective use of 	
technology.	
	
In our view, AHMSI's level of automation, management team, and default 	
management expertise allows the company to continue to effectively manage 	
portfolio risk. Metrics provided by American Home through Standard & Poor's 	
SEAM (Servicer Evaluation Analytical Methodology) questionnaire indicate that 	
the company compares favorably with similarly ranked residential mortgage 	
industry participants.	
	
OUTLOOK	
	
AHMSI's management informed Standard & Poor's that it will continue to search 	
for opportunities to grow its portfolios, especially the special loan 	
portfolio, as it continues to manage risk, minimize default, and emphasize 	
home ownership. We believe that the company will continue to make process 	
enhancements and improve default management. We also believe that AHMSI will 	
continue to grow and develop its management team and staff. The company 	
continues to benefit from an available pool of mortgage servicing/default 	
management personnel in the Dallas and Jacksonville areas, the sites of its 	
domestic operations.	
	
Management has indicated that it remains committed to further improving 	
performance by monitoring performance standards for all employees. In our 	
opinion, AHMSI should continue to serve as an efficient residential, subprime, 	
subordinate-lien, and special servicer given its experienced management team, 	
well-structured training programs, well-managed default operations, and 	
comprehensive policies and procedures.	
	
RELATED RESEARCH CRITERIA	
	
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 	
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. 	
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004.	
     -- Select Servicer List.

