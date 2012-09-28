TEXT-Fitch rates Puerto Rico Aqueduct Sewer Authority

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings affirms the ‘BBB+’ rating on the following Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority Commonwealth Guaranty Revenue Bonds: --$159.1 million revenue refunding bonds 2008 series A; --$125.7 million revenue refunding bonds 2008 series B. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by net revenues of the water and wastewater systems, subordinate to outstanding senior, senior/subordinate, and subordinate debt. The bonds are further secured by a guaranty of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s full faith, credit, and taxing power, upon which the rating is based. KEY RATINGS DRIVERS COMMONWEALTH GUARANTY: Ultimate security for the bonds is based on the full faith and credit guaranty provided by commonwealth of Puerto Rico. As such, the bonds are general obligations of the commonwealth. IMPROVED FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Commonwealth financial operations historically have been weak with a record of budgetary and GAAP deficits, overestimation of revenues, unfunded overspending, and a reliance on borrowing to meet budgetary gaps. Recent performance, however, is improved with better revenue estimating and budgetary controls. FISCAL STABILIZATION PLAN A POSITIVE CREDIT FACTOR: The government has taken dramatic steps to restructure fiscal operations and stimulate the economy. The fiscal stabilization plan, with its emphasis on reduced government spending, was designed to close the structural gap over the course of three fiscal years. Continued progress in the fiscal stabilization plan is a positive credit factor. STILL LOOKING FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH TO TAKE HOLD: The commonwealth’s economy, which is limited but closely linked to the U.S. economy, is beginning to emerge from five years of recession. The downturn in Puerto Rico started earlier, was deeper, and lasted longer than the U.S. national recession. There are signs the economy is beginning to stabilize with modest growth in FY 2012. HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Debt levels are very high, partially reflecting the consolidated nature of the central government’s role, and have increased as the commonwealth has used deficit financing as part of its fiscal stabilization plan. PENSION FUNDING REMAINS A CHALLENGE: Pension funding is exceptionally low and absent continued significant action, the main pension fund will run out of resources within a few years. Recently enacted changes to the pension plan, including annual increases in government contributions, will positively affect funding over time but will be an increased spending pressure. CREDIT PROFILE The ‘BBB+’ rating on the bonds reflects the full faith and credit guarantee by the commonwealth of Puerto Rico. The commonwealth’s Secretary of Justice has opined that the strong GO pledge, under which public debt has a first lien on available Commonwealth resources, applies to the guaranty. As a result, guaranteed bonds are rated the same as GO bonds. Puerto Rico’s GO rating reflects the somewhat limited nature of its economy, its strong ties to the U.S., the ongoing recession, a history of weak financial operations, and very high liabilities including outstanding debt and unfunded pensions. The significant progress the current administration has made in implementing fiscal and economic reform is a positive credit factor. Debt service on the commonwealth guaranteed bonds is payable first from PRASA’s net revenues, available after payment of expenses, several tiers of senior and subordinate lien debt (senior lien revenue bonds rated ‘BBB’ by Fitch Ratings), debt service reserve funds, and a capital improvement fund. The ‘BBB+’ rating, however, reflects the guarantee of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to make debt service payments if system revenues are insufficient. PRASA drew on this guarantee to make debt service payments on the bonds in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, in order to maintain rate stability during the prolonged economic downturn. This has continued into fiscal 2012 and 2013 with payments made from proceeds of debt refinancing. Absent significant rate increases, the expectation is that the commonwealth will continue to provide resources for debt service on the guaranteed bonds. For more information on the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, please see ‘Fitch Rates Puerto Rico PBA’s $650MM Guaranteed Bonds ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable,’ dated June 5, 2012.