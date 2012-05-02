FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts 6 below investment-grade classes of BSCMTI 2002-TOP8
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts 6 below investment-grade classes of BSCMTI 2002-TOP8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 2 - Fitch Ratings downgrades six classes of Bear Stearns Commercial
Mortgage Securities Trust, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates,
2002-Top8. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.	
	
The downgrades reflect an increase in cumulative transaction losses primarily 	
due to an increase in expected losses from loans in special servicing. The 	
transaction faces near-term maturity risk with 77% of the pool scheduled to 	
mature in 2012. Affirmations reflect sufficient levels of credit enhancement at 	
each respective rating category compared to the total base case expected loss 	
for the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 3.8% (2.5% cumulative transaction losses 	
which includes losses realized to date). 	
	
Fitch expects that classes N and O may be fully depleted and class M 	
significantly impacted from losses associated with the specially serviced 	
assets. 	
	
As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance 	
has been paid down by 44.7% to $465.9 million from $842.2 million at issuance. 	
Ten loans (22.2%) in the transaction are defeased. As of April 2012, there are 	
cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $0.38 million currently 	
affecting classes L through O.	
	
Fitch has identified 10 loans (9.6%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 	
seven specially serviced loans (7.5%).	
	
The largest contributor to losses (1.65% of pool balance) is a 205,000 square 	
foot single tenant retail property located in Sacramento, CA. The loan 	
transferred to special servicing in September 2010. The special servicer 	
approved a lease amendment which modified the terms of the lease extension 	
options. The tenant has executed a two year extension at a lower lease rate 	
while retaining options for additional extensions. 	
	
The second largest contributor to losses (0.81%) is a 124 unit Low Income 	
Housing Tax Credit property located in Tomball, TX. The loan transferred to 	
special servicing in February 2010 when the carve out guarantor filed 	
bankruptcy. The special servicer foreclosed on the property in March 2011 and is	
positioning the property for disposition. 	
	
The third largest contributor to losses (0.86%) is a 49,882 sf retail property 	
located in Oak Lawn, IL. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 	
2011 due to monetary default. As of April 2012 the property was 70.6% occupied. 	
The special servicer has initiated the foreclosure process.	
	
In total, there are currently seven loans (7.5%) in special servicing consisting	
of three loans (3.2%) that are 90 days delinquent, two loans (2.5%) in 	
foreclosure, one loan (1%) that is performing matured and one asset (0.8%) that 	
is real estate owned (REO).	
	
At Fitch's last review there were five loans (4.2%) in special servicing 	
consisting of two loans (1.8%) that were current, one loan (1.4%) that was 90 	
days delinquent, one loan (0.5%) in foreclosure and one asset (0.6%) that was 	
REO.	
	
Fitch downgrades and revises Recovery Estimates to the following classes as 	
indicated: 	
	
--$8.4 million class H to 'BBsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable; 	
	
--$3.2 million class J to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;   	
	
--$4.2 million class K to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 100%;   	
	
--$3.2 million class L to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 100%;	
	
--$4.2 million class M to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 20% from 100%;	
	
--$2.1 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0% from 100%;	
	
Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:	
	
--$351.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
	
--$25.3 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
	
--$28.4 million class C at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive; 	
	
--$9.5 million class D at 'Asf'; Outlook Positive;   	
	
--$11.6 million class E at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Positive;	
	
--$6.3 million class F at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Positive;	
	
--$4.2 million class G at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;	
	
Class A-1 and X-2 have been paid in full. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of the	
interest-only classes X-1. (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises 	
Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', 	
dated June 23, 2010.)	
	
Fitch does not rate class O.	
	
Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate	
CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for 	
U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'	
under the following headers: 	
	
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.