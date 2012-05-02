FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns HCA term loan 'BB' rating
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns HCA term loan 'BB' rating

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 2 - Overview	
     -- U.S. hospital operator HCA is extending the maturity of $74.6 million 	
of its A-1 and $651.2 million of its B-1 term loans into a new A-3 term loan 	
that will mature in 2016.  	
     -- This action, which lessens HCA's near-term maturities, does not affect 	
leverage or our view of its financial risk profile.  	
     -- We are assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating to the new term loan with a 	
recovery rating of '1', while the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company 	
is unchanged.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company's growth 	
strategy and historically aggressive financial policy will keep the company 	
highly leveraged, but within our parameters for the current 'B+' rating.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its issue-level 	
rating of 'BB' (two notches above the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the 	
company) to Nashville-based HCA Inc.'s $726 million senior secured A-3 term 	
loan due 2016. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating 	
our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. 	
	
All issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's existing debt issues 	
remain unchanged, as does the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook 	
is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on HCA reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of its business risk 	
profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," 	
according to our criteria. The ratings also reflect our expectation 	
mid-single-digit organic growth rate driven by blended rate increases under 3% 	
and small increases in patient volume, and no further significant acquisition 	
activity beyond the recent acquisition of the remaining interest in 	
HCA-HealthONE LLC in Denver. This estimate is on a comparable basis, 	
considering the adjustment for the change in accounting for bad debt. With the 	
exception of HCA-HealthONE LLC, the company has not been very acquisitive. 	
However, we do believe the potential for more aggressive acquisition activity 	
exists, but is not included in our base case. 	
	
We expect a significant improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012; however, 	
this is mostly due to the adoption of an accounting change regarding the 	
provision for bad debt and on the recognition of government incentive payments 	
for investments in electronic health record (EHR) technology. On a comparable 	
basis, we expect reimbursement pressure and relatively weak patient volume 	
that includes still large increases in bad debt admissions as factors limiting 	
EBITDA margin expansion. 	
	
We view HCA's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflected in our 	
expectation that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 5x will remain 	
relatively unchanged. This includes our belief that HCA's financial policy 	
will remain aggressive as it has been for a long time. The company has a 	
history of being quite shareholder friendly. In fact, in early 2012, HCA used 	
cash flow to pay a large dividend that amounted to about $1 billion instead of 	
repaying debt. At this time, we are not certain that HCA is committed to 	
improving its financial profile to a level where we would consider revising 	
our assessment to "aggressive" from highly leveraged. We also believe the 	
difficult reimbursement environment continues to pressure profitability.	
	
We view HCA's business risk as fair because of its large, relatively 	
diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain 	
reimbursement and spreads local market risk over many markets. HCA's hospitals 	
are commonly located in midsized to larger markets and often have a strong 	
market presence. HCA's size and market presence provides scale that helps 	
contract negotiations with private insurance companies. However, this is 	
tempered by the risks to pricing as third-party payors seek to limit the 	
rising cost of care for their beneficiaries. It is also tempered somewhat by 	
some state concentration risk as about half of its revenues derive from only 	
two (Florida and Texas) of the 20 states where it operates. Nevertheless, 	
HCA's profile, including the large number of local markets its serves, places 	
it as our highest ranked company relative to its rated peer for-profit 	
hospital companies. Our business risk assessment also considers our view of 	
the still-increasing level of uncompensated care provided, the ongoing shift 	
of certain procedures to an outpatient setting, and still-weak overall 	
economic conditions that have contributed to an adverse shift in payor mix.	
 	
Liquidity	
HCA's liquidity is "strong," with sources of cash that will exceed uses of 	
cash over the next 12-24 months. Relevant aspects of HCA's liquidity are: 	
     -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by about 2x. 	
     -- Sources of liquidity include about $3 billion of unadjusted operating 	
cash flow before capital expenses and acquisition spending.	
     -- We expect uses of cash to include some investment in working capital, 	
capital expenditures of about $1.4 billion.	
     -- We view the potential for additional dividends and share repurchases 	
as a risk to liquidity. HCA paid $4.3 billion in share repurchases in 2010, 	
$1.5 billion in share repurchases in 2011, and special dividend in early 2012 	
of about $1 billion.	
     -- Covenant cushions are significant.	
     -- We believe the company has the likely ability to absorb, without 	
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.	
     -- In our assessment, the company has well-established and sold 	
relationships with banks.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
Our issue-level rating on the both the senior secured debt and second lien 	
debt is 'BB' (two notches higher than our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the 	
company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating the expectation for very 	
high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Our issue-level rating on the senior unsecured debt is 'B-', two notches lower 	
than our corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on this 	
debt is '6', indicating the expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in 	
the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the 	
recovery report on HCA, published Oct. 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) 	
 	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on HCA is stable. HCA's recent earnings weakness has been 	
influenced by pricing pressure, adverse payor mix shift, and still-increasing 	
total uncompensated care. We expect these industry difficulties to continue to 	
pressure EBITDA margins. We also expect the company to maintain its 	
historically aggressive, shareholder-friendly policies.	
	
If HCA can sustain margins, keep bad debt expense relatively controlled, and, 	
most importantly, commit to an improvement in its financial risk profile to 	
aggressive from highly leveraged, we could raise the rating.	
	
However, because we believe any near-term improvement will be temporary, we do 	
not believe an upgrade is possible for the next year, to give the company an 	
opportunity to demonstrate such commitment. Conversely, if HCA cannot overcome 	
industry pressure on earnings and cash flow, or if shareholder distributions 	
become excessive to the point that lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA climbs well 	
above 6x, we could consider a lower rating. We believe that, without 	
debt-financed shareholder activity, HCA's EBITDA margin would have to fall 	
about 350 basis points from recent levels for leverage to increase this much. 	
This would occur before any concern about covenant compliance because of the 	
large covenant cushion.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
HCA Inc.	
Corporate Credit Rating                   B+/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
	
HCA UK Capital Ltd.	
HCA Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$725.7 mil term A-3 bank ln due 2016  BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                        1                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.