#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P puts Southern Pacific Securities, Financing rtgs on watch negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- On Nov. 29, 2011, following the implementation of our updated bank 	
criteria, we lowered our ratings on Barclays Bank--a counterparty in nine U.K. 	
Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing RMBS transactions 	
that we rate.	
     -- Under the terms of the transaction documents, the cash/bond 	
administrator and the issuer in each transaction are required to take certain 	
remedial action within a prescribed timeframe following this downgrade, but 	
this has not yet happened.	
     -- For counterparty reasons, we have today kept our ratings on 24 	
tranches in the nine affected transactions on CreditWatch negative, where they 	
also remain for other previously published reasons.	
     -- Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing are both 	
backed by U.K. nonconforming residential loans originated by Southern Pacific 	
Mortgage and Southern Pacific Personal Loans.	
    	
     May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept its credit ratings on
24 tranches in nine Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing
U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions on CreditWatch
negative.	
	
For the full list of affected tranches, see "List Of Southern Pacific 	
Securities And Southern Pacific Financing RMBS Tranches Kept On CreditWatch 	
Negative For Counterparty Reasons At May 2, 2012."	
	
Our ratings on the tranches affected by today's rating actions were already on 	
CreditWatch negative for other reasons; those tranches remain on CreditWatch 	
negative for the reasons already published for the respective tranches. 	
Additionally, they are now also on CreditWatch negative for counterparty 	
reasons.	
	
On Nov. 29, 2011, we downgraded to A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+ the 	
transactions' account bank--Barclays Bank PLC--following the application of 	
our updated ratings criteria for banks (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its 	
Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain 	
Subsidiaries," published on Nov. 29, 2011).	
	
Under the terms of the transaction documents, the cash/bond administrator and 	
the issuer in each transaction are required to take certain remedial action 	
within a prescribed timeframe following this downgrade. On Dec. 6, 2011, we 	
indicated that we would be considering the impact of the bank downgrades 	
during the remedy periods set out in the transaction documents (see "S&P 	
Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised Bank Ratings On Structured Finance 	
Transactions").	
	
On Feb. 7, 2012, we placed our ratings in certain U.K. RMBS transactions on 	
CreditWatch negative, in light of our rating actions on their counterparties 	
(see "European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Following Expiry Of Counterparty 	
Remedy Periods--Feb. 7, 2012"). Southern Pacific Financing and Southern 	
Pacific Securities were not affected at that time, because the cash/bond 	
administrator had proposed to take remedial action within a clear timeframe. 	
This timeframe has now passed and no remediation has occurred.	
	
In assessing the impact of any bank downgrades on our structured finance 	
ratings, we apply our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And 	
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 	
2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 	
13, 2011).	
	
For Southern Pacific Financing and Southern Pacific Securities, the 	
transaction documents require an 'A-1+' short-term rating for a bank account 	
provider. Upon the downgrade of Barclays Bank below this level, remedial 	
action under the transaction documents was required within a prescribed 	
timeframe. We understand that discussions have occurred to take such action 	
but, to date, there has been no remedy. In such circumstances, absent a 	
replacement framework in the transaction documents that is consistent with our 	
counterparty criteria, the maximum achievable rating on the notes in these 	
transactions would be 'A+'--equal to our current rating on the bank account 	
provider.	
	
Based on the above factors, we have kept our ratings on 24 tranches in nine 	
Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing transactions on 	
CreditWatch negative. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch negative status of 	
these tranches upon receipt and review of any proposed remedial action; and in 	
any case, within three months.	
	
We rate some of the tranches in today's affected transactions below our rating 	
on Barclays Bank. Therefore, our ratings on those tranches are not linked to 	
our rating on Barclays Bank. Our ratings on those tranches have not been 	
affected by today's review.	
	
Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing are both backed by 	
U.K. nonconforming residential loans originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage 	
Ltd. and Southern Pacific Personal Loans Ltd.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at .	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- List Of Southern Pacific Securities And Southern Pacific Financing 	
RMBS Tranches Kept On CreditWatch Negative For Counterparty Reasons At May 2, 	
2012, May 2, 2012	
     -- European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Following Expiry Of Counterparty 	
Remedy Periods--Feb. 7, 2012, Feb. 7, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance CreditWatch Placements Following Eurozone 	
Sovereign CreditWatch Placements, Dec. 9, 2011	
     -- S&P Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised Bank Ratings On Structured 	
Finance Transactions, Dec. 6, 2011	
     -- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The 	
Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

