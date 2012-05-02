TEXT-S&P puts Southern Pacific Securities, Financing rtgs on watch negative

OVERVIEW -- On Nov. 29, 2011, following the implementation of our updated bank criteria, we lowered our ratings on Barclays Bank--a counterparty in nine U.K. Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing RMBS transactions that we rate. -- Under the terms of the transaction documents, the cash/bond administrator and the issuer in each transaction are required to take certain remedial action within a prescribed timeframe following this downgrade, but this has not yet happened. -- For counterparty reasons, we have today kept our ratings on 24 tranches in the nine affected transactions on CreditWatch negative, where they also remain for other previously published reasons. -- Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing are both backed by U.K. nonconforming residential loans originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage and Southern Pacific Personal Loans. May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept its credit ratings on 24 tranches in nine Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions on CreditWatch negative. For the full list of affected tranches, see "List Of Southern Pacific Securities And Southern Pacific Financing RMBS Tranches Kept On CreditWatch Negative For Counterparty Reasons At May 2, 2012." Our ratings on the tranches affected by today's rating actions were already on CreditWatch negative for other reasons; those tranches remain on CreditWatch negative for the reasons already published for the respective tranches. Additionally, they are now also on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons. On Nov. 29, 2011, we downgraded to A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+ the transactions' account bank--Barclays Bank PLC--following the application of our updated ratings criteria for banks (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries," published on Nov. 29, 2011). Under the terms of the transaction documents, the cash/bond administrator and the issuer in each transaction are required to take certain remedial action within a prescribed timeframe following this downgrade. On Dec. 6, 2011, we indicated that we would be considering the impact of the bank downgrades during the remedy periods set out in the transaction documents (see "S&P Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised Bank Ratings On Structured Finance Transactions"). On Feb. 7, 2012, we placed our ratings in certain U.K. RMBS transactions on CreditWatch negative, in light of our rating actions on their counterparties (see "European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Following Expiry Of Counterparty Remedy Periods--Feb. 7, 2012"). Southern Pacific Financing and Southern Pacific Securities were not affected at that time, because the cash/bond administrator had proposed to take remedial action within a clear timeframe. This timeframe has now passed and no remediation has occurred. In assessing the impact of any bank downgrades on our structured finance ratings, we apply our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011). For Southern Pacific Financing and Southern Pacific Securities, the transaction documents require an 'A-1+' short-term rating for a bank account provider. Upon the downgrade of Barclays Bank below this level, remedial action under the transaction documents was required within a prescribed timeframe. We understand that discussions have occurred to take such action but, to date, there has been no remedy. In such circumstances, absent a replacement framework in the transaction documents that is consistent with our counterparty criteria, the maximum achievable rating on the notes in these transactions would be 'A+'--equal to our current rating on the bank account provider. Based on the above factors, we have kept our ratings on 24 tranches in nine Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing transactions on CreditWatch negative. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch negative status of these tranches upon receipt and review of any proposed remedial action; and in any case, within three months. We rate some of the tranches in today's affected transactions below our rating on Barclays Bank. Therefore, our ratings on those tranches are not linked to our rating on Barclays Bank. Our ratings on those tranches have not been affected by today's review. Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing are both backed by U.K. nonconforming residential loans originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage Ltd. and Southern Pacific Personal Loans Ltd. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 