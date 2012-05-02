FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Santander Brasil, Mexico ratings unaffected by parent downgrade
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Santander Brasil, Mexico ratings unaffected by parent downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. (both
rated BBB/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the downgrade of their Spain-based
parent, Banco Santander S.A. (see "Negative Rating Actions On 16
Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on April 30, 2012, on
RatingsDirect).	
	
The ratings on both subsidiaries continue to reflect their stand-alone credit 	
profiles and remain limited by their respective sovereign ratings. This is 	
result of their balance sheet exposures to the sovereign, both in the form of 	
loans and securities, and to the national industry and economic risks. Further 	
downgrades of the parent company would not likely have an immediate effect on 	
the issuer credit ratings on the subsidiaries, because we would factor 	
extraordinary government support due to their systemic importance to the 	
sovereigns' banking sectors (see "How Do The Recent Downgrades Of Spain's 	
Banco Santander And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Affect Their Latin 	
American Subsidiaries?," published on May 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.