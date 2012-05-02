TEXT-S&P: Santander Brasil, Mexico ratings unaffected by parent downgrade

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. (both rated BBB/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the downgrade of their Spain-based parent, Banco Santander S.A. (see "Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on April 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect). The ratings on both subsidiaries continue to reflect their stand-alone credit profiles and remain limited by their respective sovereign ratings. This is result of their balance sheet exposures to the sovereign, both in the form of loans and securities, and to the national industry and economic risks. Further downgrades of the parent company would not likely have an immediate effect on the issuer credit ratings on the subsidiaries, because we would factor extraordinary government support due to their systemic importance to the sovereigns' banking sectors (see "How Do The Recent Downgrades Of Spain's Banco Santander And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Affect Their Latin American Subsidiaries?," published on May 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect).