TEXT-S&P revises International Automotive Components outlook to stable
September 28, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises International Automotive Components outlook to stable

Overview
     -- For the first half of 2012, global auto supplier International 
Automotive Components Group S.A.'s (IAC) results have steadily improved as a 
result of the recovery in North American production and a better product mix, 
which so far has offset volume declines in Europe. 
     -- We expect IAC to maintain steady earnings, given our base-case 
expectation for recovering light vehicle production volumes in its end-markets 
and the launch of new programs over the next 12 to 18 months.
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and revising the 
outlook to stable from negative.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will 
continue to remain at less than 4.0x over the next 12 months, with prospects 
for moderate free operating cash flow generation in 2013. 

Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 
corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based global auto supplier International 
Automotive Components Group S.A. (IAC) and revised the outlook to stable from 
negative. 
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on International Automotive Components Group S.A. 
(IAC) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's 
"aggressive" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. 
Our outlook revision to stable from negative reflects our expectation that 
leverage will continue to remain at less than 4.0x over the next 12 months, 
with prospects for moderate free operating cash flow generation in 2013. This 
should support IAC's ability to balance its business development needs with 
capital structure stability over the next 12 to 18 months. 

IAC's vulnerable business risk profile reflects a somewhat limited track 
record in its current form, our assumption of mid-single-digit EBITDA margins, 
and its participation in the volatile and competitive global auto supplier 
industry. The company is a supplier focused primarily on vehicle interiors, 
with a fair mix of products ranging from instrument panels and door and trim 
systems to headliners and flooring, and acoustic systems. We believe IAC's 
business is characterized by thin margins as a result of high fixed costs, 
capital intensity, volatile raw material costs, and intense pricing pressure 
from customers and competitors. The company's size and scope is a result of a 
number of acquisitions over the past several years. IAC's cost base has 
improved, and the product offering increased somewhat through restructuring 
efforts.

In our opinion, profitability (with mid-single-digit EBITDA margins) is lower 
than many similarly rated auto suppliers. Even with recent cost reductions, we 
believe operating leverage persists and would lead to a disproportionate 
profitability decline if demand drops suddenly. We also believe IAC's success 
in managing exposure to volatile resin prices will remain an important factor 
and risk to future performance, despite some vertical integration efforts and 
participation in customer-sponsored resin programs, which will evolve with 
model turnover. We do not expect any meaningful increase in resin prices over 
the next 12 months, given our base case assumptions for crude oil and natural 
gas (see "Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; 
Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published July 24, 2012), both of which 
we believe are correlated to resin prices. 

IAC's customer mix is concentrated, with almost half of its future sales 
linked to General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler, and we expect market-share 
losses or sudden prolonged production cuts by any of these automakers 
(although less likely in the U.S. in 2013) would hurt IAC. We expect the 
company to maintain its solid market position as an automotive interior 
components supplier, and we expect the company to benefit from meaningful 
launch activity in 2013. However, we believe other global auto industry 
participants, including Faurecia, Johnson Controls Inc., and Magna 
International Inc., are strong competitors, many of which have stronger market 
positions and better financial profiles than IAC. 

Geographical diversity is modest as the company does not have meaningful 
presence outside North America (52% of first half 2012 sales) and Europe 
(43%). However, in our base case, we assume light vehicle production to 
increase in 2013 by about 3% to 4% in both North America and Europe (overall), 
with a slight decline for Western Europe. Our economists currently forecast 
U.S. GDP growing 2.2% in 2012 and a further 1.8% in 2013. We expect 
unemployment to remain high, in the 8.0% to 8.2% range. Considering these 
economic assumptions, our forecast for IAC's operating performance over the 
next year assumes:
     -- Sales growth to be in the mid-single-digit area, given its planned 
launch activity in 2013, the demand in the North American end-market growing 
slightly above our U.S. GDP growth rate estimates, and a very slow recovery in 
Europe.
     -- Modest improvement in gross margin in the coming years, to reflect 
some improved utilization, offset by potential pressure from launch-related 
costs or inefficiencies in case of major delays. EBITDA margin should remain 
in the mid-single-digit area.
     -- Low, but positive, free cash flow generation on steady earnings 
expansion and higher than normal capital spending of about 3.5% to 4% of 
sales, to support new business wins and investments in emerging markets 
(compared with typical expenditures at under 3% of sales). 

The financial risk profile assessment reflects our view that, over the long 
term, IAC's financial policies will remain aggressive, given its concentrated 
private-equity ownership. According to our estimates, debt to EBITDA will be 
about 3.5x (including our adjustments, mainly for operating leases) by the end 
of 2012 and should remain roughly at that level in 2013. Unrecovered commodity 
costs, primarily resins, could also reduce EBITDA margins and strain free cash 
flow generation. For the rating, we expect modest free cash flow generation of 
at least $20 million to $30 million (or about 2% to 4% of debt) over the next 
two years, with leverage at 4.0x or less. We believe acquisitions or possible 
future distributions to shareholders could absorb free cash flow and limit 
significant debt reduction. 
Liquidity
Our financial risk profile assessment also incorporates our view of IAC's 
liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, given a lack of meaningful 
near-term debt maturities. We believe IAC has adequate sources of liquidity to 
cover needs in the next 12 months, even in the event of modest unforeseen 
EBITDA declines. It has minimal maturities until 2017. Our assessment of IAC's 
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and availability under 
their various credit facilities, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 
12 months.
     -- Our assessment reflects no significant expected shortfall in 
liquidity, even if EBITDA declines 15%, because IAC has minimal debt 
maturities until its senior secured notes begin to mature in 2018. 
     -- The senior secured note does not have financial maintenance covenants. 
     -- We do not anticipate any pressure from the global fixed-charge 
coverage requirement, which could be applicable if combined availability under 
its cash, revolver, and securitization program falls below $55 million. 
     -- We believe IAC could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks over 
the next 12 months. 

As of June 30, 2012, IAC had $75 million in cash, with borrowing availability 
of $158 million under its North American asset-based loan facility (ABL), 
European securitization program, and other foreign credit lines. IAC recently 
exercised its $75 million accordion feature to increase the capacity on its 
North American ABL to $275 million (expiring August 2017). The company also 
had $20 million of restricted cash related to $41 million outstanding on 7.45% 
notes (due 2017) at its wholly owned subsidiary in Hermosillo, Mexico. This 
cash is currently available only for the operations at that important 
facility, but IAC's overall financial flexibility will improve somewhat as 
this restriction will not apply from the first quarter of 2013. 

We expect IAC to have adequate liquidity to meet the higher-than-normal 
capital spending we expect. Working capital swings in the sector can be 
significant, but we view IAC's cash balances as sufficient to support working 
capital swings of roughly $20 million to $25 million over the next 12 months. 
We expect IAC to fund increased working capital and higher capital 
expenditures related to new programs through increased borrowings on the 
revolving credit line and the securitization program.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on 
International Automotive Components Group S.A., to be published following this 
report, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on IAC reflects our view of modest free operating 
cash flow generation prospects over the next 12 months, with leverage at 4.0x 
or less. 

We could lower our ratings if it appears free cash flow will remain negative 
in 2013, or if we believe debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, will rise 
to 4.5x, rather than stay flat or decline. This could occur if IAC's EBITDA 
margins, including our adjustments, fall by over 150 bps from 2011 levels on 
roughly flat revenues. We believe at these levels, a considerable risk would 
be the potential pressure on IAC's ability to balance its business development 
needs with capital structure stability over the next 12 to 18 months. We think 
this scenario could result from worse challenges in Europe than we currently 
expect or meaningful launch-related inefficiencies or costs.

We consider an upgrade less likely during the next year, based on our current 
assessment of business and financial risks and IAC's limited financial and 
strategic record since reorganizing its operations. Also, further 
distributions to shareholders are possible as a result of the majority 
financial sponsor ownership. Still, any future upgrade under a different 
shareholder base would likely be based on whether we believe IAC can achieve 
and sustain 7% to 8% EBITDA margins, with prospects for leverage of less than 
3.5x on a sustained basis, and free operating cash generation capabilities in 
the range of 5% to 10% of debt.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
International Automotive Components Group S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

International Automotive Components Group S.A.
 Senior Secured                         B                  
  Recovery Rating                       5                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

