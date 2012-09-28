TEXT-S&P revises International Automotive Components outlook to stable

Overview -- For the first half of 2012, global auto supplier International Automotive Components Group S.A.'s (IAC) results have steadily improved as a result of the recovery in North American production and a better product mix, which so far has offset volume declines in Europe. -- We expect IAC to maintain steady earnings, given our base-case expectation for recovering light vehicle production volumes in its end-markets and the launch of new programs over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and revising the outlook to stable from negative. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will continue to remain at less than 4.0x over the next 12 months, with prospects for moderate free operating cash flow generation in 2013. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based global auto supplier International Automotive Components Group S.A. (IAC) and revised the outlook to stable from negative. Rationale The corporate credit rating on International Automotive Components Group S.A. (IAC) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. Our outlook revision to stable from negative reflects our expectation that leverage will continue to remain at less than 4.0x over the next 12 months, with prospects for moderate free operating cash flow generation in 2013. This should support IAC's ability to balance its business development needs with capital structure stability over the next 12 to 18 months. IAC's vulnerable business risk profile reflects a somewhat limited track record in its current form, our assumption of mid-single-digit EBITDA margins, and its participation in the volatile and competitive global auto supplier industry. The company is a supplier focused primarily on vehicle interiors, with a fair mix of products ranging from instrument panels and door and trim systems to headliners and flooring, and acoustic systems. We believe IAC's business is characterized by thin margins as a result of high fixed costs, capital intensity, volatile raw material costs, and intense pricing pressure from customers and competitors. The company's size and scope is a result of a number of acquisitions over the past several years. IAC's cost base has improved, and the product offering increased somewhat through restructuring efforts. In our opinion, profitability (with mid-single-digit EBITDA margins) is lower than many similarly rated auto suppliers. Even with recent cost reductions, we believe operating leverage persists and would lead to a disproportionate profitability decline if demand drops suddenly. We also believe IAC's success in managing exposure to volatile resin prices will remain an important factor and risk to future performance, despite some vertical integration efforts and participation in customer-sponsored resin programs, which will evolve with model turnover. We do not expect any meaningful increase in resin prices over the next 12 months, given our base case assumptions for crude oil and natural gas (see "Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published July 24, 2012), both of which we believe are correlated to resin prices. IAC's customer mix is concentrated, with almost half of its future sales linked to General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler, and we expect market-share losses or sudden prolonged production cuts by any of these automakers (although less likely in the U.S. in 2013) would hurt IAC. We expect the company to maintain its solid market position as an automotive interior components supplier, and we expect the company to benefit from meaningful launch activity in 2013. However, we believe other global auto industry participants, including Faurecia, Johnson Controls Inc., and Magna International Inc., are strong competitors, many of which have stronger market positions and better financial profiles than IAC. Geographical diversity is modest as the company does not have meaningful presence outside North America (52% of first half 2012 sales) and Europe (43%). However, in our base case, we assume light vehicle production to increase in 2013 by about 3% to 4% in both North America and Europe (overall), with a slight decline for Western Europe. Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing 2.2% in 2012 and a further 1.8% in 2013. We expect unemployment to remain high, in the 8.0% to 8.2% range. Considering these economic assumptions, our forecast for IAC's operating performance over the next year assumes: -- Sales growth to be in the mid-single-digit area, given its planned launch activity in 2013, the demand in the North American end-market growing slightly above our U.S. GDP growth rate estimates, and a very slow recovery in Europe. -- Modest improvement in gross margin in the coming years, to reflect some improved utilization, offset by potential pressure from launch-related costs or inefficiencies in case of major delays. EBITDA margin should remain in the mid-single-digit area. -- Low, but positive, free cash flow generation on steady earnings expansion and higher than normal capital spending of about 3.5% to 4% of sales, to support new business wins and investments in emerging markets (compared with typical expenditures at under 3% of sales). The financial risk profile assessment reflects our view that, over the long term, IAC's financial policies will remain aggressive, given its concentrated private-equity ownership. According to our estimates, debt to EBITDA will be about 3.5x (including our adjustments, mainly for operating leases) by the end of 2012 and should remain roughly at that level in 2013. Unrecovered commodity costs, primarily resins, could also reduce EBITDA margins and strain free cash flow generation. For the rating, we expect modest free cash flow generation of at least $20 million to $30 million (or about 2% to 4% of debt) over the next two years, with leverage at 4.0x or less. We believe acquisitions or possible future distributions to shareholders could absorb free cash flow and limit significant debt reduction. Liquidity Our financial risk profile assessment also incorporates our view of IAC's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, given a lack of meaningful near-term debt maturities. We believe IAC has adequate sources of liquidity to cover needs in the next 12 months, even in the event of modest unforeseen EBITDA declines. It has minimal maturities until 2017. Our assessment of IAC's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and availability under their various credit facilities, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- Our assessment reflects no significant expected shortfall in liquidity, even if EBITDA declines 15%, because IAC has minimal debt maturities until its senior secured notes begin to mature in 2018. -- The senior secured note does not have financial maintenance covenants. -- We do not anticipate any pressure from the global fixed-charge coverage requirement, which could be applicable if combined availability under its cash, revolver, and securitization program falls below $55 million. -- We believe IAC could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks over the next 12 months. As of June 30, 2012, IAC had $75 million in cash, with borrowing availability of $158 million under its North American asset-based loan facility (ABL), European securitization program, and other foreign credit lines. IAC recently exercised its $75 million accordion feature to increase the capacity on its North American ABL to $275 million (expiring August 2017). The company also had $20 million of restricted cash related to $41 million outstanding on 7.45% notes (due 2017) at its wholly owned subsidiary in Hermosillo, Mexico. This cash is currently available only for the operations at that important facility, but IAC's overall financial flexibility will improve somewhat as this restriction will not apply from the first quarter of 2013. We expect IAC to have adequate liquidity to meet the higher-than-normal capital spending we expect. Working capital swings in the sector can be significant, but we view IAC's cash balances as sufficient to support working capital swings of roughly $20 million to $25 million over the next 12 months. We expect IAC to fund increased working capital and higher capital expenditures related to new programs through increased borrowings on the revolving credit line and the securitization program. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on International Automotive Components Group S.A., to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on IAC reflects our view of modest free operating cash flow generation prospects over the next 12 months, with leverage at 4.0x or less. We could lower our ratings if it appears free cash flow will remain negative in 2013, or if we believe debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, will rise to 4.5x, rather than stay flat or decline. This could occur if IAC's EBITDA margins, including our adjustments, fall by over 150 bps from 2011 levels on roughly flat revenues. We believe at these levels, a considerable risk would be the potential pressure on IAC's ability to balance its business development needs with capital structure stability over the next 12 to 18 months. We think this scenario could result from worse challenges in Europe than we currently expect or meaningful launch-related inefficiencies or costs. We consider an upgrade less likely during the next year, based on our current assessment of business and financial risks and IAC's limited financial and strategic record since reorganizing its operations. Also, further distributions to shareholders are possible as a result of the majority financial sponsor ownership. -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From International Automotive Components Group S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed International Automotive Components Group S.A. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 5 