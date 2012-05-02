TEXT-S&P affirms Navistar Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust

OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes from Navistar Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust's series 2009-1. -- Series 2009-1 is a securitization comprising a revolving pool of dealer notes, which were originated through dealers' purchase and financing of new and used truck, bus, tractor, and trailer inventory. -- Our affirmations reflect our view of the transaction's continued strong performance, the concentration limits placed on the collateral to maintain diversity, the corporate credit rating on Navistar International Corp., and the available credit support, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the class A, B, and C notes from Navistar Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust's series 2009-1 (see list). Today's affirmations reflect our views regarding the trust's continued strong performance and future collateral performance, as well as the existing credit enhancement and structure of each transaction. The affirmations also reflect the current rating on the manufacturer, Navistar International Corp. (BB-/Stable/NR) and the various concentration limits in the pool to help maintain diversity. Furthermore, our analysis incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability, payment priorities under various scenarios, and sector and issuer-specific analysis. Our view is that the credit support for each class is sufficient to withstand the related stress scenarios for dealer defaults, loss severity, dealer concentrations, and payment rates at each rating category. As of the April distribution date, the trust reported no losses. Payment rates remained very strong, averaging more than 43% since series 2009-1 was issued. The early amortization payment rate trigger is at 16%. Credit support is 29.76% for the class A notes, 24.25% for the class B notes, and 18.00% for the class C notes, all as a percentage of the collateral balance. Overcollateralization, a spread account, and subordination for the class A and class B notes provide credit support. The transaction's expected maturity date is in October 2012, although the legal final maturity is October 2015. We will continue to monitor the performance of the trust to assess whether the credit enhancement available remains sufficient, along with other factors, in our view, to support the ratings. Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Assumptions For Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS, published Feb. 5, 2009. -- Methodology For Assessing Servicer Transfer Risk In Global Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS, published Oct. 7, 2009. -- Behind The Ratings: U.S. Wholesale Inventory Finance Securitizations, published March 14, 2000. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. RATINGS AFFIRMED Navistar Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust Series 2009-1 Class Rating A AAA (sf) B AA (sf) C A (sf)