TEXT-Fitch upgrades Metro Water District of Southern Calif. 2004A-1, A-2
September 28, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch upgrades Metro Water District of Southern Calif. 2004A-1, A-2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Sept. 18, 2012,
press release (Fitch to Upgrade S-T Rtg on Metro Water District of Southern CA's
Ser 2004A-1 & A-2 Rev Rfdg Bonds), is effective today (Sept. 28, 2012).


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012);
--'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External
Liquidity Support' ( Feb. 1, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria
Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External
Liquidity Support

