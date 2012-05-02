FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- On April 30, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya 	
Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) to 'BBB+' from 'A' with a negative outlook.	
     -- We are placing the long term ratings on BBVA Chile on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
     -- We will evaluate the impact of the downgrade of BBVA on the group 	
status of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA Chile) 	
according to our Group Methodology Criteria. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' long-term 	
issuer credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA 	
Chile) on CreditWatch with negative implications following the downgrade of 	
its parent BBVA. The short-term counterparty credit rating on BBVA Chile 	
remains at 'A-2'. We will evaluate the impact of the downgrade of BBVA on the 	
group status of BBVA Chile.  	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on BBVA Chile reflect its adequate business position, moderate 	
capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate 	
liquidity. The SACP on BBVA Chile is 'bbb'. The ratings also reflect the 	
bank's strategically important status to its parent. BBVA owns 68.2% of BBVA 	
Chile's equity. BBVA Chile operates and makes strategic decisions in 	
accordance with its parent's business strategy.	
	
According to group rating methodology, an entity that we classify as 	
strategically important to its parent is generally set at three notches above 	
its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), subject to a cap of one rating notch 	
below the group credit profile level.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating               A-/Negative/A-2	
	
SACP                               bbb	
 Anchor                            bbb+	
 Business Position                 Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings              Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position                     Adequate (0)	
 Funding and Liquidity             Average and adequate (0)	
	
Support                            3	
 GRE Support                       0	
 Group Support                     3	
 Sovereign Support                 0	
	
Additional Factors                -1	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

