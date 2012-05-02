TEXT-S&P may cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On April 30, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) to 'BBB+' from 'A' with a negative outlook. -- We are placing the long term ratings on BBVA Chile on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We will evaluate the impact of the downgrade of BBVA on the group status of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA Chile) according to our Group Methodology Criteria. Rating Action On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA Chile) on CreditWatch with negative implications following the downgrade of its parent BBVA. The short-term counterparty credit rating on BBVA Chile remains at 'A-2'. We will evaluate the impact of the downgrade of BBVA on the group status of BBVA Chile. Rationale The ratings on BBVA Chile reflect its adequate business position, moderate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity. The SACP on BBVA Chile is 'bbb'. The ratings also reflect the bank's strategically important status to its parent. BBVA owns 68.2% of BBVA Chile's equity. BBVA Chile operates and makes strategic decisions in accordance with its parent's business strategy. According to group rating methodology, an entity that we classify as strategically important to its parent is generally set at three notches above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group credit profile level. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb Anchor bbb+ Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support 3 GRE Support 0 Group Support 3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)