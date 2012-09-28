FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P takes rtg actions in E-MAC NL 2004-I, 2004-II, 2005-I
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

S&P takes rtg actions in E-MAC NL 2004-I, 2004-II, 2005-I

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- The class A, B, and C notes in E-MAC NL 2004-I and 2004-II were on 
CreditWatch negative due to counterparty risk linked to The Royal Bank of 
Scotland PLC and The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.
     -- The class A and B notes in E-MAC NL 2005-I were on CreditWatch 
negative due to counterparty risk linked to Citibank N.A.
     -- We have carried out a credit, cash flow, and counterparty analysis of 
the E-MAC NL 2004-I, E-MAC NL 2004-II, and E-MAC NL 2005-I transactions. As a 
result of our analysis, we have today resolved the CreditWatch placements and 
taken various other rating actions in all three transactions. 
     -- E-MAC NL 2004-I, E-MAC NL 2004-II, and E-MAC NL 2005-I are backed by 
Dutch residential mortgages originated by CMIS Nederland B.V.
 
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today took various rating actions in Dutch residential mortgage-backed 
security (RMBS) transactions E-MAC NL 2004-I B.V., E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V., and 
E-MAC NL 2005-I B.V. (see list below).

Today's rating actions resolve the CreditWatch negative placements of our 
ratings on the class A, B, and C notes in E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 
2004-II, and on the class A and B notes in E-MAC NL 2005-I. The CreditWatch 
placements followed rating actions that we took on 37 of the largest rated 
banks on Nov. 29, 2011, as a result of applying our new ratings criteria for 
banks (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The 
Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries," published on Nov. 29, 2011).

On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative tranches where we 
considered there to be a direct link between the ratings on the tranches and 
the rating on one of the affected banks acting as a counterparty, as per our 
(superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria (see "European RMBS CreditWatch 
Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating Actions"). The CreditWatch placements 
in E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 2004-II were due to a ratings link to The 
Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1) as swap provider and the CreditWatch 
placement in E-MAC NL 2005-1 was due to a ratings link to Citibank N.A. 
(A/Negative/A-1) as swap provider.

Today's rating actions follow our credit, cash flow, and counterparty analysis 
of the most recent transaction information that we have received from the 
servicer. The purpose of our analysis was to establish whether we can maintain 
the ratings on the class A, B, and C notes of E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 
2004-II, and the class A and B notes of E-MAC NL 2005-I, without giving credit 
to the swap or seller collection account. Today's rating actions also take 
into account the risks associated with the seller collection account 
documentation not being in compliance with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see 
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 
31, 2012).

Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the highest potential rating on the 
notes in the E-MAC NL 2004-I, E-MAC NL 2004-II, and E-MAC NL 2005-I 
transactions is equal to the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the swap 
provider plus one notch. 

The seller collection account provider for all three transactions is The Royal 
Bank of Scotland N.V. (A/Stable/A-1). There is no documented commitment for 
the seller collection account to replace itself on loss of an eligible rating. 
Consequently, we have applied an additional cash flow stress to address the 
risk of a loss of principal and interest collections resulting from a default 
of the seller collection account provider.

The swap addresses interest rate risk between predominately fixed-rate 
mortgages and floating-rate notes. In some of our cash flow scenarios, we 
increase interest rates to 12%; in these scenarios the swap is material and 
the ratings cannot be maintained without the swap. Therefore, under our 2012 
counterparty criteria, we cap our ratings in E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 
2004-II at the long-term ICR on The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC plus one notch, 
and we cap our ratings in E-MAC NL 2005-I at the long-term ICR on Citibank 
plus one notch. 

We understand that the issuers and trustee are in discussions to potentially 
replace counterparties in the transactions. When any changes have been 
finalized, we will incorporate this in our analysis.
 
The following paragraphs outline today's rating actions in the three 
transactions:

E-MAC NL 2004-I

The put option notes were not redeemed on the first put date of Oct. 25, 2011, 
as the mortgage payment transactions (MPT) provider, CMIS Nederland B.V. will 
not, and does not have the financial means to, grant the servicing advance. 
Therefore, as per the terms of the swap agreement, the excess spread received 
from the swap counterparty has fallen to 20 basis points (bps) from 35 bps as 
of the first put date. In addition, as per the terms of the liquidity facility 
agreement, the commitment fee has increased to 25 bps from 12 bps and the draw 
fee has increased to 50 bps from 24 bps. We model the liquidity facility as 
drawn to cash on Day 1.

The class A and B notes have sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the 
additional cash flow stress in relation to the seller collection account. 
However, the class C and D notes are unable to maintain our current ratings in 
our cash flow analysis as a result of applying this stress. In the absence of 
this cash flow stress, our ratings on the class C and D notes are weak-linked 
to the rating on the seller collection account provider.

We have therefore lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' and removed from 
CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes. In addition, we have 
affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the class D notes to reflect the results of 
our cash flow analysis without applying a cash flow stress in relation to the 
seller collection account risk.

As we have not stressed the seller collection account risk in our cash flow 
analysis of the class C and D notes, a downgrade of the seller collection 
account provider below the level of our ratings on these classes of notes may 
result in us lowering the relevant ratings, all other things being equal.

E-MAC NL 2004-II

The put option notes were not redeemed on the first put date of Jan. 25, 2012, 
as the MPT provider, CMIS Nederland will not, and does not have the financial 
means to, grant the servicing advance. Therefore, as per the terms of the swap 
agreement, the excess spread received from the swap counterparty has fallen to 
20 bps from 35 bps as of the first put date. In addition, as per the terms of 
the liquidity facility agreement, the commitment fee has increased to 24 bps 
from 12 bps. We model the liquidity facility as drawn to cash on Day 1.

The class A and B notes have sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the 
additional cash flow stress in relation to the seller collection account. 
However, the class C, D, and E notes are unable to maintain our current 
ratings in our cash flow analysis as a result of applying this stress. In the 
absence of this cash flow stress, our ratings on the class C, D, and E notes 
are weak-linked to the rating on the seller collection account provider.

We have therefore lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' and removed from 
CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes. In addition, we have 
affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the class D notes to reflect the results of 
our cash flow analysis without applying a cash flow stress in relation to the 
seller collection account risk.

As we have not stressed the seller collection account risk in our cash flow 
analysis of the class C and D notes, a downgrade of the seller collection 
account provider below the level of our ratings on these classes of notes may 
result in us lowering the relevant ratings, all other things being equal.

We have also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' rating on the class E notes to reflect 
our view that it is highly unlikely that principal will ultimately be repaid 
due to the put option not being exercised (see "Ratings Lowered To 'CCC (sf)' 
On Class E Notes In Seven E-MAC NL Dutch RMBS Transactions," published on July 
12, 2012). 

E-MAC NL 2005-I

The put option notes were not redeemed on the first put date of July 25, 2012, 
as the MPT provider, CMIS Nederland will not, and does not have the financial 
means to, grant the servicing advance. Therefore, as per the terms of the swap 
agreement, the excess spread received from the swap counterparty has fallen to 
20 bps from 35 bps as of the first put date. In addition, as per the terms of 
the liquidity facility agreement, the commitment fee has increased to 24 bps 
from 12 bps, and the draw fee has increased to 50 bps from 25 bps. We model 
the liquidity facility as drawn to cash on Day 1.

The class A and B notes have sufficient credit enhancement to withstand the 
additional cash flow stress in relation to the seller collection account. 
However, the class C, D, and E notes are unable to maintain our current 
ratings in our cash flow analysis as a result of applying this stress. In the 
absence of this cash flow stress, our ratings on the class C, D, and E notes 
are weak-linked to the rating on the seller collection account provider.

The credit enhancement for the class C notes has increased since our previous 
review in May 2011. The current level of credit enhancement is in line with 
the level of enhancement for the class C notes in E-MAC NL 2004-I and E-MAC NL 
2004-II and is sufficient to obtain a higher rating in our cash flow analysis. 
Therefore, we have raised our rating on the class C notes to 'A (sf)' from 'A- 
(sf)'. 

In addition, we have affirmed our 'BBB- (sf)' rating on the class D notes to 
reflect the results of our cash flow analysis without applying a cash flow 
stress in relation to the seller collection account risk.

As we have not stressed the seller collection account risk in our cash flow 
analysis of the class C and D notes, a downgrade of the seller collection 
account provider below the level of our ratings on these classes of notes may 
result in us lowering the relevant ratings, all other things being equal.

We have also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' rating on the class E notes to reflect 
our view that it is highly unlikely that the principal will ultimately be 
repaid due to the put option not being exercised (see "Ratings Lowered To 'CCC 
(sf)' On Class E Notes In Seven E-MAC NL Dutch RMBS Transactions," published 
on July 12, 2012). 

We also consider credit stability in our analysis. The scenarios that we have 
considered under moderate stress conditions did not result in our ratings 
deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration associated with each 
relevant rating level.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Ratings Lowered To 'CCC (sf)' On Class E Notes In Seven E-MAC NL Dutch 
RMBS Transactions, July 12, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating 
Actions, Dec. 21, 2011
     -- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The 
Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, Nov. 29, 2011
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For 
European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008
     -- Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria, Dec. 16, 2005.
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For 
European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009
 
RATINGS LIST

Class               Rating
            To                 From

E-MAC NL 2004-I B.V.
EUR800 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A           A+ (sf)            AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
C           A (sf)             A+ (sf)/Watch Neg  

Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

B           A+ (sf)            A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed

D           BBB (sf)

E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V.
EUR613.05 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A           A+ (sf)            AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
C           A (sf)             A+ (sf)/Watch Neg  

Rating Affirmed And Removed From Credit Watch Negative

B           A+ (sf)            A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed

D           BBB (sf)
E           CCC (sf)

E-MAC NL 2005-I B.V.
EUR502.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A           A+ (sf)            AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

B           A+ (sf)            A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Raised

C           A (sf)             A- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

D           BBB- (sf)
E           CCC (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.