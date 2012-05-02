FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Harleysville Mutual Insurance affiliates
May 2, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Harleysville Mutual Insurance affiliates

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co. and its affiliates have successfully 	
completed the previously announced merger with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.	
     -- We are raising our counterparty credit rating on Harleysville Group 	
Inc. (HGI) to 'BBB+' and revising the outlook to stable. We are also raising 	
our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Harleysville's 	
insurance affiliates to 'A' and maintaining a positive outlook.	
     -- At the same time, we are raising our rating on Harleysville Mutual 	
Insurance Co. to 'A+/Stable' and subsequently withdrawing it.	
     -- The stable outlook on HGI reflects that of its new parent, since HGI 	
is now a fully integrated subsidiary holding company of Nationwide.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty 	
credit rating and financial strength ratings on Harleysville Mutual Insurance 	
Co.'s affiliates (together, Harleysville) to 'A' from 'A-' and our 	
counterparty credit rating on Harleysville Group Inc. (HGI) to 'BBB+' from 	
'BBB-'. At the same time, we raised our rating on Harleysville Mutual 	
Insurance Co. to 'A+' from 'A-' and subsequently withdrew it. Our outlook on 	
the insurance affiliates remains positive, while we have revised the outlook 	
on HGI to stable.	
	
These multiple rating actions follow the announcement that Nationwide Mutual 	
Insurance Co. (A+/Stable/--) has successfully completed its merger with 	
Harleysville. Our ratings on Nationwide and its subsidiaries are not affected 	
by this action.	
	
Rationale	
We are raising our counterparty credit rating on HGI because we now view HGI 	
as a fully integrated subsidiary holding company of Nationwide. We are 	
applying a standard three-notch differential between the rating on Nationwide 	
and its holding companies.	
	
At the same time, we raised our counterparty credit and financial strength 	
ratings on Harleysville's insurance affiliates to 'A' based on our view that 	
these companies are what we consider strategically important to Nationwide per 	
our group rating methodology criteria. We expect that the Harleysville 	
affiliates will initially operate as a separate platform, but also expect 	
Nationwide to fully standardize and align the affiliates' operational, 	
financial, and enterprise risk management (ERM) strategies with those of the 	
new parent.	
	
Nationwide has strong franchises in the personal property/casualty (P/C) 	
sector, retirement savings, and life insurance industries, which has been 	
supported by group's long-term and successful implementation of a multiple 	
distribution channel strategy. This acquisition enhances Nationwide's national 	
geographic footprint in the small commercial independent agency segment. Both 	
Harleysville and Nationwide's operating results were affected by the 	
significant number of natural catastrophes that occurred in 2011. Harleysville 	
had a 2011 combined ratio of 119.9%, compared with 102.5% in 2010, with 11.6 	
points of catastrophe losses in 2011 versus 4.1 points in 2010. Nationwide's 	
2011 P/C operations had a combined ratio of 109.7%, compared with 100.3% in 	
2010.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on HGI is stable and is tied to that of its parent Nationwide. We 	
believe HGI is a fully integrated subsidiary holding company of Nationwide, 	
so, if we changed the ratings or revised the outlook on Nationwide, we would 	
revise those on HGI accordingly.	
	
The positive outlook on Harleysville's insurance affiliates is based on our 	
expectation we will likely view the affiliates as core to Nationwide under our 	
group rating methodology criteria in the next 12 to 24 months, once we believe 	
Nationwide has successfully integrated the companies' operating, financial, 	
underwriting, distribution, and ERM platforms. We also expect Harleysville to 	
perform in line with Nationwide. We could revise the outlook to stable if 	
Nationwide does not completely integrate Harleysville's insurance affiliates.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Harleysville Insurance Co.	
Harleysville Worcester Insurance Co.	
Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co.	
Harleysville Pennland Insurance Co.	
Harleysville Lake States Insurance Co.	
Harleysville Insurance Co. of New York	
Harleysville Insurance Co. of NJ	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A/Positive/--      A-/Positive/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A/Positive/--      A-/Positive/--	
	
Harleysville Group Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               BBB-	
 Subordinated                           BBB                BB+	
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               BB	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A-/Positive/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A-/Positive/--	
	
Harleysville Group Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--     BBB-/Positive/--	
	
Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Harleysville Insurance Co. of Ohio	
Mainland Insurance Co.	
Harleysville-Atlantic Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        NR                 A-/Positive/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        NR                 A-/Positive/--	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

