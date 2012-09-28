FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises Banque Federale Mutualiste outlook
September 28, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises Banque Federale Mutualiste outlook

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque Federale Mutualiste's (BFM)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and revised the Outlook to
Negative from Stable. The agency has also affirmed BFM's Short-Term IDR,
Viability Rating (VR) and Support Rating. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary. 

RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRS AND VR 

The affirmation of BFM's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's resilient business 
model based on a stable commercial partnership with Societe Generale (SG, 
'A+'/Negative) and satisfactory performance despite the difficult economic 
environment in France and competition from stronger French retail banks.

The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Fitch's opinion that the 
operating environment in France is likely to worsen given the persistently slow 
economic growth. Fitch considers BFM's traditional lending base of consumer 
finance for public sector employees to be relatively resilient to the economic 
climate. However the loans inherited from Banque Francaise (BF) will be more 
vulnerable and could see further deterioration. Given that impaired loan loss 
reserves provide low coverage, Fitch sees a risk of erosion in capitalisation. 
Although capital ratios appear strong, capitalisation is weak, in Fitch's view, 
when adjusted for adequate loan reserve coverage and marking to market of the 
bank and sovereign securities portfolio, which includes exposure to troubled 
eurozone countries.

RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SUPPORT RATING

The bank's ratings reflect weak real capitalisation, material exposure to 
vulnerable European countries (notably Ireland, Portugal and Spain) arising from
its large securities portfolio, unsatisfactory level of impaired loans reserve 
coverage, a small and concentrated franchise and dependence on SG's partnership,
which is vitally important to the bank. The ratings also factor in BFM's 
low-risk customer base (public sector employees in France) containing the 
downside risk on asset quality, virtually no refinancing risk, reasonable 
liquidity and satisfactory internal capital generation.  

SG ensures the distribution of BFM's products as BFM has no network. As such, 
SG's agreement is essential for BFM to remain a viable business. SG's 
long-standing partnership includes liquidity support to BFM, through a liquidity
facility which covered around 10% of customer deposits at end-H112. BFM also 
benefits from SG's expertise and operational support for the development and 
maintenance of its credit risk tools. Fitch does not foresee a change in the 
medium term in the partnership between SG and BFM owing to the stability of the 
business model (in place since the creation of BFM in 1986), which provides 
mutual benefits to both banks, contributes to SG's customer deposits collection 
and has growth prospects.

Fitch believes that BFM's capital ratios (FCC: 9.79%, regulatory Tier 1 ratio: 
10.64% at end-H112) are undermined by the low loan loss reserves leaving the net
impaired loans (impaired loans - reserves) at a considerable 36% of FCC at 
end-H112. In Fitch's view, capitalisation is also overstated due to BFM's 
holdings of sovereign and guaranteed bank debt of troubled European countries 
(14% of total assets, 2.5x FCC at end-H112), which have not been marked to 
market and therefore a negative revaluation of these securities is not captured 
in the bank's FCC.

BFM funds its assets with stable retail customer deposits (98% of total funding 
at end-H112) and maintains liquid assets and placements with banks to cover a 
reasonable proportion of its customer deposits (15.8% at end-H112). BFM's asset 
quality appears resilient to the difficult French economic environment due to 
its low-risk franchise and granular loan book. Fitch believes that BFM's 
satisfactory revenue generation capacity could cover the additional impairment 
charges Fitch considers necessary to cover adequately BFM's loan portfolio. 

BFMs IDR does not incorporate support from its main shareholder, MFP Services 
(53% ownership), a small French insurance company. Fitch does not rate MFP 
Services and considers that potential support to BFM is unknown and cannot be 
relied upon. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

BFM's small niche franchise constrains the upside potential for its IDRs and VR.
A termination of BFM's partnership with SG would likely trigger a multi-notch 
downgrade of BFM's ratings.  

A material deterioration of the loan and/or securities credit quality, and/or a 
marked reduction in pre-impairment profit which would erode the bank's 
capitalisation and would trigger a downgrade of BFM's ratings.

The rating actions are as follows: 

BFM
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
VR affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

