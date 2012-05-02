FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates FMC Technologies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-2' short-term commercial paper (CP) rating to Houston, Texas-based FMC
Technologies Inc.'s $1.0 billion 4(2) CP program. 	
	
The 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI), which 	
provides engineered equipment to the energy industry, reflect the company's 	
solid competitive position, geographically diverse sales base, and strong 	
credit measures for the current ratings. The ratings also take into account 	
the high degree of pricing competition in FTI's core markets, its dependence 	
on the capital-spending patterns of customers in this cyclical industry, and 	
the company's somewhat smaller scale of operations and narrower product 	
offerings compared with some of its peers. (For the complete corporate credit 	
rating rationale, see the research update on FMC Technologies published on 	
Dec. 11, 2011).	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
FMC Technologies Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                    BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
	
New Rating	
 $1.0 bil 4(2) commercial paper program     A-2

