TEXT-Fitch cuts Metrofinanciera, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to 'RD'
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Metrofinanciera, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to 'RD'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Metrofinanciera, S.A.P.I. de C.V.'s
(Metrofinanciera) foreign (FC) and local currency (LC) long-and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'RD' from 'C', following the approval of the
company's debt exchange proposal to its senior unsecured bondholders. Fitch also
downgraded Metrofinanciera's long- and short-term national scale ratings to
'D(mex)' from 'C(mex)'. A list of detailed rating actions follows at the end of
this press release.

The 'RD' rating reflects the distressed debt exchange of the senior unsecured 
bonds that arose from a restructuring process completed on 2010 (METROFI 10). 
Following the end of the two-year grace period on these bonds on Sept. 10, 2012,
when the company was originally expected to make cash interest and principal 
payments, Metrofinanciera proposed an exchange of these bonds to prevent 
deterioration of the company's financial condition. 

In exchange for the METROFI 10 notes, bondholders will receive a combination of 
equity, subordinated bonds and new senior unsecured notes. The proposal was 
approved by the bondholders on Aug. 9, 2012, and the company's shareholders 
assembly approved in on Sept. 20, 2012. The exchange is expected to be fully 
completed and formalized over the 45-day period following the shareholders' 
approval.

Fitch considers that the senior unsecured debt exchange proposal is positive for
Metrofinanciera's future prospects, but this is considered a distressed exchange
under Fitch's criteria. The new unsecured bonds will have a longer tenor, 
another two-year grace period on interest payments, and a more benign and 
flexible amortization scheme, which is expected to allow Metrofinanciera to 
gradually restore its financial condition and reach a stronger capital position 
in the short run. 

Other than the new unsecured bonds, Metrofinanciera's liabilities are largely 
associated with credit lines from the local development bank, Sociedad 
Hipotecaria Federal (SHF), and Fitch considers them to have benign term 
conditions and do not materially affect Metrofinanciera's refinancing risk. 
Since the 2010 restructuring, all credit lines granted by SHF have remained 
performing and payments have been made on a timely basis. 

Over the next two weeks, Fitch will assess the effects of this debt exchange on 
Metrofinanciera's financial condition, in order to review its ratings and bring 
these up to performing status. The post-exchange rating will likely be in the 
low speculative grade categories, while future changes in these ratings will be 
contingent on Metrofinanciera's ability to restore a recurring earnings stream 
that prevents further depletion of its capital base, which in turn is dependent 
on Metrofinanciera's capacity to rebuild its business and commercial profile, 
and to increase the relative contribution of productive assets. 

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

Metrofinanciera: 
--FC and LC Long-term IDR downgraded to 'RD' from 'C';
--FC and LC Short-term IDR downgraded to 'RD' from 'C';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale issuer rating downgraded to 'D(mex)' from 'C(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale issuer rating downgraded to 'D(mex)' from 'C(mex)'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
