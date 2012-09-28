TEXT-S&P rates First Quantum Minerals

Overview -- Canada-listed First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQM) is a copper and nickel producer with its main assets located in Zambia. -- We assess FQM's business risk profile as weak and its financial risk profile as significant. -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to FQM and our 'B+ issue rating to its $350 million proposed senior unsecured notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that FQM will maintain strong credit metrics in 2012-2013, as well as robust funds from operations that will partially cover its capital expenditure program. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Canada-listed base metals producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQM) and its 'B+' issue rating to the company's proposed $350 million unsecured notes. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating reflects our assessments of FQM's business risk profile as "weak," and its financial risk profile as "significant," as defined under our criteria. The weak business risk profile is constrained by FQM's limited geographic diversity. The company is predominantly exposed to Zambia (Republic of Zambia, B+/Stable/B), where it operates its biggest copper mine, which generated close to 90% of total gross profits in 2011. The company's Zambian operations will continue to contribute most of its cash flow, despite FQM's recently commissioned Ravensthorpe nickel operation in Australia and its Kevitsa nickel project in Finland, which is about to start commercial production. The key risks of operating in Zambia, in our view, reside in the jurisdiction's underdeveloped institutions. Other risks include the potential for changes in the government's fiscal policy, which could influence FQM's earnings and cash flow generation. As examples, the government raised royalties to 6% in 2011, from 3% the previous year, after introducing a windfall tax in 2008 and later amending it. Zambia depends heavily on the copper industry and particularly on FQM as the largest base metal producer and taxpayer in the country. We believe that FQM could experience constraints on its ability to service its debt obligations, in a scenario of sovereign stress, including possible corporate tax and royalties increases, and high inflation of operating costs. The rating is also constrained by the risk of foreign exchange controls, which we factor into our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of 'B+' on Zambia. The T&C assessment reflects the risk that a sovereign will limit the ability of a nonsovereign to exchange local currency for another currency or gold, and to remit it to any resident or nonresident in order to meet the nonsovereign's debt service obligations. These country risks are only partly offset by the 10%-15% of cash flow that we anticipate assets outside Zambia will generate in the next 3-5 years--namely in the Commonwealth of Australia (unsolicited ratings; AAA/Stable/A-1+), the Republic of Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+), and Mauritania (not rated)--giving the company greater financial flexibility in the event of a sovereign stress scenario. Sovereign and country risks are also mitigated by the centralized sales proceeds that FQM collects from Zambian exports, which are denominated in U.S. dollars. FQM's business risk profile is supported by the company's advantageous cost position and profitability, which is better than for most of its peers'. Although we anticipate that the company's profit margin might be negatively affected by higher-cost operations outside Zambia, this should be balanced by low-cost copper and nickel projects currently under development in Zambia, including Sentinel and Enterprise. Our assessment of FQM's financial risk profile factors in our forecast of negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012 and 2013, due to the company's large capital expenditure (capex) program of about $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion respectively. This capex program will also gradually increase FQM's leverage. Still, we think that the company has substantial financial flexibility to support its expansion-driven capex owing to its currently low leverage. It reported a net cash position as of June 30, 2012, has a moderate financial policy track record, including equity-funded acquisitions; and we qualify its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The rating factors in our forecast that FQM will generate about $1 billion of annual EBITDA in 2012-2013, and funds from operations (FFO) of about $0.6 billion each year, based on our following price assumptions: -- $3.25 per pound (/lb) for copper for the rest of 2012 and $3/lb in 2013; -- $1,600 per ounce (/oz) for gold in 2012 and $1,200/oz in 2013; and -- $7.5/lb for nickel for the rest of 2012 and $8/lb in 2013. Our EBITDA estimate for 2013 reflects increasing volumes of nickel and copper, while also taking into account lower price assumptions compared with those in 2012 and cost inflation. Although not fully factored into the rating at this stage, material growth in volumes of copper produced in 2014-2016 is likely in our view, on the back of FQM's planned capex program, and should fuel profit growth. We anticipate that FQM's credit metrics will remain strong in 2012-2013, with FFO to debt remaining well above the 30% that we see as commensurate with the current rating. Liquidity We consider FQM's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. We forecast that the company's sources of liquidity will exceed uses of liquidity by more than 1.2x over the 12 months from the second quarter of 2012. The main liquidity sources over the 12-month period include: -- $0.6 billion of surplus cash, after deducting $300 million from the reported cash balance that we view as tied to operations. -- $1.3 billion available under the company's existing facilities, mainly at the operating entities level. This is made up of the $1 billion term and revolving facilities that mature in five years and the $250 million project loan that FQM must repay in installments starting from March 2013; and -- FFO of approximately $0.6 billion. The $350 million proposed notes could be an additional source of liquidity. The main liquidity uses over the same period include: -- $1.4 billion-$1.7 billion of anticipated capex in 2012-2013, which we believe will result in negative FOCF; -- Moderate dividend payments representing 10%-15% of total net income; and -- A potential working capital-related outflow. FQM has no major debt maturities in 2012-2013. In our view, the company has ample headroom under the maintenance covenants contained in the documentation of the $1 billion senior term and revolving facilities at its Zambian entity Kansanshi Mining, which are guaranteed by FQM and some of its subsidiaries. Recovery analysis The rating on the proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by the holding company First Quantum Minerals Ltd., with subordinated guarantees from FQM Australia Nickel Pty Ltd. and FQM Kevitsa Mining Oy is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on FQM. The rating is supported by the substantial asset value of the company compared with the modest level of debt currently outstanding and expected to be drawn under the proposed notes and existing credit lines. This is despite the weak position of the proposed notes in the capital structure, given that most of FQM's other debt is contractually or structurally senior. The recovery under the notes, in the event of default, will largely rely on the value of the Raventhorpe and Kevitsa after satisfying the claims of the senior creditors at these entities, and residual equity claims on the other assets of the company, notably its main 80%-owned Zambian Kansanshi Mining copper subsidiary. We believe, however, that the recovery prospects of the proposed notes are sensitive to the amount of proposed bonds and of future senior and equally ranking debt. If these were to increase substantially beyond the proposed bonds and the amount available under already committed credit lines, we would consider introducing a one-notch difference between the rating on the notes and the corporate credit rating. We believe that the following debt instruments will rank senior to the proposed notes: -- The $1.0 billion senior secured term and revolving facilities of Kansanshi Mining; -- The $250 million project loan and letter of credit secured facilities of FQM Scandinavia Ltd., the provider of a subordinated guarantee for the proposed notes; -- Two facilities totaling $110.0 million at the metal marketing division Metal Corp Trading (UK) Ltd.; -- Asset retirement obligations of $177 million; -- The $15 million Kansanshi Mining facility; -- The $20 million performance bond facility; and -- $0.3 billion-$0.4 billion of trade payables and other liabilities, which we estimate to be at the level of various operating subsidiaries that do not guarantee the proposed notes. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that FQM will maintain strong credit metrics in 2012-2013, as well as robust FFO that partially covers its capex program. We consider the company's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of 30% as commensurate with the current rating. We could lower the rating if country risks in Zambia increase. Lower copper and nickel prices than we currently anticipate, causing the company's performance to substantially deviate from our current forecasts, could also trigger rating downside. Upside potential for the rating may stem from an improvement in our assessment of the country risks in Zambia, including our T&C assessment for the country. Ratings List New Rating First Quantum Minerals Ltd Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B+