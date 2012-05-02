TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Santander-Chile S.A.

Overview -- On April 30, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Santander to 'A-' from 'A+'. -- We are affirming the 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings on its subsidiary, Chile-based Banco Santander-Chile. -- The ratings on Santander-Chile now reflect our view of a moderately high likelihood of government support, which is now higher than parent support. -- We expect the bank to maintain its healthy performance, but given the weaker credit quality of its parent, we will closely monitor if there are changes in the bank's current dividend, liquidity, and related party transaction policies that could harm its stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings and 'A' senior unsecured ratings on Banco Santander-Chile S.A. (BSCh). The outlook is stable. BSCh's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'. Rationale The rating action follows the downgrade of its parent, Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (see "Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade," published April 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect). The affirmation reflects our view, as stated in our criteria, that future extraordinary government support is now higher than parent support. We view the Chilean government as "supportive" towards its financial system. The government has a track record of providing support to the banking sector in times of exceptional stress. In addition, we consider BSCh of high systemic importance, due to its strong market share in terms of deposits, of around 20% as of Dec. 31, 2011, and its position as the second largest Chilean financial institution. As a result, we believe there is a moderately high likelihood of government support for BSCh, if needed. Also, the long-term issuer credit rating remains at 'A', one notch higher than its SACP, reflecting such government support. The ratings also reflect BSCh's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria defines these terms). Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that BSCh will remain highly important to the Chilean financial system. It also factors our expectation that the bank's performance and asset quality will remain healthy, with return on average assets of 2.0%-2.5%, a 10% loan portfolio growth, and a 60% dividend payout for 2012. Given the weaker credit quality of its Spain-based parent, we will closely monitor if there are changes in BSCh's current dividend, funding and liquidity, and related party transaction policies that could harm its SACP. If there are aggressive changes in these areas, this could result in negative rating actions. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 SACP a- Anchor bbb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Additional Factors 0