FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Santander-Chile S.A.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview	
     -- On April 30, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Santander to 'A-' 	
from 'A+'.	
     -- We are affirming the 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings on its subsidiary, 	
Chile-based Banco Santander-Chile.	
     -- The ratings on Santander-Chile now reflect our view of a moderately 	
high likelihood of government support, which is now higher than parent support.	
     -- We expect the bank to maintain its healthy performance, but given the 	
weaker credit quality of its parent, we will closely monitor if there are 	
changes in the bank's current dividend, liquidity, and related party 	
transaction policies that could harm its stand-alone credit profile.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' issuer 	
credit ratings and 'A' senior unsecured ratings on Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 	
(BSCh). The outlook is stable. BSCh's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 	
'a-'.	
Rationale	
The rating action follows the downgrade of its parent, Spain-based Banco 	
Santander S.A. (see "Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following 	
Sovereign Downgrade," published April 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect). The 	
affirmation reflects our view, as stated in our criteria, that future 	
extraordinary government support is now higher than parent support.	
	
We view the Chilean government as "supportive" towards its financial system. 	
The government has a track record of providing support to the banking sector 	
in times of exceptional stress. In addition, we consider BSCh of high systemic 	
importance, due to its strong market share in terms of deposits, of around 20% 	
as of Dec. 31, 2011, and its position as the second largest Chilean financial 	
institution. As a result, we believe there is a moderately high likelihood of 	
government support for BSCh, if needed. Also, the long-term issuer credit 	
rating remains at 'A', one notch higher than its SACP, reflecting such 	
government support.	
	
The ratings also reflect BSCh's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital 	
and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" 	
liquidity (as our criteria defines these terms).	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that BSCh will remain highly important to 	
the Chilean financial system. It also factors our expectation that the bank's 	
performance and asset quality will remain healthy, with return on average 	
assets of 2.0%-2.5%, a 10% loan portfolio growth, and a 60% dividend payout 	
for 2012. Given the weaker credit quality of its Spain-based parent, we will 	
closely monitor if there are changes in BSCh's current dividend, funding and 	
liquidity, and related party transaction policies that could harm its SACP. If 	
there are aggressive changes in these areas, this could result in negative 	
rating actions.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating               A/Stable/A-1	
	
SACP                               a-	
   Anchor                          bbb+	
   Business Position               Strong (+1)	
   Capital and Earnings            Adequate (0)	
   Risk Position                   Adequate (0)	
   Funding and Liquidity           Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                            1	
   GRE Support                     0	
   Group Support                   0	
   Sovereign Support               1	
	
Additional Factors                 0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.