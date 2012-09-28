TEXT-Fitch rates Warren CSD, Pa. bonds

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the program rating of ‘AA’ to Warren County School District, PA’s (the district) limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds: --$17,980,000 (est.), Qualified Zone Academy Bonds - Direct Subsidy, Series of 2012 (Federally Taxable). The ‘AA’ rating is based on the qualification of the bonds for participation in Pennsylvania’s School Credit Enhancement Intercept Program (Intercept Program) which is rated ‘AA’ by Fitch. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on or about Oct. 9, 2012. Proceeds are being used to fund the Eisenhower Middle/High School project. The Rating Outlook is Negative, reflecting the Negative Outlook on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s general obligation (GO) bonds. SECURITY The bonds are secured by protections under the Pennsylvania School Credit Enhancement Law as well as by the district’s full faith, credit and taxing power, within the limits provided by law. In the event the district does not make scheduled sinking fund payments the Secretary of Education shall withhold state school aid otherwise payable to the district and direct it to the paying agent. KEY RATING DRIVERS ONE NOTCH BELOW STATE RATING: Direct state payment pledges and intercept programs for school districts are typically rated one notch below the GO rating of the state. Fitch rates the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s GO bonds ‘AA+’ with a Negative Outlook. SOUND INTERCEPT PROGRAM MECHANICS: The Intercept Program requires the withholding of state appropriations and their direct payment to bondholders or their paying agents in the event of a failure by the district to make debt service or sinking fund payments as scheduled. STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Fiscal year 2012 unaudited state aid to the district covered fiscal 2012 debt service requirements by 11.7x and maximum annual debt service (MADS) by 10.8x, well above the 1.25x-1.50x range Fitch requires for application of the Intercept Program rating. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CHANGE IN STATE RATING: A change in the Commonwealth’s GO rating, upon which the Intercept Program is rated. CREDIT PROFILE PROGRAM RATING ONE NOTCH BELOW STATE RATING The state’s general credit condition - expressed through the state GO rating - is a key rating consideration for the enhancement program, since the same factors considered in rating GO bonds affect the state’s ability to support the payment of local debt. The ‘AA’ program rating and Negative Outlook is one notch below the Commonwealth’s GO rating of ‘AA+’ and Negative Outlook. Key state rating drivers include reduced flexibility amid growing pension costs, solid economic profile, and moderate debt burden. For more information on the state’s rating, see Fitch’s press release ‘Fitch Rates Pennsylvania’s $361MM GOs ‘AA+'; Outlook Remains Negative’ dated July 19, 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. SOUND INTERCEPT PROGRAM MECHANICS The mechanics of the enhancement program provide for the intercept of current and future state funds due to Pennsylvania school districts to avert missed debt service payments. Section 633 of Pennsylvania’s Public School Code, as amended by Act 154 of 1998 and in concert with provisions detailed in an interagency memorandum of agreement dated Feb. 25, 1999, states the Commonwealth’s Secretary of Education shall intercept any state appropriations due to the district and direct them to the paying agent upon a missed sinking fund payment. A sinking fund structure with payments due to a paying agent no less than 10 days before the debt service payment date is necessary for application of the program rating to ensure full and timely payment. The sinking fund deposit dates for the bonds are each March 1 and Sept. 1, 15 days prior to the March 15 and Sept. 15 principal and interest payment dates on the bonds. STRONG COVERAGE BY STATE AID PAYMENTS Fitch requires no less than 1.25x MADS coverage by interceptable state aid for application of the Intercept Program rating. Fiscal year 2012 unaudited state aid to the district covered fiscal 2012 debt service requirements by 11.7x and MADS by 10.8x, well in excess of Fitch’s requirement. For more information on Pennsylvania’s School District Credit Enhancement Program, see the press release dated Aug. 18, 2011, which is also available at www.fitchratings.com.