May 2, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Freedom Group loan 'B+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. firearms and ammunition manufacturer Freedom Group has closed on 	
its new $330 million term loan and $250 million in senior secured notes, the 	
proceeds of which it used to repay debt and to pay tender premiums. 	
     -- Following our review of the final loan documents, we are assigning our 	
'B+' issue-level and '3' recovery ratings to the $330 million term loan, and 	
our 'B-' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings to the $250 million senior 	
secured notes. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest EBITDA growth 	
and debt reduction will likely lower leverage to the mid-5x area over the next 	
few years, a level in line with the current rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
issue-level rating to Freedom Group Inc.'s $330 million term loan due 2019. 	
The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 	
70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. 	
	
We also assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's $250 million 	
senior secured notes due 2020. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our 	
expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
payment default. 	
	
Freedom Group used the proceeds from the term loan and notes to pay 	
outstanding balances under its 10.25% senior secured notes due 2015, of which 	
$247.6 million was outstanding on Dec. 31, 2011, and 11.25%/11.75% senior 	
payment-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2015, of which $241.8 million was outstanding 	
on Dec. 31, 2011. It also used the proceeds to pay for tender premiums, fees, 	
and expenses, and to provide additional balance-sheet cash. In conjunction 	
with the notes issuances, the company entered into a new $150 million 	
asset-based lending (ABL) facility (unrated) to replace its prior $150 million 	
ABL facility. 	
	
Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Freedom Group remains unchanged. The 	
rating outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
Our rating on Freedom Group reflects our assessment of the company's business 	
risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of its financial risk profile as 	
"highly leveraged," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Freedom 	
Group's business risk profile as weak reflects the company's exposure to 	
unfavorable changes in commodity prices, vulnerability to changes in 	
regulation, and a highly competitive operating environment for discretionary 	
consumer spending dollars. We believe Freedom Group's leading position in many 	
of the markets in which it operates, its breadth of product offerings, and 	
strong brand recognition partly offset the aforementioned weaknesses. 	
	
The company's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our expectation 	
for leverage to be in the high-5x area in 2012 and for funds from operation 	
(FFO) to debt to be in the mid-single-digit percentage area. We also expect 	
interest coverage, pro forma for the new term loan and notes, to be good, in 	
the mid-2x area in 2012. Our financial risk assessment also incorporates large 	
working capital uses--typically in the beginning of the year--to fund 	
inventory investments, and the corresponding need to maintain sufficient cash 	
on hand and revolver availability. In 2012, we believe that Freedom Group will 	
make a sizable inventory investment, although we anticipate the company's 	
liquidity profile will remain "adequate." 	
	
Our ratings incorporate a low-single-digit decline in revenue and a 	
low-single-digit increase in EBITDA (adjusted for anticipated nonrecurring 	
restructuring charges) in 2012. Our 2012 revenue expectation reflects our 	
belief that ammunition sales will decline modestly following a strategic 	
decision by the company to eliminate underperforming ammunition product lines. 	
We believe low- to mid-single-digit percent growth in firearms and meaningful 	
growth in accessory products will only partly offset the ammunition sales 	
decline. We believe growth in firearms and accessory products will, in part, 	
reflect our economists' forecast for continued modest growth in consumer 	
spending, in addition to price increases across several product lines the 	
company implemented in 2011, and new product introductions. Our expectation 	
with respect to 2012 EBITDA stems from our belief that the company will 	
benefit from the price increases it implemented in 2011, the elimination of 	
underperforming product lines, and factory efficiencies following actions 	
taken over the past several quarters. Tempering factors we expect include 	
commodity input prices remaining high and volatile, increased investments in 	
new product launches, and somewhat higher selling, general, and administrative 	
expenses. 	
	
For 2013, we currently expect low-single-digit percent growth in both revenue 	
and EBITDA. Our expectation stems from our economists' forecast for continued 	
modest growth in consumer spending in 2013, which we believe will help propel 	
further demand across all segments, as well as our expectation for product 	
pricing to remain stable. Our expectation for modest EBITDA growth stems from 	
our revenue expectation and our belief that the company will maintain the 	
factory efficiencies from previous actions. 	
	
Freedom Group is the largest manufacturer of firearms and commercial 	
ammunition in the U.S., with leading brands in several product categories. The 	
company's firearms segment, which represented 55% of 2011 sales, targets both 	
the consumer and military and law enforcement channels and competes in various 	
product categories, including modern sporting rifles and shotguns. The 	
company's ammunition segment, which represented 40.5% of 2011 sales, operates 	
in a highly competitive market and profitability in the segment is highly 	
sensitive to commodity costs. The company's accessory products segment, while 	
a small contributor to revenue, typically generates the highest gross margin 	
among all product segments. 	
	
Liquidity	
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and 	
incorporating our performance expectation, Freedom Group has an "adequate" 	
liquidity profile. Relevant factors in our assessment of Freedom Group's 	
liquidity profile include the following:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of cash to exceed its uses by 1.2x or 	
more.	
     -- We also expect sources of cash to exceed uses of cash even if 	
forecasted EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
     -- We believe Freedom Group has a sound relationship with banks. 	
     -- We believe the company has a generally satisfactory standing in credit 	
markets. 	
	
Sources of liquidity on Dec. 31, 2011 included $36.8 million of cash on hand 	
and $86.3 million of availability under the company's $150 million asset-based 	
revolving credit facility. The company typically draws from cash balances and 	
revolver availability in the first quarter of the year as it builds inventory 	
and accounts receivables increase in advance of the peak fall sales season. 	
Access to the ABL is an important liquidity support for any shortfalls in 	
internal cash funding of working capital uses.  	
	
Notwithstanding our expectation for modest EBITDA growth in 2012, we believe 	
operating cash flow will be negative in 2012 due to a sizable inventory 	
investment during the year. Operating cash flow in 2011 of $33 million was 	
sufficient to fund $13 million in capital expenditures and $1.4 million in 	
acquisitions. The company used its remaining cash flow and cash on hand to 	
repurchase $27.5 million in principal of its senior secured notes. We expect 	
cash balances and revolver availability in 2012 to fund inventory build-up and 	
about $20 million in capital expenditures. Freedom Group has stated it plans 	
to bring inventory levels down over time. In this scenario, operating cash 	
flow generation could be supported by a moderation in inventory investment 	
levels in future periods, provided the company achieves a moderate level of 	
sales growth. We expect capital expenditures to be manageable, at about 2% of 	
revenue on average, in line with historic levels. 	
	
The new term loan does not have any financial covenants. There is one 	
financial covenant under the company's new ABL revolver, applicable only if 	
excess availability falls below $15 million; then a fixed-charge covenant of 	
1.1x would take effect. The company will have no significant near-term debt 	
maturities until 2019, when the new term loan matures. Amortization payments 	
under the new term loan are $3.3 million annually, in addition to an excess 	
cash flow sweep requirement. 	
	
Recovery Analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Freedom 	
Group, to be published as soon as possible following this release, on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA and 	
debt reduction to propel improvement in debt to EBITDA toward the mid-5x area 	
by 2013, in line with the current rating. A higher rating is unlikely over the 	
intermediate term, as it would necessitate a reassessment of Freedom Group's 	
business risk profile and a meaningful reduction in leverage to at least the 	
mid-4x area. 	
	
We could lower the rating if leverage rises above 6x on a sustained basis or 	
interest coverage falls to the mid-1x area. This could result from declines in 	
demand or increasing commodity prices, combined with an inability to pass them 	
on to customers through higher prices. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Freedom Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
FGI Operating Company, LLC	
FGI Finance Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$250 mil 7.875% third-lien nts      B- 	
  due 2020                        	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
FGI Operating Company, LLC	
  US$330 mil second-lien bank ln        B+ 	
  due 2019                            	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

