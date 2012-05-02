FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may cut Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A. ratings
May 2, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A. ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    	
Overview	
     -- On April 20, 2012, Pampa received a notification from Chile's 	
securities regulator, requesting that it resubmits its 2011 financial results. 	
     -- Standard & Poor's is placing the 'BB-' global scale ratings on the 	
company, including the corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
     -- We will resolve the CreditWatch listing once we have more clarity 	
about the potential accounting, regulatory, and corporate governance 	
implications related to the regulator's notification. We will also need to see 	
the effects of the company's final dividend payment for 2011 on its liquidity 	
and financial flexibility.	
Rating Action	
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' global 	
scale corporate credit rating on Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A. 	
(Pampa) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Upon the conclusion of our 	
review, we could lower the ratings by, at most, one notch.	
	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement during the next 90 days after 	
we have more clarity with respect to the potential regulatory and governance 	
effects of the financial restatement request, the final dividend payment for 	
2011, and the company's financing strategy, including a potential capital 	
increase. 	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows a notification from Chile's securities 	
regulator, Superintendencia de Valores y Seguros de Chile (SVS), requesting 	
that Pampa resubmits its 2011 financial results and deducts a total amount of 	
$235 million from the statement. This $235 million originally accounted for an 	
increase in the value of their holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 	
S.A. (SQM--BBB/Stable).	
Based on the reported results, Pampa's Board of Directors proposed a dividend 	
of $106 million, representing a 30% of net income reported in 2011, which is 	
in line with minimum payout ratio required by Chilean law.	
	
The reversal of the gain would imply neither a breach of financial covenants 	
nor a deterioration in Pampa's credit metrics, with a net debt to operating 	
cash flow ratio and dividends received over operating costs and interest 	
charges amounting to 8.7x and 2.86x, respectively, during 2011. 	
If Pampa removed the $235 million gain, as instructed by the SVS, the base for 	
the calculation of the mandatory dividend payment would be significantly 	
reduced. However, as of May 2, 2012, the accuracy of its 2011 results is not 	
clear. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a cash position of $55 million. In 	
addition, for the next two years, we estimate dividends from SQM to be in 	
excess of $75 million. We believe that the company would mainly apply this to 	
annual interest payments of approximately $25 million. 	
	
If Pampa effectively distributes the proposed dividend, we would reassess the 	
company's financing strategy.  In addition to a potential capital increase, 	
Pampa might also have the flexibility to divest a portion of its position in 	
SQM B shares, without loosing control of SQM, or refinance-either partially or 	
totally--its 2013 debt maturities.  	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 	
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 201	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                           To                 From	
Pampa Calichera S.A.                                          	
 Corporate Credit Rating    BB-/Watch Neg      BB-/STABLE	
 Senior Secured debt        BB-/Watch Neg      BB-	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

