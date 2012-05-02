TEXT-Fitch revises Seagate Technology plc rating outlook

May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings on Seagate Technology plc (Seagate) and its subsidiaries: Seagate --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; --Secured first lien credit facility at 'BBB-'. Seagate HDD Cayman (Seagate HDD) --IDR at 'BB+'; --Secured first lien credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. Seagate Technology International (STI) --IDR at 'BB+'; --Secured second lien notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. Approximately $3.2 billion of total debt is affected by Fitch's action, including the company's undrawn $350 million secured revolving credit facility. The Positive Outlook reflects: --Expected moderation in industry risk due to recent consolidation activity, which reduced the number of industry participants to three from five. --Seagate's long-term supply agreements, product shortages (near-line enterprise) and lean channel inventory (retailers and distributors) minimize the potential near-term pricing impact associated with China's Ministry of Commerce requirement that Seagate and Western Digital Corp. (WDC) operate their recent acquisitions as independent competitors for at least the next 12 and 24 months, respectively. Seagate's supply agreements cover nearly all of its major customers, range from one year to three years and represent approximately 60% of Seagate's total production capacity in calendar 2012. Fitch believes renewals of existing LTAs are unlikely as industry supply gradually normalizes. --Seagate's strong operational execution, particularly new product introductions across its portfolio, which resulted in 15% greater average capacity per drive relative to the industry in the March quarter. The bulk of Seagate's product transition is complete, while WDC delayed some deployment of newer technology products due to its significant exposure and recovery from the Thailand flood. HDDs based on new technologies have lower unit costs relative to prior models, thereby enabling Seagate greater pricing flexibility and higher gross margins than the industry average. Furthermore, Seagate is the first HDD provider to demonstrate heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR), the next generation of recording technology that is expected to greatly expand HDD storage capacity upon its introduction later this decade. Fitch expects HAMR technology will, at a minimum, maintain HDDs cost advantage relative to SSD. --Seagate's well positioned to capitalize on strong growth in cloud computing, external storage and Ultrabooks due to its strong competitive position in enterprise and branded HDDs, and first to market with solid state hybrid drives (SSHs). Seagate's second generation SSH shipped in late 2011, while WDC's SSH remains under development. Fitch anticipates the cannibalization of traditional notebooks equipped with HDDs by Ultrabooks will be offset by growth in Ultrabooks shipped with SSH, and external and personal cloud storage as user seeks supplemental storage capacity to offset significantly smaller capacity SSDs. SSH provide similar benefits to a SSD with respect to faster boot and application launch times at a fraction of the cost due to lower SSD capacity (4GB) but without comprising total storage capacity due to the HDD. The cost per GB of PC storage is $2, $0.17 and $0.12 for SSD, SSH and HDD, respectively. --Management's conservative financial policies. --Improved industry profitability due to a reduction in notebook and desktop warranty terms to one year from three years. Fitch estimates this change will yield $90 million - $100 million in annual pre-tax cost savings for Seagate. The ratings continue to reflect the company's: --Solid liquidity supported by $2 billion of cash, the vast majority of which is readily accessible without adverse tax considerations, generally positive annual free cash flow (FCF), an undrawn $350 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2015 and a staggered debt maturity schedule. --Broad product portfolio and leading revenue share in the enterprise and overall HDD industry. --Significant scale and vertically integrated model, which reduce per-unit manufacturing costs. --Strong market position to capture steadily increasing data storage requirements for both consumers and enterprise, which bodes favorably for longer term HDD unit demand. IDC forecasts HDD industry shipment and revenue CAGR growth rates of 9.6% and 8.6%, respectively, from 2011-2016. Fitch's rating concerns consist of: --Substantial historical volatility in earnings and FCF due to cyclical HDD demand and significant fixed costs; --Consistent declines in average selling prices for HDDs, not withstanding the effects of the Thailand flood, due to strong competition and low switching costs; --Long-term threat of technology substitution from NAND flash-based SSDs in notebook PCs or consumer adoption of media tablets with flash-based storage in lieu of traditional notebooks. Fitch expects the vast majority of enterprise data will continue to be stored on HDDs rather than SSDs due to the significant cost per GB differential. Seagate's Pulsar 400GB single level cell (SLC) SAS enterprise SSD retails for $8,998, or $22.50 per GB (33x the HDD $/GB), and Seagate's 400GB multi-level cell (MLC) SATA enterprise SSD for $3,699, or $9.25 per GB (14x the HDD $/GB). --Event risk associated with implementation of aggressive shareholder friendly activities, primarily debt-financed share repurchases. --Seagate's ability to sustain a time to market advantage critical to achieving market share gains and maintaining overall profitability, given formidable competition from Western Digital Corp. (WDC). The ratings may be upgraded in the event of the following: --If the volatility of Seagate's profit margins and FCF in a normalized operating environment (post Thailand flood effects) materially decline as a result of industry consolidation. --If Seagate consistently maintains net leverage below 1.5x. The ratings may be downgraded in the event of the following: --If Seagate's enterprise market share materially erodes due to more formidable competition from WDC following its acquisition of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies. --If Ultrabooks with SSD materially cannibalize the traditional notebook market, SSHs fail to achieve significant penetration in the Ultrabook market and growth in near-line enterprise and external HDDs is insufficient to offset the decline in notebook HDDs. --If the company pursues more aggressive financial policies, such as sizable debt-financed share repurchases. --If the cost per gigabyte differential between enterprise HDD and SSD narrows significantly, resulting in greater than expected cannibalization of enterprise HDDs, and Seagate's enterprise SSD products are uncompetitive. Total liquidity as of March 30, 2012 was nearly $2.4 billion, consisting of $2 billion of cash, the vast majority of which is readily accessible without adverse tax considerations, and an undrawn $350 million senior secured first lien credit facility due in 2015. FCF (post dividends) was $1.1 billion compared with $319 million in the corresponding year ago period due to supply shortages from the Thailand flood that significantly inflated average selling prices (ASPs). Seagate's ASP increased nearly 20% in the nine months ended March 30, 2012. Fitch expects Seagate's ASP to gradually decline as supply recovers, but it's likely to remain above pre-flood levels through fiscal 2013. Therefore, Fitch believes annual FCF for fiscal 2012 and 2013 will exceed $2 billion. Obligations under the credit agreement are secured by first-priority liens granted by Seagate, Seagate HDD and other direct and indirect material subsidiaries of Seagate located in the U.S., the Cayman Islands, Northern Ireland, Singapore and The Netherlands on substantially all tangible and intangible assets, subject to certain exceptions. Financial covenants in the credit agreement consist of a minimum fixed charge coverage of 1.5x and a maximum net leverage ratio of 1.5x. In addition, the facility requires minimum liquidity of $500 million. As a result of highly favorable industry conditions, leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA) decreased to 0.9x as of March 30, 2011 from 1.6x in the year-ago period. Total debt at March 30, 2011 was relatively unchanged at $2.9 billion compared with the prior year. Interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) increased to 12.6x in the latest 12 months ended March 30, 2012 compared with 9.4x last year. Fitch anticipates credit metrics will continue to remain solid, benefiting from growth in EBITDA supported by inflated ASPs. Fitch estimates total debt is approximately $2.9 billon, consisting of: --$320 million of 10% senior secured second-priority notes due May 2014 (STI); --$600 million of 6.8% senior notes due October 2016 (Seagate HDD); --$750 million of 7.75% senior notes due December 2018 (Seagate HDD); --$600 million of 6.875% senior notes due May 2020 (Seagate HDD); --$600 million of 7% senior notes due November 2021.