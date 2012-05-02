FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises Seagate Technology plc rating outlook

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings on Seagate
Technology plc (Seagate) and its subsidiaries: 	
	
Seagate	
	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';	
--Secured first lien credit facility at 'BBB-'.	
	
Seagate HDD Cayman (Seagate HDD)	
--IDR at 'BB+';	
--Secured first lien credit facility at 'BBB-';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'.	
	
Seagate Technology International (STI)	
--IDR at 'BB+';	
--Secured second lien notes at 'BBB-'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. 	
	
Approximately $3.2 billion of total debt is affected by Fitch's action, 	
including the company's undrawn $350 million secured revolving credit facility. 	
	
The Positive Outlook reflects: 	
	
--Expected moderation in industry risk due to recent consolidation activity, 	
which reduced the number of industry participants to three from five. 	
	
--Seagate's long-term supply agreements, product shortages (near-line 	
enterprise) and lean channel inventory (retailers and distributors) minimize the	
potential near-term pricing impact associated with China's Ministry of Commerce 	
requirement that Seagate and Western Digital Corp. (WDC) operate their recent 	
acquisitions as independent competitors for at least the next 12 and 24 months, 	
respectively.	
	
Seagate's supply agreements cover nearly all of its major customers, range from 	
one year to three years and represent approximately 60% of Seagate's total 	
production capacity in calendar 2012. Fitch believes renewals of existing LTAs 	
are unlikely as industry supply gradually normalizes.	
	
--Seagate's strong operational execution, particularly new product introductions	
across its portfolio, which resulted in 15% greater average capacity per drive 	
relative to the industry in the March quarter. The bulk of Seagate's product 	
transition is complete, while WDC delayed some deployment of newer technology 	
products due to its significant exposure and recovery from the Thailand flood. 	
	
HDDs based on new technologies have lower unit costs relative to prior models, 	
thereby enabling Seagate greater pricing flexibility and higher gross margins 	
than the industry average.	
	
Furthermore, Seagate is the first HDD provider to demonstrate heat-assisted 	
magnetic recording (HAMR), the next generation of recording technology that is 	
expected to greatly expand HDD storage capacity upon its introduction later this	
decade. Fitch expects HAMR technology will, at a minimum, maintain HDDs cost 	
advantage relative to SSD. 	
	
--Seagate's well positioned to capitalize on strong growth in cloud computing, 	
external storage and Ultrabooks due to its strong competitive position in 	
enterprise and branded HDDs, and first to market with solid state hybrid drives 	
(SSHs). Seagate's second generation SSH shipped in late 2011, while WDC's SSH 	
remains under development. 	
	
Fitch anticipates the cannibalization of traditional notebooks equipped with 	
HDDs by Ultrabooks will be offset by growth in Ultrabooks shipped with SSH, and 	
external and personal cloud storage as user seeks supplemental storage capacity 	
to offset significantly smaller capacity SSDs. 	
	
SSH provide similar benefits to a SSD with respect to faster boot and 	
application launch times at a fraction of the cost due to lower SSD capacity 	
(4GB) but without comprising total storage capacity due to the HDD. The cost per	
GB of PC storage is $2, $0.17 and $0.12 for SSD, SSH and HDD, respectively. 	
	
--Management's conservative financial policies.	
	
--Improved industry profitability due to a reduction in notebook and desktop 	
warranty terms to one year from three years. Fitch estimates this change will 	
yield $90 million - $100 million in annual pre-tax cost savings for Seagate.	
	
The ratings continue to reflect the company's: 	
	
--Solid liquidity supported by $2 billion of cash, the vast majority of which is	
readily accessible without adverse tax considerations, generally positive annual	
free cash flow (FCF), an undrawn $350 million senior secured revolving credit 	
facility due 2015 and a staggered debt maturity schedule. 	
	
--Broad product portfolio and leading revenue share in the enterprise and 	
overall HDD industry.	
	
--Significant scale and vertically integrated model, which reduce per-unit 	
manufacturing costs.	
	
--Strong market position to capture steadily increasing data storage 	
requirements for both consumers and enterprise, which bodes favorably for longer	
term HDD unit demand. IDC forecasts HDD industry shipment and revenue CAGR 	
growth rates of 9.6% and 8.6%, respectively, from 2011-2016.	
	
Fitch's rating concerns consist of: 	
	
--Substantial historical volatility in earnings and FCF due to cyclical HDD 	
demand and significant fixed costs;	
	
--Consistent declines in average selling prices for HDDs, not withstanding the 	
effects of the Thailand flood, due to strong competition and low switching 	
costs;	
	
--Long-term threat of technology substitution from NAND flash-based SSDs in 	
notebook PCs or consumer adoption of media tablets with flash-based storage in 	
lieu of traditional notebooks. Fitch expects the vast majority of enterprise 	
data will continue to be stored on HDDs rather than SSDs due to the significant 	
cost per GB differential. 	
	
Seagate's Pulsar 400GB single level cell (SLC) SAS enterprise SSD retails for 	
$8,998, or $22.50 per GB (33x the HDD $/GB), and Seagate's 400GB multi-level 	
cell (MLC) SATA enterprise SSD for $3,699, or $9.25 per GB (14x the HDD $/GB).	
	
--Event risk associated with implementation of aggressive shareholder friendly 	
activities, primarily debt-financed share repurchases. 	
	
--Seagate's ability to sustain a time to market advantage critical to achieving 	
market share gains and maintaining overall profitability, given formidable 	
competition from Western Digital Corp. (WDC). 	
	
The ratings may be upgraded in the event of the following:	
	
--If the volatility of Seagate's profit margins and FCF in a normalized 	
operating environment (post Thailand flood effects) materially decline as a 	
result of industry consolidation.	
	
--If Seagate consistently maintains net leverage below 1.5x.	
	
The ratings may be downgraded in the event of the following:	
	
--If Seagate's enterprise market share materially erodes due to more formidable 	
competition from WDC following its acquisition of Hitachi Global Storage 	
Technologies. 	
	
--If Ultrabooks with SSD materially cannibalize the traditional notebook market,	
SSHs fail to achieve significant penetration in the Ultrabook market and growth 	
in near-line enterprise and external HDDs is insufficient to offset the decline 	
in notebook HDDs. 	
	
--If the company pursues more aggressive financial policies, such as sizable 	
debt-financed share repurchases.	
	
--If the cost per gigabyte differential between enterprise HDD and SSD narrows 	
significantly, resulting in greater than expected cannibalization of enterprise 	
HDDs, and Seagate's enterprise SSD products are uncompetitive. 	
	
Total liquidity as of March 30, 2012 was nearly $2.4 billion, consisting of $2 	
billion of cash, the vast majority of which is readily accessible without 	
adverse tax considerations, and an undrawn $350 million senior secured first 	
lien credit facility due in 2015. 	
	
FCF (post dividends) was $1.1 billion compared with $319 million in the 	
corresponding year ago period due to supply shortages from the Thailand flood 	
that significantly inflated average selling prices (ASPs). Seagate's ASP 	
increased nearly 20% in the nine months ended March 30, 2012. Fitch expects 	
Seagate's ASP to gradually decline as supply recovers, but it's likely to remain	
above pre-flood levels through fiscal 2013. Therefore, Fitch believes annual FCF	
for fiscal 2012 and 2013 will exceed $2 billion.	
	
Obligations under the credit agreement are secured by first-priority liens 	
granted by Seagate, Seagate HDD and other direct and indirect material 	
subsidiaries of Seagate located in the U.S., the Cayman Islands, Northern 	
Ireland, Singapore and The Netherlands on substantially all tangible and 	
intangible assets, subject to certain exceptions.	
	
Financial covenants in the credit agreement consist of a minimum fixed charge 	
coverage of 1.5x and a maximum net leverage ratio of 1.5x. In addition, the 	
facility requires minimum liquidity of $500 million. 	
	
As a result of highly favorable industry conditions, leverage (total 	
debt/operating EBITDA) decreased to 0.9x as of March 30, 2011 from 1.6x in the 	
year-ago period. Total debt at March 30, 2011 was relatively unchanged at $2.9 	
billion compared with the prior year.	
	
Interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) increased to 12.6x 	
in the latest 12 months ended March 30, 2012 compared with 9.4x last year. Fitch	
anticipates credit metrics will continue to remain solid, benefiting from growth	
in EBITDA supported by inflated ASPs. 	
	
Fitch estimates total debt is approximately $2.9 billon, consisting of:	
--$320 million of 10% senior secured second-priority notes due May 2014 (STI);	
--$600 million of 6.8% senior notes due October 2016 (Seagate HDD);	
--$750 million of 7.75% senior notes due December 2018 (Seagate HDD);	
--$600 million of 6.875% senior notes due May 2020 (Seagate HDD);	
--$600 million of 7% senior notes due November 2021.

0 : 0
