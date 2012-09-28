FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes various actions on U.S. synthetic CDOs after review
September 28, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes various actions on U.S. synthetic CDOs after review

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We raised our ratings on 35 tranches from 23 U.S. synthetic CDO 
transactions and removed 31 from CreditWatch positive.
     -- We lowered our ratings on seven tranches from four U.S. synthetic CDO 
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch negative.
     -- We affirmed our ratings on seven tranches from three U.S. synthetic 
CDO transactions.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today raised its ratings on 35 tranches from 23 corporate-backed 
synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions and removed 31 
from CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we lowered 
seven tranche ratings from four structured finance-backed synthetic CDO 
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. In 
addition, we affirmed seven ratings from three corporate-backed synthetic CDO 
transactions (see list).

The upgrades affected synthetic CDOs that experienced a combination of upward 
rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios, seasoning of the 
underlying reference names, and an increase in the synthetic rated 
overcollateralization (SROC) ratios above 100% at higher rating levels as of 
the September review and at our projection of the SROC ratios in 90 days 
assuming no credit migration. The downgrades affected structured 
finance-backed synthetic CDOs whose underlying referenced names have 
experienced a number of CreditWatch negative placements and had SROC ratios 
that fell below 100%. The affirmations affect synthetic CDOs that had 
appropriate credit support at the current rating levels.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 
Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 
June 3, 2009

 
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS

Aphex Capital MOTIVE Series 2004-C
                                 Rating
Class                    To             From
A                        B- (sf)        CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Archstone Synthetic CDO II SPC
                                 Rating
Class                    To             From
A-1                      AA+ (sf)       A+ (sf)/Watch Pos
A-2                      AA+ (sf)       A (sf)/Watch Pos
D-2                      A- (sf)        BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Athenee CDO PLC
Series 2007-6
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
Tranche B                BB (sf)         BB- (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Cloverie PLC
Series 2005-56
                                 Rating
Class                    To                  From
A                        CCC+ (sf)       BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg
 
Cloverie PLC
EUR100 mil Floating Rate Credit Linked Notes Series 2007-44
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
Notes                    B+ (sf)         B (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Cloverie PLC
EUR50 mil Floating Rate Credit Linked Notes Series 2007-43
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
Notes                    B+ (sf)         B (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Credit Default Swap
US$10 mil Swap Risk Rating-Protection Buyer, CDS Reference #CA1119131
                                 Rating
Class                    To            From
Tranche                  BB+srb (sf)   BBsrb (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Eirles Two Ltd.
Series 241
                                 Rating
Class                    To                  From
                         CCC- (sf)           CCC- (sf)
 
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 
Series 1
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
A3-$LMS                  BBB- (sf)       BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 
Series 6
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
A1A-$LMS                 A+ (sf)         A- (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 
Series 2005-1
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
II A                     A+ (sf)         BBB (sf)/Watch Pos
II B                     A+ (sf)         BBB (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 
Series 2006-4
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
II                       A+ (sf)         BBB (sf)/Watch Pos
IIIB                     BBB (sf)        BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Newport Waves CDO
Series 1
                                 Rating
Class                    To             From
A1-$LS                   BB+ (sf)       B- (sf)/Watch Pos
A3-$LMS                  BB+ (sf)       CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Newport Waves CDO
Series 2
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
A1-$FMS                  BBB- (sf)       BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
A1-$LS                   BB+ (sf)        BB- (sf)/Watch Pos
A1A-$LS                  BB+ (sf)        BB- (sf)/Watch Pos
A1B-$LS                  BB (sf)         B+ (sf)/Watch Pos
A3-$LMS                  BB- (sf)        B (sf)/Watch Pos
A3A-$LMS                 BB- (sf)        B- (sf)/Watch Pos
A7-$LS                   CCC- (sf)       CCC- (sf)
 
Newport Waves CDO
Series 4
                                 Rating
Class                    To                  From
A3-YLS                   BB+ (sf)        CCC (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Newport Waves CDO
Series 5
                                 Rating
Class                    To                  From
A1-$LMS                  BBB+ (sf)           BB+ (sf)
A3-$LMS                  BB+ (sf)            B+ (sf)
 
Newport Waves CDO
Series 8
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
A3-ELS                   BB- (sf)        B (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Newport Waves CDO
Series 7
                                 Rating
Class                    To                  From
A1-ELS                   BB+ (sf)            BB- (sf)
 
Newport Waves CDO
Series 9
                                 Rating
Class                    To                  From
A1-GLS                   BB+ (sf)            BB- (sf)
 
North Street Referenced Linked Notes 2005-9 Ltd.
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
E                        AAA (sf)        AA- (sf)/Watch Pos
F                        BB+ (sf)        BB- (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Omega Capital Investments PLC
Series 19
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
S-1E                     BBB- (sf)       BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Pegasus 2007-1 Ltd.
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
A1                       B- (sf)         B+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A2                       B- (sf)         B+ (sf)/Watch Neg
 
Prelude Europe CDO Ltd.
Series 2006-1
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
Notes                    B+ (sf)         B- (sf)/Watch Pos
 
REVE SPC
EUR50 mil, JPY3 bil, US$154 mil REVE SPC Dryden XVII Notes Series 2007-1
                                 Rating
Class                    To                  From
JSS Ser23                BBB- (sf)           BBB- (sf)
A Series 4               BB (sf)             BB (sf)
A Series 7               BB (sf)             BB (sf)
A Series 9               BB (sf)             BB (sf)
A Series18               B+ (sf)             B+ (sf)

Rutland Rated Investments
Series LYNDEN 2006-1 (21)
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
A1-L                     BB+ (sf)        BB (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Rutland Rated Investments
EUR5 mil, US$197 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-1
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
A2-$LS                   A+ (sf)         A- (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Rutland Rated Investments
US$105 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-2
                                 Rating
Class                    To             From
A1-$LS                   BBB (sf)       BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos
 
Seawall 2007-2 (AAA Synthetic ReREMIC) Ltd.
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
A                        B+ (sf)         BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg
B                        B+ (sf)         BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg
 
Seawall 2007-3 (AAA Synthetic ReREMIC) Ltd.
                                 Rating
Class                    To              From
A                        B+ (sf)         BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg
B                        B+ (sf)         BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
