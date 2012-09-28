FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: growth in U.S. capital goods is likely to moderate
September 28, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: growth in U.S. capital goods is likely to moderate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 () - Our outlook for credit quality in the U.S. capital goods sector
remains broadly stable in 2012 and 2013, despite mixed economic indicators in
the U.S. and the still-high probability of Europe sinking into a deeper
recession, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in an industry report card
titled "Slower Growth Is Likely For U.S. Capital Goods Companies."

"We expect the operating environment to be somewhat positive for the next 12 
months, but the industrial-led U.S. recovery that has supported revenue 
growth, margin expansion, and deleveraging is weakening," said Standard & 
Poor's credit analyst Sarah Wyeth.

Most companies have room at their respective ratings for moderating growth. 
However, we could lower ratings on companies with relatively high exposure to 
Europe or sluggish end markets, such as defense.

A number of risks remain at play, including the possibility of a recession in 
Europe, a hard landing in China, and the fiscal cliff in the U.S. Europe 
represents a key swing factor, and the potential for the sovereign debt crisis 
to stall the global economic recovery continues to temper our expectations 
through 2013.

 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

