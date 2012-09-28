TEXT-S&P affirms David's Bridal 'B' rating, off watch

Sept 28 () - Overview -- North American specialty bridal retailer David's Bridal announced that Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for about $1.05 billion. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The stable outlook reflects our forecast for credit ratios to remain indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and for the business risk profile to remain "fair" for at least the next two years. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Conshohocken, Pa.-based specialty bridal retailer David's Bridal Inc. (DBI). Following our review of the proposed capital structure, we removed the company from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it had been placed on Aug. 29, 2012. The outlook is stable. We assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to the company's $500 million senior secured term loan B due 2019. The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) for term loan B lenders in the event of a payment default. We also assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $270 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating is '6', which indicates our expectation for negligible recovery (0% to 10%) for noteholders in the event of a payment default. We are not rating the company's $125 million asset-based revolving credit facility. On completion of the refinancing, we will withdraw our 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on the company's existing senior secured term loan B. Rationale The rating action reflects Standard & Poor's forecast for credit ratios to improve but to still remain indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile for at least the next two years. Based on our analysis of the proposed capital structure, we forecast EBITDA coverage of interest (both cash and noncash) should be above 2x over the next two years. The CreditWatch Negative placement on Aug. 29, 2012 reflected the uncertainty of and the potential for the amount and terms of the new debt in the capital structure to weaken certain credit ratios, such as EBITDA coverage of cash interest. The rating action also reflects our analysis that the company's business risk profile will remain "fair" for at least the next two years. We have revised the company's business risk profile upward to "fair" from "weak." The improvement reflects the company's consistent growth during weak economic conditions, the potential for increasing market share at higher price points, and the potential for improved geographic diversification as international expansion continues. The business risk assessment continues to reflect the company's narrow focus, yet high brand recognition, in the highly competitive and fragmented specialty bridal retail market as well as the risks associated with the fewer number of and less money spent on weddings in the U.S. Our financial risk assessment incorporates our forecast for credit ratios to remain indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile, and for the company's financial policies to remain very aggressive under financial sponsor ownership. Our forecast for key credit ratios through the end of fiscal year-end 2013 (January 2014) is as follows: -- Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain between 6.9x and 7.4x; -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to remain between 10% and 11%; and -- EBITDA coverage of interest to remain between 2.0x and 2.3x. Financial ratios indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile include adjusted total debt to EBITDA above 5x and FFO to total debt below 12%. Standard & Poor's economists believe the risk of another U.S. recession during the next 12 months is between 20% and 25%. We expect GDP growth of just 2.2% this year and only 1.8% in 2013, consumer spending growth of between 2.0% and 2.3% per year through 2013, and the unemployment rate remaining at or above 8% through late 2013. (see "U.S. Economic Forecast: He's Buying A Stairway To Heaven," published Sept. 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Considering these economic forecast items, our base-case forecast for the company's operating performance over the next two years is as follows: -- Revenue growth in the mid-single digit percent area, as new store expansion contributes to the majority of the growth; -- Gross margin erosion of about 50 basis points (bps), principally from increased promotional activity; -- Selling, general, and administrative expenses continuing to grow at a slower rate than revenue; -- Adjusted EBITDA margin improving between 50 bps and 100 bps, as revenue growth and operating expense leverage offset lower gross margin; and -- Term loan debt reduction limited to contractual amortization and a 50% excess cash flow sweep. The excess cash flow sweep steps-down to 0% based on total net leverage. DBI's narrow business focus on bridal garments is a constraining factor in our business risk assessment. This is especially relevant considering the trend of fewer weddings and less money spent on weddings in the U.S. Additionally, nearly all of the company's stores are in the U.S., though we believe international expansion will be a key aspect of its future growth strategy. The company entered the Canadian market with four store openings during 2011. We expect the company will operate up to ten Canada-based stores by the end of 2012. The company maintains a commanding share in the $600-and-under bridal gown market, but has a much lower share in the above-$600 bridal gown market. We believe its share is improving in the $600-to-$1,000 bridal gown market, helped with the partnership with Vera Wang. We believe the company will continue to improve share in higher price points, which is supported by its recent deal with Vera Wang to increase the maximum price point on Vera Wang gowns to $2,000 from $1,500. As the only bridal specialty retailer with a national presence, DBI has the most recognized name in the U.S. bridal specialty retail market. Our research indicates the majority of brides will visit the DBI Web site when they begin their wedding plans. However, a meaningful number of these brides will eventually shop elsewhere. At this time, we believe this is especially true for brides seeking higher priced bridal garments. Increasing the conversion rate of Web site visitors could help to improve the company's business risk profile. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We expect the company's cash sources will exceed its cash uses over the next 24 months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, and will remain positive over the next 24 months. -- We also forecast positive net sources over the next 12 months, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- There are no financial maintenance covenants. -- The proposed transaction improves the company's debt maturity profile. The ABL matures in five years, the term loan B in seven years, and the senior unsecured notes in eight years. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we calculate total liquidity of slightly more than $110 million. Total liquidity includes revolver availability of just over $110 million and negligible surplus cash. Average revolver availability over the last eight quarters has been just above $75 million. We expect revolver availability to remain between $100 million and $120 million following the transaction. We forecast free cash flow of about $25 million per year through 2013, which incorporates our expectation for minimal working capital changes and for capital expenditures to remain near historical levels. The higher amount of cash interest in the proposed capital structure is the primary reason we no longer forecast free cash flow of above $40 million. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on DBI, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our forecast for credit ratios to remain indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile and for the business risk profile to remain fair for at least the next two years. We could consider a downgrade if operating performance significantly deteriorates, likely the result of increased competitive pressure or weaker retail conditions. Specifically, this would result in adjusted leverage increasing to 9x. Based on second-quarter fiscal 2012 results and pro forma for the proposed financing transaction, EBITDA must decline nearly 20% for adjusted leverage to increase to 9x. We believe adjusted leverage increasing to 9x would also result in liquidity becoming "less than adequate." We could consider an upgrade if operating performance exceeds our current forecast, resulting in adjusted leverage approaching 5.5x. Based on second-quarter fiscal 2012 results and pro forma for the proposed financing transaction, EBITDA growth of nearly 35% is necessary for adjusted leverage to approach 5.5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria: Hybrid Capital Handbook, May 12, 2008 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch To From David's Bridal Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured B+ B+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 2 New Ratings David's Bridal Inc. Senior Secured US$500 mil term loan B bank ln B due 2019 Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured US$270 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.