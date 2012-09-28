FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms CNL Commercial Mortgage 2001-2
September 28, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms CNL Commercial Mortgage 2001-2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings affirms ratings on the following CNL Commercial
Mortgage 2001-2 loan backed adjustable rate certificates: 

--Class A at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--Class B at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. 

The rating actions reflect stable performance, growing credit enhancement, and 
strong loss coverage levels. The transaction has continued to perform within 
Fitch's expectations with cumulative net losses of 1.11%, to date.

The Stable Rating Outlook designation for the notes reflects Fitch's view that 
ratings are not expected to change within the next 12 months, based on current 
performance and current obligor concentrations. However, Fitch will continue to 
monitor the series as the transaction continues to amortize. As the obligor 
count for the pool continues to decline and tail risk increases, Fitch will 
review the transaction for potential ratings action or withdrawals. 

In reviewing the transactions, Fitch took into account analytical considerations
outlined in Fitch's 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', issued June 6, 
2012, including asset quality, credit enhancement, financial structure, legal 
structure, and originator and servicer quality. 

Fitch's analysis incorporated a review of collateral characteristics, in 
particular, focusing on delinquent and defaulted loans within the pool. All 
loans over 60 days delinquent were deemed defaulted loans. In instances of no 
current delinquency performance, Fitch looks to the worst 24-month delinquency 
average for the pool as its assumed default expectation. The defaulted loans 
were applied loss and recovery expectations based on collateral type and 
historical recovery performance to establish an expected net loss assumption for
the transaction. Fitch stressed the cash flows generated by the underlying 
assets by applying its expected net loss assumption. Furthermore, Fitch applied 
a loss multiplier to evaluate break-even cash flow runs to determine the level 
of expected cumulative losses the structure can withstand at a given rating 
level. The loss multiplier scale utilized is consistent with that of other 
commercial asset backed security (ABS) transactions. 

Additionally, to review possible concentration risks within the pool, Fitch 
evaluated the impact of the default of the largest performing obligors. Similar 
to the analysis detailed above, Fitch applied loss and recovery expectations to 
the performing obligors based on collateral type and historical recovery 
performance. The expected loss assumption was then compared to the credit 
support available to the outstanding notes given Fitch's expected losses on the 
currently defaulted loans. 

Consistent with the obligor approach detailed in 'Criteria for Rating U.S. 
Equipment Lease and Loan ABS', dated Jan. 12, 2012, Fitch applied losses from 
the largest performing obligors commensurate with the individual rating 
category. The number of obligors ranges from 20 at 'AAA' to five at 'B'. 

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings. 

Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
