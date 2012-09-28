FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Italian utility Hera at 'BBB+/A-2'
September 28, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Italian utility Hera at 'BBB+/A-2'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- We no longer consider Italian utility Hera as a government-related 
entity under our criteria.
     -- We consider that the change in GRE status has no effect on the ratngs 
on Hera.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Hera.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Hera will succeed in 
further strengthening its currently below-average credit metrics despite its 
exposure to Italy's low-growth environment. 

Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Italian 
multi-utility Hera SpA. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The affirmation follows our decision to no longer consider Hera as a 
government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria, which has no effect on 
Hera's corporate credit ratings. We had previously assumed a low likelihood of 
support for Hera, if needed, from its Italian joint municipal government 
shareholders in the event of financial distress.

In our opinion, Hera may not benefit from timely and sufficient exceptional 
support from its joint municipal shareholders in the future. Our assessment is 
based on the lack of evidence of exceptional support in the past. For 
instance, the company's credit metrics have deteriorated following various 
debt-financed acquisitions. We also foresee increasing dilution of existing 
individual municipal stakes in Hera after it consolidates Italian 
multi-utility ACEGAS APS in 2013. In our view, the majority control of Hera's 
equity capital by municipal governments is a constraint on the dividend 
policy. 

Our assessment of Hera's business risk profile as strong continues to reflect 
a well-balanced portfolio where low-risk monopoly-regulated operations 
contribute about 50% of total EBITDA. It also factors in the concentration of 
operations in Italy's wealthiest regions. The company's dominant local 
positions in waste, gas supply, and water management also support our 
assessment. However, we consider that Hera's business risk profile is weakened 
by the company's exposure to increasing country risk in Italy, which in an 
international comparison translates into greater fiscal pressure and average 
cost of debt. In addition, Hera's sizeable waste treatment business is 
cyclical.

We see significant financial risk arising from Hera's below-average and only 
gradually improving credit metrics in the challenging domestic environment. In 
our base-case scenario we expect Hera to post adjusted funds from operations 
(FFO) to adjusted debt at around 20% in 2013 and 2014, versus 16.9% in 2011. 
In particular, our anticipation that Hera will be able to generate neutral to 
positive free cash flow after dividends over the next two years supports our 
belief that it will strengthen its credit ratios. Our base-case scenario 
factors in the consolidation of ACEGAS APS as of 2013.

Liquidity
We assess Hera's liquidity as "strong" according to our criteria. In our view, 
the company will cover its planned cash outlays--mainly capital expenditure 
(capex), debt service, and dividends--with available cash, committed credit 
lines on June 30, 2012, and our expectation of FFO, by more than 2.0x in the 
following 12 months.

Our assessment is underpinned by:
     -- Access to unrestricted cash of more than EUR507 million, of which 85% is
held at the parent company level;
     -- Available committed credit lines of EUR420 million on June 30, 2012, 
with a maturity longer than 12 months; and 
     -- Our forecast that Hera will generate annual adjusted FFO of about EUR500
million in the next 12 months.

This compares with our forecast that over the next 12 months, Hera faces:
     -- An average EUR300 million of capex,
     -- Dividend outflows of approximately EUR120 million, and
     -- Debt maturities below EUR100 million.

Beyond the 12-month horizon, we assume that Hera will repay in cash its EUR140 
million convertible bond in the second half of 2013 and integrate the 
potential risk of the exercise of the put option on its bonds for a total EUR270
million in 2014.

In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Hera will post neutral to 
positive discretionary cash flow after capex and dividends over the next two 
years. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Hera will succeed in further 
strengthening its currently below-average credit metrics despite its exposure 
to Italy's low-growth environment. In our opinion, the acquisition of ACEGAS 
APS will be neutral for Hera's prospective credit metrics, prior to 
consolidation. However, in our view, the purchase will offer Hera the 
opportunity to reap benefits from less competition in its key strategic 
businesses and extract cost synergies through the management of an enlarged 
portfolio. 

In our view, ratings stability will depend, all other things being equal, on 
Hera progressing toward a Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of 
around 20%, which we believe will occur in 2013-2014. This is significantly 
higher than the 16.9% achieved in 2011. To accomplish this, we see no leeway 
for any deterioration in operational and financial performance, especially 
taking into account its exposure to economic conditions in Italy. Growth in 
the area of regulated business, which we currently don't factor into our 
base-case scenario, would be positive for Hera's business risk profile.

In our opinion, ratings upside is limited owing to the pronounced 
deterioration in Hera's operating environment and its aggressive dividend 
policy. Any positive rating action would likely arise from Hera's much 
improved operating and financial outperformance, which we consider unlikely at 
this stage, coupled with stable debt, gradually resulting in an FFO-to-debt 
ratio at about 25% or higher. 

We could downgrade Hera if we believe that the company would at best achieve a 
stabilization of its current below-average credit metrics for its rating 
category, either depending on a weaker than expected operating performance or 
increasingly aggressive financial management. The former could also lead us to 
revise our opinion on the resilience of Hera's business model to the economic 
environment. 

According to our criteria we could also lower the rating on Hera  if we lower 
the sovereign rating on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2, unsolicited) 
by two notches or more, owing to Hera's high exposure to country risk in Italy 
(see "General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign 
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 2011, on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Hera SpA
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

