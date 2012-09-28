FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Meritor outlook to stable
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Meritor outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- Sales have been falling for most of Meritor's major geographical 
markets in fiscal 2012, and we expect this weakness to extend into fiscal 2013.
     -- We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to rise 10% 
to 20% in 2012, while production is likely to decline about 10% in Europe and 
at least 20% in South America. 
     -- Consequently, we do not expect the company's leverage to decline to 
4.0x in fiscal 2013, which would support a higher rating.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Meritor and 
revising our outlook on the company to stable from positive.

Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 
outlook on Troy, Mich.-based Meritor Inc. to stable from positive. We are also 
affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. 


Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our opinion that Meritor's credit profile will 
not support a higher corporate credit rating in fiscal 2013. Meritor's revenue 
was down 13% in its fiscal third quarter, reflecting year-over-year declines 
in its commercial, industrial, and aftermarket businesses. The company lowered 
its guidance for fiscal 2012. We expect revenue will be about $4.5 billion and 
the adjusted EBITDA margin to be about 8% in fiscal 2012. While the company 
has improved its operational performance by rationalizing its European 
footprint and implementing better commodity cost recovery mechanisms, we are 
concerned that economic activity will remain weak in Europe and Latin America 
in 2013. Therefore, we do not expect the company's leverage to decline to 4x 
in fiscal 2013, which would support a higher rating. 

We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to rise 10% to 20% in 
2012, while production is likely to decline about 10% in Europe and more than 
20% in South America. Europe continues to suffer from a weakening economy, 
whereas lower demand for Euro V vehicles, because of higher truck prices and 
the difficulty in securing vehicles with S-50 diesel fuel and urea-based 
diesel exhaust fluid systems, have contributed to falling truck production in 
South America. Additionally, the company's industrial business presents a 
mixed picture. While Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles shipments should 
increase 40% in fiscal 2012, demand of off-highway products should decrease 
about 15% in China as the government reduced infrastructure projects. Also, we 
expect Meritor's industrial business in India to decline about 5% in fiscal 
2012 in part because of weak exports and a falloff in investments leading to 
lower production. 

Still, the strength of recovery in commercial-vehicle demand remains subject 
to the sustainability of economic recovery in many markets, and we believe 
sluggish economic news could slow the rebound in truck orders. For example, in 
North America, build rates have fallen. And although the average age of the 
U.S. Class 8 truck fleet has reached record highs, we believe trucking 
companies could allow their fleets to age further in this economic cycle if 
the recovery in freight tonnage falters. 

In the fiscal third quarter, revenue was $1.11 billion, down 13% year over 
year. Commercial-truck sales were $690 million, down 10% year over year, 
mostly reflecting decreased original equipment sales in Europe and South 
America, which higher sales in North America partially offset. Industrial 
sales were $242 million, down 21% as a result of weaker sales in the 
Asia-Pacific region. Aftermarket and trailer sales were $265 million, down 5% 
year over year because of the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange as well 
as lower sales in the aftermarket replacement business in North America and 
Europe, which strong demand for trailer products partially offset. 

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, EBITDA interest coverage was 3.0x, and 
adjusted debt to EBITDA was 6.1x. We expect leverage to stay above 5x at the 
end of fiscal 2012 and above 4x by the end of fiscal 2013. 

Liquidity
We believe Meritor has "adequate" sources of liquidity (as defined in our 
criteria) to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen 
EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity incorporates the 
following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect Meritor's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility 
availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months.
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more 
than 15%.
     -- Meritor has a priority-debt-to-EBITDA ratio with very adequate 
headroom.
     -- Because of Meritor's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash 
flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.

Liquidity sources include, as of June 30, 2012, $226 million in cash and cash 
equivalents, a $429 million revolving credit facility, and a $100 million U.S. 
accounts receivable securitization facility. 

A collateral test limits borrowing availability under the revolving credit 
facility, but the full amount was available as of June 30, 2012. The credit 
facility has financial covenants, a priority-debt-to-EBITDA ratio, and a cap 
on annual capital expenditures. The company cannot allow its priority-debt 
ratio to exceed 2.5x as of the last day of each fiscal quarter beginning on or 
about March 31, 2012, through the fiscal quarter ending on or about Sept. 30, 
2012; 2.25x as of the last day of each fiscal quarter beginning on or about 
Dec. 31, 2012, through the fiscal quarter ending on or about Sept. 30, 2013; 
and 2x on the last day of each quarter thereafter. Also, capital expenditures 
are capped at $180 million in any fiscal year. 

Under its EUR150 million Swedish factoring facility, Meritor had not used EUR7 
million as of June 30, 2012. Under its EUR60 million U.S. factoring facility, 
Meritor had not used EUR2 million; under its EUR25 million U.K. factoring 
facility, Meritor had not used EUR13 million; and under its EUR30 million Italy 
factoring facility, Meritor had not used EUR17 million.

Although the company has some asbestos liability exposure, we expect Meritor's 
resources, including insurance coverage, to be sufficient to cover it. 
Maremont Corp., an unrated subsidiary, manufactured friction products 
containing asbestos from 1953 to 1977.

Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Meritor, published May 4, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our rating outlook on Meritor is stable. The company lowered its guidance for 
fiscal 2012, reflecting weak demand in most regions of the world. While the 
company has improved its operational performance, we expect that economic 
activity will remain weak in Europe and Latin America in 2013. Therefore, we 
do not expect the company's leverage to decline to 4x in fiscal 2013, which 
would support a higher rating. For the current ratings, we expect adjusted 
leverage to stay below 6x in fiscal 2012. Moreover, we would not expect any 
material use of free cash flow. 

To raise the rating, we would expect leverage to be at or below 4x on a 
sustained basis. This could occur if, for instance, revenue increases more 
than 10% and gross margins expand by 200 basis points (exceeding 13%) in 
fiscal 2013 versus the level of gross margins in fiscal 2012. We believe this 
significant margin expansion would be possible if global commercial-vehicle 
demand began to pick up around the world. For an upgrade, we would also expect 
Meritor to generate positive free cash flow on a sustained basis. 

We could lower our ratings if commercial-truck and industrial demand continues 
to falter. For example, a downgrade could occur if Meritor uses more than $100 
million in free operating cash flow or leverage exceeds 6x and we don't expect 
near-term improvement. This could occur if revenue were flat or negative and 
gross margins fall below 10% in fiscal 2013.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook To Stable
                                        To                 From
Meritor Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Positive/--

Ratings Affirmed

Meritor Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
