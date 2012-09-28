TEXT-S&P revises Meritor outlook to stable

Overview -- Sales have been falling for most of Meritor's major geographical markets in fiscal 2012, and we expect this weakness to extend into fiscal 2013. -- We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to rise 10% to 20% in 2012, while production is likely to decline about 10% in Europe and at least 20% in South America. -- Consequently, we do not expect the company's leverage to decline to 4.0x in fiscal 2013, which would support a higher rating. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Meritor and revising our outlook on the company to stable from positive. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Troy, Mich.-based Meritor Inc. to stable from positive. We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our opinion that Meritor's credit profile will not support a higher corporate credit rating in fiscal 2013. Meritor's revenue was down 13% in its fiscal third quarter, reflecting year-over-year declines in its commercial, industrial, and aftermarket businesses. The company lowered its guidance for fiscal 2012. We expect revenue will be about $4.5 billion and the adjusted EBITDA margin to be about 8% in fiscal 2012. While the company has improved its operational performance by rationalizing its European footprint and implementing better commodity cost recovery mechanisms, we are concerned that economic activity will remain weak in Europe and Latin America in 2013. Therefore, we do not expect the company's leverage to decline to 4x in fiscal 2013, which would support a higher rating. We expect commercial-vehicle production in North America to rise 10% to 20% in 2012, while production is likely to decline about 10% in Europe and more than 20% in South America. Europe continues to suffer from a weakening economy, whereas lower demand for Euro V vehicles, because of higher truck prices and the difficulty in securing vehicles with S-50 diesel fuel and urea-based diesel exhaust fluid systems, have contributed to falling truck production in South America. Additionally, the company's industrial business presents a mixed picture. While Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles shipments should increase 40% in fiscal 2012, demand of off-highway products should decrease about 15% in China as the government reduced infrastructure projects. Also, we expect Meritor's industrial business in India to decline about 5% in fiscal 2012 in part because of weak exports and a falloff in investments leading to lower production. Still, the strength of recovery in commercial-vehicle demand remains subject to the sustainability of economic recovery in many markets, and we believe sluggish economic news could slow the rebound in truck orders. For example, in North America, build rates have fallen. And although the average age of the U.S. Class 8 truck fleet has reached record highs, we believe trucking companies could allow their fleets to age further in this economic cycle if the recovery in freight tonnage falters. In the fiscal third quarter, revenue was $1.11 billion, down 13% year over year. Commercial-truck sales were $690 million, down 10% year over year, mostly reflecting decreased original equipment sales in Europe and South America, which higher sales in North America partially offset. Industrial sales were $242 million, down 21% as a result of weaker sales in the Asia-Pacific region. Aftermarket and trailer sales were $265 million, down 5% year over year because of the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange as well as lower sales in the aftermarket replacement business in North America and Europe, which strong demand for trailer products partially offset. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, EBITDA interest coverage was 3.0x, and adjusted debt to EBITDA was 6.1x. We expect leverage to stay above 5x at the end of fiscal 2012 and above 4x by the end of fiscal 2013. Liquidity We believe Meritor has "adequate" sources of liquidity (as defined in our criteria) to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect Meritor's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%. -- Meritor has a priority-debt-to-EBITDA ratio with very adequate headroom. -- Because of Meritor's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. Liquidity sources include, as of June 30, 2012, $226 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $429 million revolving credit facility, and a $100 million U.S. accounts receivable securitization facility. A collateral test limits borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility, but the full amount was available as of June 30, 2012. The credit facility has financial covenants, a priority-debt-to-EBITDA ratio, and a cap on annual capital expenditures. The company cannot allow its priority-debt ratio to exceed 2.5x as of the last day of each fiscal quarter beginning on or about March 31, 2012, through the fiscal quarter ending on or about Sept. 30, 2012; 2.25x as of the last day of each fiscal quarter beginning on or about Dec. 31, 2012, through the fiscal quarter ending on or about Sept. 30, 2013; and 2x on the last day of each quarter thereafter. Also, capital expenditures are capped at $180 million in any fiscal year. Under its EUR150 million Swedish factoring facility, Meritor had not used EUR7 million as of June 30, 2012. Under its EUR60 million U.S. factoring facility, Meritor had not used EUR2 million; under its EUR25 million U.K. factoring facility, Meritor had not used EUR13 million; and under its EUR30 million Italy factoring facility, Meritor had not used EUR17 million. Although the company has some asbestos liability exposure, we expect Meritor's resources, including insurance coverage, to be sufficient to cover it. Maremont Corp., an unrated subsidiary, manufactured friction products containing asbestos from 1953 to 1977. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Meritor, published May 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Meritor is stable. The company lowered its guidance for fiscal 2012, reflecting weak demand in most regions of the world. While the company has improved its operational performance, we expect that economic activity will remain weak in Europe and Latin America in 2013. Therefore, we do not expect the company's leverage to decline to 4x in fiscal 2013, which would support a higher rating. For the current ratings, we expect adjusted leverage to stay below 6x in fiscal 2012. Moreover, we would not expect any material use of free cash flow. To raise the rating, we would expect leverage to be at or below 4x on a sustained basis. This could occur if, for instance, revenue increases more than 10% and gross margins expand by 200 basis points (exceeding 13%) in fiscal 2013 versus the level of gross margins in fiscal 2012. We believe this significant margin expansion would be possible if global commercial-vehicle demand began to pick up around the world. For an upgrade, we would also expect Meritor to generate positive free cash flow on a sustained basis. We could lower our ratings if commercial-truck and industrial demand continues to falter. For example, a downgrade could occur if Meritor uses more than $100 million in free operating cash flow or leverage exceeds 6x and we don't expect near-term improvement. This could occur if revenue were flat or negative and gross margins fall below 10% in fiscal 2013. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook To Stable To From Meritor Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed Meritor Inc. Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 5