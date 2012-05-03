FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises BancWest outlook to stable
May 3, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises BancWest outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- BancWest Corp.'s credit costs have declined significantly, leading to 	
profitability improvements.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on BancWest and its banking subsidiaries 	
to stable from negative.	
     -- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit ratings on BancWest 	
and its banking subsidiaries.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
BancWest Corp. (BWE) and its banking subsidiaries--Bank of the West and First 	
Hawaiian Bank--to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' 	
long-term issuer credit ratings on BWE and its banking subsidiaries.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our view of BWE's fundamental stand-alone credit 	
profile (SACP). The company's cost of risk declined materially over the past 	
few years, reflecting a better credit outlook and a significant reduction in 	
loan loss provisions. BWE's special-mention, classified, and nonaccrual loan 	
balances also have declined over the past several quarters. BWE reduced its 	
loan-loss provisions by 41% to $338 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, from $576 	
million a year earlier. As a result of a selective credit process and low 	
demand for loans, we expect that loan loss provisions will continue to decline 	
moderately. Net charge-offs decreased to 100 basis points (bps) as of Dec. 31, 	
2011, from 141 bps a year earlier, and gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) to 	
loans plus other real estate owned declined to 3.09% from 3.78%.	
	
The company's net income doubled to $518 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, from a 	
year earlier. Net income benefited from $180 million in reserve releases in 	
2011, compared with $158 million in 2010. Management's cost-reduction efforts 	
and lower interest expense also helped net income in 2011. 	
	
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on BWE on the support the company receives 	
as a strategically important and wholly owned subsidiary of its parent, BNP 	
Paribas (BNP; AA-/Negative/A-1+). Per our group rating methodology, the 'A' 	
issuer credit rating is three notches higher than BWE's SACP of 'bbb', based 	
on the parental support we believe the company could receive.	
	
BWE is a $78 billion intermediate bank holding company that conducts banking 	
operations in the western half of the contiguous U.S., Hawaii, Guam, and 	
Saipan through its two banking subsidiaries, Bank of the West and First 	
Hawaiian Bank. The company's loan portfolio is diversified by type, and its 	
risk appetite is not aggressive. First Hawaiian Bank has performed well, and 	
its earnings continue to increase. Bank of the West's earnings also have 	
improved, but its loan growth remains soft amid the still vulnerable 	
California economy. Nevertheless, we expect stable profitability as BWE's 	
credit costs continue to decline.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that BWE's asset quality and 	
profitability will continue to improve despite California's weak economy. If 	
BWE's commercial credit portfolio deteriorates, causing NPAs to rise toward 	
4%, we could lower the SACP. If we believe the company's strategic importance 	
to BNP declines, we could reduce the ratings uplift we incorporate into the 	
issuer credit rating. Conversely, we could raise the SACP if BWE's credit 	
quality improves--with NPAs declining and remaining below 3% for a prolonged 	
period and financial pressure abating--or if our projected risk-adjusted 	
capital ratio increases and remains consistently above 7%.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating          A/Stable/A-1	
	
SACP                          bbb	
 Anchor                       bbb+	
 Business Position            Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings         Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)	
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                       +3	
 GRE Support                  0	
 Group Support                +3	
 Sovereign Support            0	
	
Additional Factors            0	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

